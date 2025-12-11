Beavis And Butt-Head’s Season Finale Just Brought Back a Legendary MTV Character For The First Time in Years

South Park isn’t the only crude animated series that came to a close this week, as the third season of Beavis And Butt-Head’s recent revival has also wrapped. One of the major differences that the titular metalheads have employed in the latest season is introducing different variants of themselves. The latest series will routinely focus on older versions of Butt-Head and Beavis, looking wildly different from their younger selves but still having the same personalities. In a wild twist, not only did the third season finale bring in smart iterations of the animated duo, it brought back an MTV character who has been absent for years.

Warning. If you have yet to watch the Beavis And Butt-Head season three finale, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into spoiler territory. “Smart Butt-Head” and “Smart Beavis” were first introduced in the film, Beavis And Butt-Head Do the Universe, presented as intelligent iterations of the MTV icons. Lying claim to the final segment of the third season, the smart pair travel to Earth and learn how humanity can “self-pleasure” themselves whenever they want. A foreign concept to this smart alien race, Smart Beavis and Butt-Head are brought before the civilization’s council, filled with the likes of Coach Buzzcut, Stewart Stevenson, Mr. Van Driessen, and more. Most shockingly, none other than Daria Morgendorffer makes an appearance, seemingly as the only member of the council with her head on her shoulders.

Daria making her long-awaited return in Beavis And Butt-Head makes a lot of sense considering her origins. She first appeared as a supporting character in the original series, only to later forge a path of her own in 1997 with her own animated show. Ending in 2002, Daria hasn’t had her own series for decades, and while Butt-Head and Beavis never made an appearance in her show, the characters have been intertwined for quite some time. While there hasn’t been word on Morgendorffer receiving a reboot of her own, it’s clear that Mike Judge and company haven’t forgotten about the MTV icon. You can check out an image of “Smart Daria” below.

Is a Daria Reboot in The Cards?

While Mike Judge worked to bring back both Beavis And Butt-Head and King of the Hill, all has been quiet on the Daria front so far. Of course, for those familiar with the MTV series, Judge might have been the creator of Morgendorffer, but he wasn’t responsible for penning the animated series that followed the high schooler. While MTV had announced in 2018 that Daria would return to focus on both the titular character and her friend, Jodie Abigail Landon, the project, unfortunately, fell to the wayside.

Originally, here’s how the Paramount network had described the series titled Daria & Jodie, “The iconic animated franchise is reinvented through the eyes of heroine Daria Morgendorffer and one of her closest friends Jodie Landon. These two smart young women take on the world, with their signature satirical voice while deconstructing popular culture, social classes, gender and race.”

Last year, Deadline reported that the animated project wasn’t moving forward, with an MTV representative stating, “Jodie will not be moving forward at MTVE Studios. We have loved working with Tracee, Grace, and the whole team on creating a film that is full of joy and genre-bending fun with an inclusive, diverse, and incredible cast. We are fully supportive of them finding a home elsewhere and look forward to partnering with them in the future.” To date, the animated project hasn’t found a new home for its story, though with animation skyrocketing in popularity, this is definitely a case of “never say never.”

As of the writing of this article, nothing has been confirmed as to the future of this animated world, not just for Daria, but for Beavis And Butt-Head themselves. A fourth season has yet to be nailed down, though Judge certainly will be busy in the future regardless. Thanks to the wild success of King of the Hill’s Hulu revival, the story of Hank Hill and Arlen, Texas will continue for seasons fifteen, sixteen, and seventeen. The next season of King of the Hill has yet to reveal its release date though fans are eager for it to arrive on Hulu in 2026.

