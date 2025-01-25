Lanterns Series Finds Its Sinestro With The Blacklist Star

Play video

As DC begins production on its much-anticipated Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, another high anticipated object is rounding out its cast with a key character. Deadline is reporting that Ulrich Thomsen (Counterpart, The Blacklist) has been cast as the iconic villain Sinestro in DC’s Green Lantern television series Lanterns, joining an already stacked cast.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That cast includes Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan, Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, Kelly MacDonald Sheriff Kerry, Garret Dillahunt as William Macon, and Poorna Jagannathan as Zoe. Dillahunt could end up playing the role of Black Hand, but with Sinestro, the biggest Green Lantern villain of all time enters the fray.

Sinestro holds the distinction of being a former Green Lantern before turning to the villainous side, though he arrived at that place in a unique way. Sinestro was heralded as one of the greatest Lanterns before being exposed for his tyrannical methods by his rookie partner Hal Jordan.

That would send Sinestro on quite the journey, where he harnessed the power of fear and became a master of the yellow power ring. He would then create an entire Corps centered around Fear, which also held its own Power Battery, and later would clash many ties with the Green Lantern Corps. Sinestro has pushed Jordan and the rest of the Corps to their absolute limits on multiple occasions, so having him in the mix for the show raises the stakes tenfold.

Thomsen is known for a host of popular projects, including NBC’s hit series The Blacklist and Cinemax’s Banshee as Kai Proctor He’s also starred in the Scandinavian series Trom, Starz’ Counterpart, and HBO’s The Young Pope, and will also be featured in Uwe Boll’s Run alongside Amanda Plummer.

Chris Mundy is the showrunner for Lanterns, while Tom King and Damon Lindelof are co-writing and executive producing the series. James Hawes is also executive producing and will be directing the show’s first two episodes. Lanterns is expected to debut in 2026, but no specific release date has been announced yet.

Are you excited for DC’s Lanterns? You can talk all things Green Lantern with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!