IT: Welcome to Derry Confirms a Major Fan Theory in Season Finale (With a Surprise Character Return)

IT: Welcome to Derry was never shy about the connections the TV series had to the two feature films from Andy Muschietti, even though it may be set 27 years prior to the events of 2017’s IT. Leeroy, Charlotte, and Will Hanlon are all major characters in the story, who become the grandparents and father of Mike Hanlon from the original story. They were the only ones, either, with teases of the Uris family (related to Stanley Uris) and even Police Chief Clint Bowers (the grandfather of 1980s bully, Henry Bowers). With every new episode, though, fans were convinced another key connection was hiding in plain sight.

It didn’t really start to gain much traction until the tragic events of Episode 7 of IT: Welcome to Derry, but a specific theory has put the IT fandom in a stranglehold over the past few weeks. In fact, it really started in Episode 6, when the connection between Marge (Matilda Lawler) and Rich (Arian S. Cartaya) began to seem like more than just friends. After Rich heroically sacrificed himself to save Marge, though, the idea was cemented in many fans’ minds, and the Season 1 finale of IT: Welcome to Derry has officially confirmed their suspicions. Spoilers follow for the season finale of IT: Welcome to Derry.

IT: Welcome to Derry Confirms THAT Margie Fan Theory

The IT: Welcome to Derry finale wastes no time putting Pennywise front and center, as the deity has been woken up by surprise and found a way to get out of Derry. With one of the totems holding him in the town now destroyed, there’s a hole in the fence, so to speak, prompting IT to flex its muscles and hypnotize hundreds of kids from Derry to carry with it as, seemingly, snacks for the road. The 1960s version of the Losers Club, along with all the adults, makes their way to confront IT, which results in Pennywise confronting Marge, giving her a tease of her future.

As the clown descends on a terrified Marge, he calls her by a shocking name, “Margaret Tozier,” prompting confusion from their character, as her name for the series has been Margaret Truman. To make it even more clear that IT is somehow aware that Marge is the mother of Richie Tozier from the first IT movie, he pulls out one of the Missing Kid posters from the film that features none other than Finn Wolfhard’s familiar face. IT notes that he’s also aware that Richie and his fellow losers will eventually kill him in the future, so if IT kills Marge now, then that will never happen. This can be a little confusing, though, as IT reveals that it experiences time quite differently than we do, saying:

“He and his friends bring me my death. Or is it birth? I get confused. Tomorrow. Yesterday. It’s all the same for little Pennywise. They can’t fence me in.”

Ever since Rich died in the penultimate episode of IT: Welcome to Derry, the fandom has latched onto a devastating theory that one day Margie will have a son and name him after her first love. It wasn’t too far of a stretch to make since one of the most popular members of the Loser’s Club is Richie Tozier, and having two young characters face off against Pennywise with the same first name would no doubt raise eyebrows. IT: Welcome to Derry, fully confirming this theory, though, is one that is sure to elevate the show in the eyes of fans, and make the two movies have an even bigger emotional gut punch upon a rewatch.