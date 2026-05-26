Cartoon Network Creator Shares Closer Look at Defunct Reboot

Cartoon Network has seen major success when it comes to revivals in 2026, as Regular Show: The Lost Tapes has helped Mordecai and Rigby’s misadventures become a major player for the cable network once again. This summer, the revival train will keep moving forward for the platform, as Adventure Time: Side Quests will arrive to explore the younger years of Finn and Jake. Surprisingly, a proposed revival for another big Cartoon Network original was shot down before it got the chance to arrive. Now, Chowder’s creator has revealed new looks at the proposal that would have brought back the culinary cat.

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Originally, Chowder creator CH Greenblatt had pitched Cartoon Network on a series revival aimed at a younger audience in Chowder: First Course. The revival would have focused on the titular character, Panini, and Gorgonzola, first learning how to cook. Alongside the three new art pieces shared for the pitch, Greenblatt further discussed the pitch, “More development art from the Chowder reboot I was asked to pitch. Just some silly drawings of the three main kids. I hadn’t drawn these characters in forever. For context, this was all done around 2024, after I had finished up on Jellystone.” On top of the returning trio, chef Mung Daal from the original series was also set to return if the series had ever taken place.

Chowder’s End

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Chowder, during its initial run on Cartoon Network, aired for three seasons from 2007 to 2010, following the titular chef as he attempted to make the best dishes while learning more about the culinary arts. The original animated series did win an Emmy, while being nominated for two, but unfortunately, it has never had the chance to make a comeback so far. If you never had the chance to check out this series, it didn’t make the jump from HBO Max to Tubi, like many of its Cartoon Network counterparts. Luckily, the show’s three seasons can be found streaming on Hulu, so if you never had the chance to experience this surreal series, the option exists.

Greenblatt might never return to pen new adventures of Chowder, but he was able to create the ultimate love letter to all things Cartoon Network in recent years. As mentioned earlier, the animator was a big part of the animated series, Jellystone, which brought back various Hanna-Barbera and Cartoon Network characters from limbo. In the major crossover event, Crisis on Infinite Mirths, countless characters from the cable network’s past made a comeback, including Chowder for a brief cameo.

Last year, we here at ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Greenblatt, who discussed what might be needed for Chowder to return. Specifically, the animator said, “I would definitely be up for it. There’s been some pitches at Warner for it. I think it really comes down to timing and budgets, but I would be open. I wouldn’t say no.”

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