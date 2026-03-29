8 Years Ago, The Perfect TV Crossover Episode Combined 62 Years of Lore (And It Should Happen Again)

On March 29, 2018, a major TV show took a risk with a completely unexpected crossover episode, and not only did this bold move pay off, but it should also serve as an example of just how brilliant (and fun) crossover episodes can be. Supernatural was on the air for an impressively long time. After beginning as a dark monster-of-the-week style show in 2005, Supernatural grew into a 15-season-long show that ran for just as many years and ended up having a surprising amount of emotional depth and narrative genius.

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In large part, this came down to the performances of Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki, who played on-screen brothers Dean and Sam Winchester. Both brought dynamic portrayals that allowed the characters to feel fully fleshed out and complex, even as they were doing things like fighting fairies and getting trapped in torturous TV shows. Yet, another key ingredient that kept Supernatural going for so long was the show’s ingenuity when it came to concepts. One major example was the Season 13 episode “Scoobynatural.”

Supernatural’s Scooby-Doo Episode Was Genius

Image Courtesy of The CW

Supernatural Season 13, Episode 16, “Scoobynatural,” was a shocking crossover episode that saw Sam and Dean jump into the world of Scooby-Doo. In addition to mirroring the animation style of the classic mystery show, Sam and Dean—and eventually Castiel, too—engaged directly with Scooby-Doo’s iconic characters: Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy, and Scooby himself. At the end of the episode, Ackles even lets out a classic “Scooby-dooby-doo,” mirroring a catchphrase of the titular pup.

Rather than feeling cheesy or poorly executed, “Scoobynatural” quickly became one of Supernatural’s best known and most popular episodes, ranking right up their with the likes of “The French Mistake” and “Baby.” A major factor in the success of this episode was the fact that it truly felt like an episode of each show. All characters in the episode felt true to themselves, and Supernatural managed to perfectly blend its own style, structure, and approach with Scooby-Doo’s.

This Episode Was A Risk, But It Was Totally Worth It

There were innumerable ways “Scoobynatural” could have gone horribly wrong, particularly in terms of its timing. While Supernatural’s ability to run for 15 seasons and as many years reflects the show’s popularity and staying power, that isn’t to say that all seasons of the show were created equal. On the contrary, there were several periods in which the show felt a bit lost at sea (season 7, to name perhaps the biggest offender). Taking a gamble on an unusual episode like this in season 13 was therefore a major risk.

There was a fair chance that this episode would read as a desperate move to keep the show interesting or a failed attempt at something creative. Far from either outcome, however, “Scoobynatural” only reinforced what made Supernatural so special from the very beginning: a willingness to take risks and be playful. After all, the aforementioned popular episode “The French Mistake” sees Dean and Sam sent to another universe, in which they are Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles playing Sam and Dean. 13 years on, “Scoobynatural” proved that Supernatural never lost that playful spirit and boldness.

More Shows Should Take Note Of Scoobynatural

While Supernatural had a special kind of magic that made a crossover episode such as “Scoobynatural” possible, and it certainly wouldn’t be easy to replicate that, this episode should serve as proof for shows today that crossovers can be massively popular. Supernatural has more than 300 total episodes, yet it’s this (honestly rather bizarre) one that continues to be talked about and seen as one of Supernatural’s best episodes, nearly 6 years after the show’s conclusion. The most important takeaway isn’t simply to try a crossover, though. “Scoobynatural” should first and foremost model how to pull off a crossover successfully.

As mentioned, Supernatural maintained the authenticity of each show in this crossover, and that really made all of the difference. It didn’t feel like Supernatural with a sprinkle of Scooby-Doo or vice-versa; rather, “Scoobynatural” found a natural way to blend the shows together and create something that really could have appeared on either show. Granted, Supernatural’s ability to do so shouldn’t necessarily come as too significant a surprise, given that the creator, Eric Kripke, and several cast members have now turned around and done a similar thing with The Boys season 5.

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