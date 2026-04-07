Last Year, Marvel Revealed a Nick Fury Replacement With An Origin Story That’s so Much Better

There is a spot that is coming open in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as Nick Fury’s time is winding to an end, and he hasn’t been seen since Secret Invasion on Disney+ and The Marvels on the big screen. With SHIELD no longer in play, and the MCU planning to switch over to the world of mutants and the cosmos in the next phase, there might be a new need for a Nick Fury replacement when it comes to planning the wars and leading attacks as a powerful warrior. However, for this change, there would need to be a major time change for it to work at all in the MCU.

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The animated MCU series, Eyes of Wakanda, introduced a powerful Wakandan warrior named Noni, as she went from being an outsider to becoming a general of the War Dogs. She could be the perfect Nick Fury replacement.

How Could Noni Become the Next Nick Fury in the MCU?

Image Courtesy of Marvel

There is a huge problem with Noni joining the MCU because her character is from a long time in the past. She was trained by the Dora Milaje in around 1260 BC, but she ended up expelled when she refused to follow their rules. She ended up cast out and then was asked to find a man who had fled the country and stolen Vibranium and Wakandan artifacts. Once she succeeded in her goals of killing this man who had escaped the country with stolen items, she received the ultimate reward.

Noni joined the War Dogs and rose up the ranks to the position of the Director. She eventually worked with a warrior named B’kai before Noni’s death left a great legacy in Wakanda. Of course it is impossible to see Noni do anything in the MCU since she has been dead for well over 3,000 years now. That said, there is something else to take into account here.

Noni was a brilliantly drawn character and one who could have been a massive player in the MCU if she was around now. When Avengers: Secret Wars ends, the MCU is supposed to reboot and if it is like the comics, that means the world will change into something different, something that might be an amalgam of different worlds. There is also rumors that Black Panther 3 will see the Wakandans fighting aliens. If that is, in fact, the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda, there could be time travel involved, and this could bring in Nomi as the new Director in the MCU.

How Will Wakanda Look After Avengers: Secret Wars?

Image Courtesy of Marvel

There is a of questions about how the MCU will tell the Avengers: Secret Wars storyline. If the Incursions destroys the Earth and Doctor Doom remakes it into Battleworld in his own image like the comics, plenty of old and new characters could show up there. This includes players from the past like Noni. There are hints that the Wakandans could be the first to die in Avengers: Doomsday if the land they are in is the End of Time, as it appears to be from the trailers. This is where Shuri, M’Baku, and others could unite with Nomi and others from Eyes of Wakanda.

With the next phase of the MCU bringing in the X-Men and starting a new cosmic Marvel world again, this time with Black Panther 3 and possibly Nova, the idea of having a war-time leader like Nomi around to lead things makes sense. Black Panther 3 also plans to have a new T’Challa, possibly the original T’Challa’s son, and with Shuri still around, this could open the door for Wakanda to play a huge role in the MCU alongside the X-Men, and who better than Nomi to lead the way as the top advisor to the new young king?

Of course, everything now is just guessing, as there is no telling what Secret Wars will do, how much will change when it ends, and how the entire world in the movies and Disney+ shows will look after all is said and done. Black Panther 3 is supposed to be one of the first new movies after the event ends, so it is clear they will play a big role in the MCU’s future, especially with Denzel Washington also in the movie. The X-Men will likely also deal with Wakanda, as the Savage Land will make its debut and has a link to both properties. With Nick Fury likely finally ending his tenure in the MCU, its time to find his replacement, and person might come from Wakanda.

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