10 Best Characters in Outlander, Ranked

After several seasons, and now that the final one has finally arrived, Outlander has made one thing very clear: its biggest strength isn’t just the mix of romance, historical drama, and time travel. A big reason the show has stayed compelling for so long is its characters. Some of them have been essential since the very first episode, while others arrive later and end up gaining an unexpectedly important role in the story. No matter the size of their role, though, the series has built a group of characters that clearly show why the show is one of the best currently on TV.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And when a series creates that many memorable characters, it’s only natural to stop and ask which ones stand out the most. So here are the 10 best Outlander characters, ranked from worst to best. If the production has remained a standout for twelve years, it’s undeniably because of them.

10) Ian Fraser Murray

image courtesy of starz

He may not dominate the story the way other members of the Fraser family do, but starting around Season 5, Young Ian has started to establish himself as someone trying to define himself independently. Initially introduced as a curious and impulsive teenager in Lallybroch, he chooses to stay close to his uncle Jamie and Claire, which exposes him to experiences that completely change how he sees the world: his time living with the Mohawk and the emotional impact that follows when he returns, pushes him into a different level of maturity, making him far more complex than the young boy we first met.

Still, compared to other characters in Outlander, Ian’s development is more gradual and largely supportive, unfolding alongside bigger storylines rather than driving them. But he absolutely earns a spot in this ranking since his history continues to matter — even now, as he builds a life of his own with Rachel, his past experiences remain an important part of who he is. His loyalty, willingness to fight for the people he loves, and ongoing search for identity make him one of the more interesting characters.

9) Frank Randall

image courtesy of starz

It’s difficult to place Frank within this ranking because his role in the show is a complicated one: he’s the man who ends up standing in the way of the story’s central romance, yet he never actually operates on the same level as the main couple. As Claire’s husband in the 20th century, Frank initially comes across as a perfectly respectable figure — an intelligent historian, caring, and seemingly stable. But when Claire returns after years of being gone, pregnant with another man’s child, their relationship shifts into something far more uncomfortable, filled with resentment and painful attempts to return to what it once was.

But even though he plays a key role in building the emotional drama of Outlander, Frank never escapes Jamie’s shadow. And the story also never turns him into a straightforward villain. He raises Brianna as his own daughter and genuinely tries to maintain a marriage that clearly isn’t working anymore, which makes it difficult to view him negatively. In the end, Frank is ultimately a tragic character — memorable because of that, but not quite enough to rank among the very best.

8) Roger MacKenzie

image courtesy of starz

Roger is probably one of the most divisive characters, mainly because he enters a world filled with figures who are far more charismatic and experienced than he is. When Roger first appears, he’s essentially a kind academic who’s also a bit naive. So that starts to change once his relationship with Brianna develops. As he falls in love with her, wants to build a life together, and struggles to understand the many secrets surrounding her family, he ends up going through a series of painful experiences that reshape him into a far more interesting character.

In other words, Roger’s skill set (history, genealogy, and folk music) isn’t exactly the most practical toolkit when you suddenly find yourself living in the 18th century. However, that contrast ends up defining his entire arc in Outlander. Roger has to learn, often the hard way, how to survive in a world he was never prepared for and develop a resilience he simply didn’t have at first. And that growth is the main reason he earns his spot in this ranking. Still, he doesn’t go higher because his arc can feel uneven at times.

7) Dougal MacKenzie

image courtesy of starz

Dougal dies in Season 2, but there’s no way to leave him out of this ranking, because he’s one of those characters who steal the scene every time he appears. As Jamie’s uncle and one of the most influential figures in Clan MacKenzie, he has a strong personality — someone who can be charismatic when it suits him, but also deeply ambitious and impulsive in a way that keeps everyone around him on edge. He can be fiercely loyal to the Jacobite cause and to his people, but he’s also willing to manipulate situations if he believes it will help him reach his goals.

Overall, Dougal leaves a huge impression. He’s a key figure for understanding one of the show’s most important clans and helps set the political and military tone of the early seasons. On top of that, his complicated relationship with Jamie (acting at times as mentor, ally, and rival) creates some of the most compelling conflicts in the story. But his role is more limited compared to characters who are central throughout the entire run of Outlander.

6) Murtagh Fraser

image courtesy of starz

If there’s one character who truly represents loyalty in Outlander, it’s Murtagh. From the very beginning, he proves himself to be the most reliable ally to his godson Jamie; someone who always shows up when things get dangerous. But the most appealing aspect is that he never tries to steal the spotlight or position himself as the hero of the story. He just steps in, handles whatever needs to be done, and moves on. Murtagh feels grounded and real: he understands the world around him, carries years of experience, and wins people over through his actions. It’s hard not to like him, which is exactly why his death in Season 5 became one of the most heartbreaking moments for fans.

Still, for most of the series, Murtagh functions more as support for Jamie and Claire than as a character driving his own storyline (his backstory is way more interesting when explored in the prequel Outlander: Blood of My Blood). On the other hand, he ranks higher because he eventually steps into more significant roles, especially through his involvement in resistance movements. Those moments allow him to grow into a stronger figure in the narrative. But his mix of pragmatism, dry sarcasm, and unwavering loyalty already makes him an essential presence in the show.

5) John Grey

image courtesy of starz

Lord John is one of the most intriguing characters in Outlander, mostly because he starts on a completely different side of the conflict. When he first appears in Season 2, he’s still very young — a British officer who could have been just another antagonist in Jamie’s story. But as time passes, we see him again in Season 3, now an adult and the governor of Ardsmuir Prison. And that’s when the character takes an unexpected turn, becoming an ally to Jamie, a genuinely good friend, and one of the most morally consistent figures in the entire series.

The truth is that John has a huge impact every time he appears, even though he isn’t present in every major storyline. His friendship with Jamie is one of the most fascinating dynamics in the show, especially considering the unspoken, unrequited love he carries. It’s also why it makes perfect sense that he eventually becomes a father figure to William when Jamie can’t. Plus, he never tries to manipulate the situation or turn things into unnecessary drama. He just continues to be loyal, dignified, and remarkably generous (qualities that also make him one of the most respected characters in the story).

4) Jack Randall

image courtesy of starz

Jonathan, better known as Black Jack Randall, is despicable and one of TV’s most disturbing villains. From the moment he first appears, he establishes a level of threat that very few antagonists manage to sustain for so long. As a British officer, he uses his position of power to justify acts of cruelty that go far beyond what most characters in the show are prepared to face. Think of the worst things a human being is capable of doing, and Randall is willing to do them. At the same time, it’s impossible to deny that his villainy is crucial to a large part of the show’s momentum.

Black Jack represents the most brutal side of the power structures that dominate the historical setting of Outlander. From Season 1 through Season 3, his obsession with Jamie and his constant violence make every appearance incredibly tense to watch. But as unbearable as he can be, he still plays an essential role in pushing the story forward, which is why he lands in this position in the ranking. At the same time, when you look at the bigger picture, his role in the series is more specific and limited compared to other characters.

3) Brianna Fraser

image courtesy of starz

If you think about it, Brianna could have remained just a secondary character tied to the legacy of Jamie and Claire. Instead, Outlander does something far more interesting with her. Raised in the 20th century, Brianna grew up in a world completely different from the one her parents lived in. Once she discovers the truth about her origins and decides to travel through time, her journey begins to explore the clash between a modern mindset and the harsh realities of the 18th century. And from that point on, her role becomes more significant, almost as if she starts opening new paths within the main storyline.

What ends up happening is that Brianna’s story expands the Outlander universe in a major way. She doesn’t just carry on the Fraser legacy, but also introduces new perspectives to the conflicts. Her storyline with Stephen Bonnet, for example, triggers a chain of events that affects several characters. At the same time, she brings modern knowledge into the past and helps expand the narrative into a new generation of the Fraser family. That’s where her arc really grows, eventually standing almost side by side with Jamie and Claire’s. Her intelligence, independence, and ability to adapt make her an essential character.

2) Claire Fraser

image courtesy of starz

It’s not just because she’s the protagonist, but the entire story of Outlander literally begins with Claire. She’s the audience’s entry point into the world of the series, and her modern perspective is what allows the story to explore the 18th century in a way that feels fresh. As a World War II nurse, she carries knowledge and instincts that always clash with the society she suddenly finds herself living in. And that tension naturally creates endless narrative possibilities, pushing the plot forward again and again as she refuses to adapt quietly to the rules of that era.

In other words, there’s no Outlander without Claire. From the very beginning, she is one of the show’s strongest, most layered, and most relatable characters. And watching her evolution across the series is part of what makes the story so good, because her arc is built with remarkable consistency. Her intelligence, stubbornness, and refusal to passively accept the limitations of her time make her a unique character. Still, even though she might initially seem like the single most important figure, the show eventually evolves into a shared narrative between her and Jamie.

1) Jamie Fraser

image courtesy of starz

Saying that the central couple shares the spotlight equally and then placing Jamie at the top of the ranking might sound a bit contradictory — but it’s almost unavoidable. The reason is simple: from the very beginning of Outlander, Jamie becomes the emotional and moral core of the story. He’s a natural leader, a respected warrior, and someone whose loyalty to family and friends drives many of the most important decisions throughout the entire show. Claire may be the one who often moves the plot forward, but Jamie is the one who ultimately gives that plot its meaning.

Over the course of the series, he faces wars, betrayals, personal losses, and decades separated from the woman he loves, yet he remains guided by a powerful sense of honor. He never gives up, carries an inspiring resilience, unwavering faith, and more than enough courage to face whatever comes next. And his arc becomes even stronger when you see that the show actually lets the audience see that evolution, because back in Season 1, Jamie was still a relatively inexperienced young man (even if life had already put him through a lot). So he may be a romantic hero, but more importantly, he’s the character who keeps the entire world of the series grounded, giving real weight to every major moment.

Are you a fan of Outlander? Who’s your favorite character? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!