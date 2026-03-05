The Boys Finally Reveals Its Supernatural Reunion in New Footage (With First Look at Fan Favorites)

The Boys Season 5 trailer is here at last, and the new footage reveals one of the most-anticipated moments of the final outing: the Supernatural reunion between Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, and Misha Collins. The stars themselves and series creator and showrunner Eric Kripke have been teasing this meta moment since it was revealed that Padalecki and Collins would join the cast. Even now, not much is known about their roles, though The Boys‘ Season 5 trailer offers some insight into what we can expect.

In addition to highlighting Homelander’s “bigger destiny” and Butcher’s new power, the footage teases the return of Ackles’ Soldier Boy. The father-son relationship between Soldier Boy and Homelander is still strained, to say the least, and it looks like we’ll be getting another showdown between Butcher and The Boys‘ super soldier in the coming episodes. The most exciting glimpse of Soldier Boy, however, appears at the 2:04 mark. That’s when we get the first look at Collins’ character, who is being choked by Ackles’ villain. And the trailer flashes to Padalecki right after. Judging by the background, it’s all the same scene.

Watch The Boys Season 5 trailer in its entirety here:

While The Boys Season 5 trailer still doesn’t give us much to go on when it comes to Padalecki’s and Collins’ roles, it does suggest that whomever Collins is playing will be at odds with Soldier Boy…at least temporarily. Given Castiel and Dean’s friendship in Supernatural, this will be all-new territory for the actors. And though it’s not clear how Padalecki factors in, the first look at his character in The Boys suggests that he has something Homelander and Soldier Boy want.

Per Collider, Padalecki confirmed that his character will get wrapped up in Homelander and Soldier Boy’s antics in Season 5, and he suggested that he’s “very excited to meet Soldier Boy.” If the pair end up working together, Collins’ character could be a means to an end for them. It’s just as possible all three of them will be forced to ally for a time. We know the alliances on The Boys are always shifting. And if both Padalecki and Collins are playing supes, they may find themselves on Soldier Boy’s side whether they like it or not. Only time will tell how things play out, but the prospect of seeing them all together again is exciting.

The Boys Season 5 Marks the Supernatural Trio’s First Time On-Screen Together in Years

However things go down between the Supernatural stars on-screen, The Boys Season 5 will mark their first time in a scene together since the CW series ended back in 2020. It’s an exciting and fun Easter egg for fans of both of Kripke’s hit series. Of course, it’ll probably spark discussions of whether Supernatural 16 could ever happen. The actors have so much chemistry, it’s hard to blame people for wanting more of them together. Fortunately, The Boys Season 5 will deliver on that, if only briefly.

The Boys Season 5 debuts on Prime Video on April 8.