Star Trek Just Introduced a New Q Replacement

Move over, John De Lancie, Star Trek has a new Q replacement. Almost 40 years after the greatest Star Trek antagonist of all time (debate it all you want, it’s true) debuted, few individual characters have managed to stamp the kind of irresistible charm onto the franchise as De Lancie, nor build as much intrigue around a species. Given they’re essentially gods of near-unlimited power (or at least the ability to project that image), the fact that he was able to make Q compelling enough to build up an actual fandom remains mightily impressive. And now, in a mischievous move, Star Trek just allowed another villain to try and steal his thunder. WARNING: This article contains SPOILERS for Starfleet Academy‘s finale.

In Starfleet Academy‘s finale, Holly Hunter’s Captain Ake is held accountable for her personal “crimes” against Anisha Mir (Tatiana Maslany), who was ripped away from her son after her desperate alignment with Nus Braka (Paul Giamatti) led to the death of a Starfleet officer. It’s all very Les Misérables, frankly, but it sets up the intriguing court cases in front of the non-Federation species Nus Braka wants to build an alliance with. There is, of course, more to the trial, and far more at stake, as Braka has a bigger ax to grind, and if his playbook feels familiar, it’s because it belongs to Q. And in his copycat plan, Nus Braka becomes Starfleet Academy‘s answer to Q.

Nus Braka Repeated Copied Q’s First Plot, & Repeated His Only Vulnerability

For all of his pageantry and his apparent kid-with-a-magnifying-glass cruelness, Q was at least somewhat fair. He allowed Picard to speak in humanity’s defence in TNG‘s opener “Encounter at Farpoint,” and was apparently willing to hear the case for the species’ evolution beyond savagery (even if he didn’t always appear convinced). Like Nus Braka decades later, Q is very clear that he expects Picard and the Enterprise crew to fail to convince him, but the fact that he allows it at all opens himself up for defeat. Braka meanwhile stages the kangaroo court trial to humiliate Ake: in both cases, you get a sense that there’s no small amount of personal enjoyment at play. And in both cases, hubris undoes the villains.

While Braka’s motivation is different from Q’s (given his own misguided belief that the Federation slaughtered his family), their modus operandi is essentially identical. Picard and Ake are appointed as proxies for the prosecution of those they represent (humanity and the Federation, respectively). In both cases, too, the architect of the trials employs exploitative techniques to make their targets fail: Q attempts to lead Picard astray, to punish the Bandi for their crimes against the strange jellyfish alien, while Braka attempts to manipulate Anisha Mir into condemning Ake and the Federation because of her emotional trauma. Ultimately, Braka gets close, but logic prevails, as it does at Farpoint.

Paul Giamatti’s Nus Braka owes something to the theatricality of Q: he is more caricature than character at times, but throughout the season, he grew into a formidable foe and a less grating presence than the opening episode. To have his grand plan against the Federation to feel so much like a ploy by Q feels like another case of Starfleet Academy reflecting the past of the franchise back at us. And while no, it’s not as good as “Encounter at Farpoint”, it is a clever conceit all the same.

