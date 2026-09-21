Tales From The Crypt’s Crypt Keeper Just Got a Major Redesign From a Walking Dead Legend

There’s one big reason why Tales from the Crypt became such a cultural staple in the ’90s, even though the horror anthology had a murderer’s row of talent in front of and behind the camera across its seven seasons (including genre vets like Lance Henriksen or even blockbuster stars like Arnold Schwarzenegger), it was the figure at the center of it all that made it work: the Crypt Keeper. Taken directly from the pages of EC Comics, the host of the series would introduce the stories in every episode and put a button on them all with a pun-laden punchline.

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It’s been decades since the character was last seen, thanks in part to some legal snafus, but the Crypt Keeper is not only finally back in 2026 and returning to his host roots, but he’s got a new look. AMC has revealed the official photos of the all-new design for the Crypt Keeper, which comes via The Walking Dead director and special effects legend, Greg Nicotero. Not only will the Crypt Keeper make his return to TV for AMC’s upcoming FearFest, where he’ll host a slew of movies on television, but voice actor John Kassir will also be back reprising his voice, making a ’90s icon of horror alive again for audiences old and new.

The Crypt Keeper Returns With All New Redesign

“What a great honor and privilege to re-create this iconic character and get a chance to revisit some of his clever quips and puns with John Kassir again reprising his role,” said Nicotero. “Having the chance to re-create Kevin Yagher’s amazing puppet at my studio KNB EFX and get the opportunity to ‘direct him’ in a series of FearFest spots was like going back in time and I couldn’t be more pleased with the outcome.”

AMC has confirmed that the Crypt Keeper will pop up throughout the FearFest marathons that begin on Thursday, October 1, and even though hundreds of hours of horror movies will be featured, it’s unclear which titles he’ll bring his signature cackle and corny jokes to ahead of time. That said, there are a slew of major movies that will be part of the event, including John Carpenter’s Halloween, Friday the 13th (1980), A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984), The Return of the Living Dead, and more, any number of which the Crypt Keeper might have something to say about.

In addition to singular greats in the genre, AMC FearFest will deliver franchise marathons across the month, including a Stephen King event that will feature IT, Pet Sematary, Misery, and more. Finally, the Crypt Keeper’s own series will be included in the festivities, with a marathon of the original Tales From the Crypt kicking off at 11 PM on October 1.

It’s almost difficult to overstate how big a pop culture figure the Crypt Keeper became in the ’90s. After the initial success of Tales from the Crypt, a Saturday morning cartoon called Tales from the Cryptkeeper was released and ran for three seasons. There was even a game show, Secrets of the Cryptkeeper’s Haunted House, plus a Christmas album, all of which John Kassir provided the voice for. The character even made cameo appearances in movies like Casper, the sitcom Brotherly Love, and, of course, the two Tales from the Crypt feature films.