Netflix’s New 10-Part Animated Series is Already a Streaming Hit

Netflix has found a big niche for itself in the animation world, as the streaming service continues to spread its wings when it comes to both North American productions and anime originals. Earlier this month, the platform once again gave the reins of a new animated universe to a proven, successful creative team to continue their hilariously crude track record. Mating Season might not have yet been confirmed for a second season, though it seems as though the spiritual successor to Big Mouth might be on its way to a bright future if ratings are any indication.

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According to FlixPatrol, Mating Season is sitting pretty with the number six spot for “Top 10 TV Shows” on Netflix. While the animated series from TitMouse Inc was defeated by the likes of The Boroughs, Nemesis, and The Roast of Kevin Hart, it is the top animated series for Netflix as of the writing of this article. This means that it was able to overtake the likes of Devil May Cry in the ratings department, which is no small feat considering how the video game adaptation managed to hit the ground running. We have yet to receive the full week breakdown since Mating Season arrived on Netflix on May 22nd, though it will be interesting to see how the crude, wildlife-focused series does in its first week.

Mating Season’s Arrival

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Mating Season is following in the footsteps of Netflix juggernaut Big Mouth, which not only garnered eight seasons for the streaming service, but also spawned the spin-off, Human Resources. While Big Mouth focused on an eclectic cast of kids who were dealing with puberty and awkward relationships, Mating Season focuses on various animals dealing with relationships of their own. At present, the new animated series from Nick Kroll and Tit Mouse has a Rotten Tomatoes score of seventy-five percent, earning a “fresh rating.” The voice cast is a stacked one, with actors like Sarah Silverman, Abbi Jacobson, Vanessa Bayer, Aidy Bryant, Jason Alexander, Carlos Alazraqui, David Duchovny, Pamela Adlon, Timothy Olyphant, Maria Bamford, Mark Duplass, Matt Rogers, Clancy Brown, and Andrew Rannells rounding out the supporting guest roster.

Recently, producer Andrew Goldberg discussed the origins of Mating Season with Animation Magazine and how it was originally billed as a movie versus a television series: “We actually began thinking about this new venture during the final seasons of Big Mouth. It has been so much fun to keep our crew together and work with our favorite collaborators, like our supervising director, Anthony Lioi. Then we realized that there were so many stories to be told in this animal world, so we decided to present it as our next possible series to Netflix. We can tell a story about a wolf who’s moving in with his girlfriend, and it’s about the challenge for a wild animal to be domesticated. So here’s a metaphor about life and about moving into a relationship, and at the same time, it works on an animal level and a human level. We find that very exciting.”

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Via FlixPatrol