Ahsoka’s Dual Lightsabers Just Became Even Cooler After New Star Wars Reveal

Star Wars has turned Ahsoka Tano into a major fan-favorite hero of the franchise. After starting as a supporting character in the Clone Wars animated series, Ahsoka has grown into a figure worthy of her own solo franchise, which has included novels, comics, animated shorts (and full-length episodes), and a live-action show, whose second season is on the way. Ahsoka hasn’t become a Star Wars icon just because of her awesome character and the epic feats she’s accomplished; she also has some of the coolest weaponry in the franchise.

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Ahsoka never completed her training to become a Jedi, and instead took on the life of a “Wayseeker,” who believes in following the will of the Force, rather than the orders of a Jedi Council. She also forged two weapons that reflect her status as an independent thinker and servant of the Force: her two white-colored lightsaber blades.

Star Wars Confirms The Official Names & Inspiration For Ahsoka Tano’s Lightsabers

Lucasfilm – Disney+

Star Wars fans have been perusing the new tie-in book Star Wars: The Mandalorian Visual Guide, which just hit bookshelves ahead of the upcoming film The Mandalorian & Grogu. Ahsoka Tano made her live-action debut in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, where fans got to see her dual lightsabers depicted in real-world aesthetics, for the first time. The design, along with the overall Eastern cultural themes of the episode, “Chapter 13: The Jedi”, made it clearer than ever that Ahsoka wasn’t just wielding lightsabers, but Katana lightsabers.

The Mandalorian Visual Guide confirms what we already knew, adding some of the fine details that make Star Wars guidebooks like it so valuable. Ahsoka technically carries just one “Katana Lightsaber,” while her secondary blade is a “Shoto Lightsaber,” referring to the traditional Japanese shoto short-sword wielded by Samurai.

In the backstory synopsis for the weapon, it’s said that “During Ahsoka’s apprenticeship, Anakin Skywalker crafted for her paired lightsabers meant to extend her reach and maximize her defense against larger foes. She has continued with this form, though her old Jedi blades are long gone. Ahsoka’s current lightsabers have pure white blades, the result of specially bonded kyber crystals attuned to her nature.”

lucasfilm – DK Books

The white kyber crystals being connected to Ahsoka’s “nature” should give a swell of pride to her loving fanbase. Ahsoka Tano’s reputation has only grown over the years, as time and new Star Wars releases have changed our perspective on so much. The Jedi Council looks much more naive, and Ahsoka much more wise and intuitive for walking away before the Order’s collapse. By the time we meet the adult version of Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), she definitely has the demeanour and skills of a master samurai, now living the life of a ronin – an evolution that was highlighted in the Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi animated anthology.

Locking this piece of lightsaber lore into place also helps to put a firm, defining outline on Ahsoka Tano’s character inspirations (which came directly from George Lucas). The ‘ronin of Star Wars’ isn’t a bad label to have, especially if you’ve got the blades to match.

Star Wars: Ahsoka Season 2 is currently in development and will be released on Disney+.