7 Years Ago Today, The Most Unpredictable Power Rangers Show Revealed Its Green Ranger

A number of Green Rangers have made an impression over the last 30-plus years, with the legacy starting with Mighty Morphin’s Tommy Oliver and continuing all the way to the most recent Power Rangers TV series, Cosmic Fury with Izzy Garcia. 7 years ago today, a member of that Green Ranger legacy made their long-awaited debut, and they were a part of Power Rangers‘ most unpredictable show.

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On March 27th, 2018, fans tuned into the twenty-fifth episode of Power Rangers HyperForce to witness the debut of the HyperForce Green Ranger. The episode was fittingly titled Enter The Green Ranger, and fully introduced Joe Shih as he searched the timeline for the HyperForce Rangers on the same day he was supposed to be getting married. After a whirlwind journey that involved iconic characters like Jen Scotts and Sentinel Knight, Joe got to have his first dance with his new wife Nadira, even if it didn’t go as initially planned. You can watch the full episode in the video below.

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Power Rangers HyperForce Brought All Seasons Together In Time-Traveling Fashion

Power Rangers HyperForce made its debut in 2017 and would run for 1 season of 25 episodes. HyperForce wasn’t a typical season of Power Rangers, as it was a live play of Hyper RPG’s tabletop role-playing game system paired with the Power Rangers franchise. The show takes place in the main Power Rangers timeline, and it ends up incorporating stories and characters from the show and the comics.

The show begins in the year 3016 at the Time Force Academy, and the Rangers are also Time Force cadets, led by the iconic Time Force Pink Ranger, Jen Scotts. The story was guided by Game Master Malika Lim, and she led a cast that included Peter Sudarso as Marvin the Red Ranger, Christina Vee as Vesper the Black Ranger, Paul Schrier as Jack the Yellow Ranger, Meghan Camarena as Chloe the Pink Ranger, Andre Meadows as Eddie the Blue Ranger, and Yoshi Sudarso as Joe the Green Ranger.

Both Peter and Yoshi Sudarso were Rangers in the TV series as well, with Peter playing Preston the Blue Ranger in Ninja Steel and Super Ninja Steel and Yoshi playing Koda the Blue Ranger in Dino Charge and Dino Super Charge. They weren’t the only former Rangers that showed up in the series either, as over the course of the season, former Ranger actors like Jason David Frank, Karan Ashley, Cameron Jebo, Mike Ginn, and Christopher Khayman Lee all made appearances.

With a ship that could travel across time, the HyperForce Rangers would end up in a host of different time periods and seasons, including Mighty Morphin, Dino Thunder, Mystic Force, S.P.D., RPM, and even the comics, including the events of Shattered Grid. The team became so popular that even after the show ended, the HyperForce Rangers would make their debut in the comics and even got their own stories. The show remains a favorite to this day, and while we never received a second season, that hasn’t kept the team from becoming beloved by fans.

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