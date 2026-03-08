Loungefly’s New Power Rangers Lineup Is A Must For Mighty Morphin Fans

2026 is set to be a big year for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, as a new live-action series and a new trio of comics are all on the way over the course of the year, and that’s in addition to the upcoming second wave of Power Rangers toys from Playmates Toys. It turns out there is even more to get hyped about in the realm of Power Rangers merchandise, as Loungefly has now revealed the first items in their Power Rangers line, and they are a must for fans of Mighty Morphin.

In what will hopefully be the first of several Power Rangers-themed products this year, Loungefly has revealed two new releases inspired by Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. The first release is a Power Rangers Pink Ranger Cosplay Mini Backpack, while the second release is a Power Rangers Sling Crossbody with Coin Bag. As the name suggests, the Mini Backpack is themed after the Pink Ranger, while the Crossbody Bag is themed after the Red Ranger, and you can check out both in more detail below.

The Perfect Start To A Power Rangers Line, And Hopefully More Are On The Way

You can’t go wrong with Mighty Morphin Power Rangers‘ Pink and Red Rangers, and each item captures the bold colors of the show and the fun of the franchise in a modern style. Both items are live on Loungefly right now, so let’s get into the details of each one.

Power Rangers Pink Ranger Cosplay Mini Backpack

The Power Rangers Pink Ranger Cosplay Mini Backpack joins Loungefly’s popular mini backpack line, and thanks to the gorgeous metallic, debased, and padded appliqué, the backpack absolutely pops. The colors are right in line with Kimberly’s Pink Ranger costume, complete with the white diamond pattern and white belt.

The white belt also features a molded metal charm of the Morpher and Power Coin on the front, but the backpack gets an extra layer of slickness thanks to the interior lining. When you look inside the backpack, you’ll find Pink Ranger-themed interior lining, which features the Power Rangers logo, the Pterodactyl Power Coin, the Power Rangers Lighting Bolt, and two different images of the Pink Ranger layered throughout.

Power Rangers Sling Crossbody Bag with Coin Bag

The Power Rangers Sling Crossbody Bag and the accompanying Coin Bag switch gears and are themed after the Red Ranger, turning the iconic Power Morpher into a fashionable and useful accessory. The crossbody bag pops with color just like the Pink Ranger mini backpack, with a mix of vibrant red and metallic silver.

The red stamp fits in perfectly, thanks to the “It’s Morphin Time” text all throughout, and then there’s a red coin bag that features the Red Ranger’s helmet, and the coin bag is also detachable if you want to, let’s say, add it to a newly acquired mini backpack. The interior of the bag features a Red Ranger version of the mini backpack design, including Red Ranger artwork and the Tyrannosaurus Power Coin.

One has to hope that there are more Mighty Morphin items on the way, as there are still four other Rangers in the show’s six-Ranger lineup that can be featured in a variety of ways, including finishing out the Ranger lineups of the Mini Backpack line and the Crossbody Bag line.

There’s also huge potential with Power Rangers villains, as characters like Rita Repulsa, Lord Zedd, Squatt, Baboo, Goldar, Finster, and more could be perfect for unique merchandise interpretations. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens, but at least we have two new items to add to the collection in the meantime.

