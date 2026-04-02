Daredevil: Born Again Twist Means We’re Even Closer to the MCU’s Best Missing Character Returning

The big twist this week on Daredevil: Born Again opens the door for the return of one of the best missing characters in the MCU. The first season of Daredevil: Born Again had some surprising debuts and returns for the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney+. The Punisher joined Daredevil in the movie from Netflix to Disney+, as did Bullseye. Of course, Kingpin came back in Hawkeye and Echo and is the main villain of the series. This season has already revealed that Jessica Jones will make her move over from Netflix as well. However, last season also saw a second person from Hawkeye show up in the new series, when the Swordsman was arrested as a vigilante as well.

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Here is a look at how this week’s Daredevil: Born Again twist could lead to the return of one of the best missing MCU characters.

Swordsman Should Lead to Kate Bishop’s Return

Image Courtesy of Marvel

The latest episodes had Daredevil and Karen Page decide to stop running from the task force, and instead take the fight to Kingpin’s army. This started the episode before when Karen captured one of the task force members and had him prepared for an interrogation. She and Daredevil then learned that not everyone on the task force is bad, and there is a resistance inside that is trying to fight from the inside. This man then gave Daredevil his passkey to the location the vigilante prisoners were kept.

This lined up with the sham trial that Swordsman was put on where it was shown that Wilson Fisk had broken the justice system and the trials were all for show with all vigilantes found guilty, whether there was proof or not. Swordsman was the first put on trial and found guilty. This led to Daredevil learning where the vigilantes were being held and leading a breakout, that included getting Swordsman his sword back and everyone fighting their way our

Of course, Swordsman is Jack Duquesne and he was the fiancé to Eleanor Bishop, Kate Bishop’s mother. At the end of the Hawkeye series on Disney+, Eleanor was arrested for murder while Jack went on his way. However, Kate Bishop has not been seen since the end of The Marvels when Kamala Khan went to ask her about a team-up. The two did return in What If…? with Ironheart, but for this part of the MCU, Kate has been missing in action. One might wonder if her mother’s former fiancé might seek Kate out to help her, knowing that Wilson Fisk might be coming for her too.

This is possible for this season, though there is no chance she could appear in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3. This season was shot between February 2025 and wrapped up shooting in July. Hailee Steinfeld, who plays Kate Bishop, married Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in May of that year. Furthermore, she announced her pregnancy in December 2025, and announced the birth of her daughter this month. This not only eliminated Kate Bishop from returning for Daredevil: Born Again, but also for Avengers: Doomsday. Whether she sneaks into this season’s episodes remains to be seen.

What Heroes Should Be Involved in War With Wilson Fisk?

Image Courtesy of Marvel

As fun as it would be to see several MCU heroes pop up in the war against Wilson Fisk, it won’t happen. The Daredevil: Born Again showrunner already said that he didn’t have access to most of the main MCU movie characters, although the MCU could use anyone from the Disney+ world. A character like Kamala Khan is questionable, since she was on Disney+ and the MCU movies. Smaller characters like Echo is a possibility, but it will mostly be smaller names like the newly introduced White Tiger 2 and Swordsman.

The biggest introductions will be along the lines of Jessica Jones this season. Mike Colter has already strongly hinted that Luke Cage could be back in this series, and this makes the most sense. Luke Cage won the political race for the Mayor of New York City in the comics, ending Fisk’s reign of terror, and that could be an interesting way for the Netflix series to go. It could also be nice to see Finn Jones get a chance to redeem himself as Iron Fist, and for actors like Rosario Dawson (Night Nurse), Simone Missick (Misty Knight), and Jessica Henwick (Colleen Wing) to show up, finishing the entire carry-over from Netflix to Daredevil: Born Again.

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