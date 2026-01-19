73 Years Ago Today, A Classic Sitcom’s Record-Breaking Episode Beat a Us President’s Inauguration

You would think that major sports events or major new coverage of socio-political milestones would be the biggest things in television – and you would be wrong. Big moments in pop culture have stolen the zeitgeist like no other events in history, and one of the biggest examples occurred 73 years ago on this day.

On January 20, 1953, US President Dwight D. Eisenhower was sworn into office However, that televised Inauguration event could beat out the ratings of another event that had been televised the night before, on January 19, 1953: I Love Lucy‘s milestone baby birth episode, which not only changed the landscape of TV, but also changed the lives of the stars behind the show, forever.

I Love Lucy’s “Lucy Goes to the Hospital” Episode First Aired 73 Years Ago, Today

Lucy Goes to the Hospital was Episode 16 in Season 2 of I Love Lucy. The story saw titular character Lucy Ricardo (comedic actress Lucille Ball in real life) go through a hilariously chaotic journey of having her water break, and having to take a mad dash journey to the hospital, with the supporting cast of husband Ricky (Desi Arnaz Jr.) and friends, all finding their carefully rehearsed plans going to shambles, while poor Lucy just tries to stay calm. By the end of the episode, Lucy and Ricky left the hospital with their newborn baby.

“Lucy Goes to the Hospital” was watched by 44 million viewers, which was more than the 29 million who watched Eisenhower being inaugurated. By analyst estimates, I Love Lucy captured the attention of 73.9% of all American homes and television sets. That still makes it one of the biggest events ever in America popculture history; the viewership percentage for “Lucy Goes to the Hospital” was only bested by Elvis Presley’s first appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show three years later in 1956, which still holds the record with 82.6% of American households tuning in. But while Elvis just gave a milestone musical performance, Lucille Ball (and Co.) had done so much more…

I Love Lucy‘s Baby Birth Was An Unprecedented Mix of Real Life & TV

It wasn’t just a TV character storyline that drew in most of America: It was the real-life event that was actually taking place onscreen. Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz Jr. were a real-life married couple who already had one daughter, Lucie Désirée Arnaz, and were expecting a second child, Desiderio Alberto Arnaz IV, while I Love Lucy‘s second season was airing. The couple made the groundbreaking decision to write the pregnancy into the second season, which was a very tricky thing to pull off, given the very strict censorship rules in place at the time. Certain depictions of pregnancy or even mentioning the word “pregnancy” were forbidden (the word “expecting” was used); Ball, Arnaz, and the show’s executives had to get the entire storyline approved by multiple religious figures to guarantee there would be no controversial offenses.

They obviously walked the tightrope, filmed the episode in November of 1952, and on January 19, 1953, “Lucy Goes to the Hospital” aired in its primetime slot on CBS. Meanwhile, earlier that day, Lucille Ball actually delivered her son in Los Angeles via a scheduled C-section birth. The synergy between real life and the events of the show had never been seen before.

It was a milestone first for TV sitcoms and the medium of television in general, and many later shows would follow I Love Lucy‘s example by making real-life births part of the show. In fact, TV’s current longest-running sticom, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia did its own twisted ode to I Love Lucy with its Season 6 finale episode “Dee Gives Birth”, which saw series leads Rob McElhenney (Welcome to Wrexham) and Kaitlin Olson (High Potential) celebrate the birth of one of their two sons through a seasonal pregancy storyline that culmiated in Olson’s character, Dee, giving birth (for all the wrong reasons).

Good luck finding five people on a crowded street who can tell you what the Eisenhower inauguration was all about.

You can stream I Love Lucy on Paramount+, Pluto TV, Roku, Fubo, and other streaming platforms. Discuss your favorite episodes with us on the ComicBook Forum!