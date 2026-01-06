HBO Max Has One of the Greatest TV Shows of All Time (But Rewatching It Is Going to Be Brutal)

HBO Max is full of great shows, but it is going to be incredibly hard to watch one of the streaming service’s greatest series. The Wire has been critically acclaimed since the series’s release, with it being one of the shows that ushered in the modern Golden Age of television. While it is still a fantastic show to view for the first time, rewatching The Wire will be a heart-wrenching experience for fans of the show and its actors.

Created by David Simon, The Wire ran from 2002 to 2008 and was beloved throughout its five seasons. The series explored the narcotics scene in Baltimore, with it follows both the law enforcement agents who are attempting to control it and the drug dealers who are part of it. The series’s commentary on the War on Drugs was groundbreaking, making it an important and iconic show from HBO.

The Wire launched the careers of many of its actors, including major stars like Idris Elba and Lance Reddick. This is thanks to the consistently fantastic performances seen within the show, proving how incredible some of these actors are. However, The Wire is now becoming a memorial for many of the actors within it.

Several Great The Wire Actors Have Sadly Died

Tragically, two actors from The Wire have died in the past month. James Ransome played Ziggy Sobotka in the HBO series, and he passed away on December 19, 2025. Isiah Whitlock Jr. played State Sen. R. Clayton “Clay” Davis in The Wire, and he passed away as well on December 30, 2025. These are two of the biggest actors in the show, and their back-to-back deaths were a big shock for The Wire fans.

While Ransome and Whitlock’s deaths have reignited the tragic nature surrounding The Wire‘s cast, they are far from the only actors in the show who have died. Lance Reddick, who played Lieutenant Cedric Daniels, passed away on March 17, 2023. Al Williams, who played Maj. Stanislaus Valchek, passed away on January 13, 2023.

Michael K. Williams, who played Omar Little, passed away on September 6, 2021. Reg. E. Cathy, who played Norman Wilson, passed away on February 9, 2018. Finally, Robert F. Chew, who played Joseph “Prop Joe” Stewart, passed away on January 17, 2013.

This means that six main actors from The Wire have all died since the show was released, which is tragic. While all shows will eventually lose actors, having this many actors die so close together has made The Wire a sad experience to watch. These actors helped make The Wire great, and since they get so much focus throughout the series, it is impossible not to think about how sad their passings are while watching.

