10 MCU Characters Who Are Also Thunderbolts In the Comics

A new team is ready to take the Marvel Cinematic Universe by storm. The Thunderbolts are a lot different than the Avengers, though, as they’re comprised of characters who have all made mistakes in their past. The situation is the same in the comics, with the Thunderbolts taking on missions that more heroic groups may deem unsavory. However, the team’s origins are very different in the source material, involving a group of villains coming together before branching off into something very different. That evolution took years and many incarnations, and in that time, dozens of characters answered the call and became a Thunderbolt.

Looking back at the different versions of the Thunderbolts is especially fun because there are plenty of familiar faces. In fact, there are more than a few member that already have major ties ties to the MCU.

Baron Zemo

When the Thunderolts* movie was announced, it felt like a lock that Daniel Brühl’s Baron Zemo would join the roster. After all, he formed the original team in the comics in the ’90s. Zemo thought he could pull a fast one by having the Masters of Evil take on heroic identities and form a new team, but the whole thing blew up in his face, with most of his allies turning against him.

Bullseye

During the iconic “Civil War” storyline in the comics, Iron Man builds a new version of the Thunderbolts. Bullseye becomes the enforcer of the group, but Tony Stark keeps him in line by having some contingencies in place. He sticks around long enough to earn a spot on Norman Osborn’s Dark Avengers, which could still form in the MCU and allow Wilson Bethel’s Bullseye to make the jump from TV to the movies.

Venom

While Sony’s Venom isn’t exactly an MCU character, the symbiote made its way to the Sacred Timeline during the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. That makes it eligible for this list, which is great because two different versions of the character become part of the Thunderbolts. While wielding the symbiote, Mac Gargan helps the Avengers hunt down fugitives as a member of the Thunderbolts, and Flash Thompson, aka Agent Venom, fights crime with another iteration.

Man-Thing

The Marvel Studios special Werewolf by Night proves just how powerful Man-Thing can be, so it’s not much of a surprise that a team like the Thunderbolts finds a place for Ted Sallis. While he doesn’t stick around for long, his time with the team is still of note, especially since Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier wanted him to be part of his roster.

Red Hulk

Believing that Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross is instrumental in the Thunderbolts’ creation is an easy mistake to make. But he really has nothing to do with the team until the early 2010s when, as the Red Hulk, he recruits other heroes with red in their ledger, including Agent Venom and Elektra, to make up for his past mistakes.

Deadpool

Deadpool, especially Ryan Reynolds’ version, just feels like a member of the Thunderbolts. However, in the comics, the character spends time on his own and with other Marvel groups like X-Force and Mercs for Money before joining up with Red Hulk and his gang. It’s a brief stint, but one that could set the stage for something major in the MCU’s future.

Punisher

Frank Castle/The Punisher (Jon Bernthal) in Marvel Television’s DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Giovanni Rufino. © 2025 MARVEL.

While Daredevil: Born Again once again proves that Frank Castle doesn’t like working with others, there are missions that even he can’t take on alone. That’s why he joins Red Hulk and Deadpool on their mission to better the world in the only way they know how: wreaking havoc and taking no prisoners.

Abomination

Abomination rarely plays by the rules, which is why he destroys most of Harlem to get to Bruce Banner in The Incredible Hulk. There are some situations, though, where getting in line benefits him. During the “Devil’s Reign” storyline, Abomination is part of Mayor Wilson Fisk’s Thunderbolts that get tasked with hunting down heroes who are “breaking the law,” allowing him to throw down without worrying about repercussions.

Luke Cage

Image courtesy of Marvel Television

Unlike the Netflix version of Luke Cage, the one in the comics doesn’t mean leaving street-level crime-fighting behind. At one point, Cage takes command of an Avengers team as well as the Thunderbolts, and he recruits some powerhouses, including Moonstone, Songbird, Ghost, Juggernaut, and Hyperion.

Hawkeye

Clint Barton’s time as Ronin in the MCU makes him a perfect fit for the Thunderbolts, and his comic counterpart would definitely support the move. After Zemo’s team betrays him, Hawkeye takes control of the team and leads them on some wild missions. And even after that group calls it quits, he leads another version that brings another major MCU hero, America Chavez, into the fold.

Thunderbolts* hits theaters on May 2.

Did you know these MCU characters are members of the Thunderbolts in the comics? Which ones would you like to see in a sequel to Thunderbolts*? Let us know in the comments below.