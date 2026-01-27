DCU Theory Reveals the Biggest Green Lantern Twist Is Coming in 2026 (& This 32-Year-Old Story Is the Key)

Lanterns will finally bring the world of Green Lantern back into the spotlight, and fans couldn’t be more excited to see two icons lead the charge. The series will feature Hal Jordan and John Stewart in the lead roles, with an older Jordan showing Stewart the ropes and getting him up to speed on being a Green Lantern. Thing is, there’s a DCU theory that poses a major twist coming to the series, and one 32-year-old story is the key.

The 32-year-old story we are referring to is 1994’s Emerald Twilight, though it also has its origins in the fallout from Reign of the Supermen. In Emerald Twilight, fans see Sinestro’s ultimate plan finally come to fruition, though they didn’t realize it at the time, as Jordan would give in to the Parallax entity after the tragic destruction of Coast City and everyone who lived there and go on a killing spree that included Guardians and other Lanterns alike. It would ultimately lead to Jordan’s death, and one theory suggests that the reason we are seeing an older Jordan in the series is that part of this story will end up coming to be during the show.

If Jordan were to not only die but also become a major villain, it would certainly shake things up considerably, and it would have Stewart stepping more into the Kyle Rayner role in terms of the mythology. This could also be a great way to bring Sinestro in and touch upon the emotional spectrum and the bigger entities that are a part of it, but it would also move Jordan into villain territory before fans have gotten to know him as a hero all that much, so it would still be rather surprising.

Adapting Emerald Twilight Would Make John Stewart The Main Green Lantern

While we all have our favorite Lanterns (I’m a Rayner guy myself), it’s undeniable that Hal Jordan has and currently still is the preeminent Green Lantern. He has the most history and some of the all-time storylines associated with him, and he’s been the face of the Green Lantern Corps many times over the course of his career. He’s also the nemesis of Sinestro, who is the most iconic Lantern villain, so it’s easy to understand why Jordan has maintained that role.

Adapting this story and turning Jordan into Parallax would put Stewart into that role instead, as he would be the main hero, trying to bring his former mentor back from the brink. Guy Gardner is already featured in the DCU, but he’s not going to move into that position, so the most likely torchbearer, if you will, would be Stewart.

There are many fans who adore Stewart and see him as their main Lantern, especially if you were fans of the Justice League animated series and later the Justice League Unlimited animated series, and his role has also evolved and grown over the years in the comics. He’s more than ready for that spotlight in the DCU as well, and having this storyline be at the center of the show would certainly be one way to move him into that top spot.

Lanterns will release on HBO Max later in 2026.

