Netflix’s Thrilling Bridgerton Season 5 Announcement is More Important Than You Think

If there is one thing that fans of Netflix’s hit period drama Bridgerton have become accustomed to, it’s waiting. The series has typically seen a length wait of around two years between each season of the wildly popular series and with Season 4 having ended in February of this year, fans weren’t expecting the next installment to arrive until 2028 at the earliest. However, that expectation was completely upended on Wednesday when Netflix announced that Season 5 of the Regency romance will arrive in 2027, marking the first time that the series has premiered two consecutive seasons in two consecutive calendar years.

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The quick turnaround is a big deal for fans and was made possible due to production on Bridgerton Season 5 kicking off mere weeks after the debut of the second half of Season 4 back in February. But while this is good news for Bridgerton fans who now have a much shorter wait, it’s also a much bigger deal for the streamer generally—and could be marking a shift in streaming programming.

Bridgerton Closing the Gap Could Mean the Return of Timely Television

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While there are a lot of benefits for fans with the popularity of streaming, one of the biggest drawbacks has been timing. One of the things that television fans have had to deal with is a lengthy wait between seasons of television. HBO’s House of the Dragon had a nearly two-year gap between its first and second season and a similar gap is expected between seasons two and three. Netflix’s Stranger Things experienced roughly three-year gaps between seasons.

However, we might be starting to see a shift. Disney+ has been committed to putting out series on a tighter schedule—Daredevil: Born Again, for example—and Netflix’s Stranger Things follow up, Stranger Things: Tales from ’85 Season 2 is coming out this fall, literally just months after the arrival of Season 1. Now, with Bridgerton’s next season coming out next year, it seems like Netflix is starting to compress their timelines as well, giving fans new seasons on a timeline much more aligned with what they were used to in the pre-streaming era.

Less Time Between Seasons Could Be a Big Positive for Both Series And Fans

Marvel – Disney+

A shorter time period between seasons of television is something that fans have wanted for a bit, and it could ultimately end up being good for both fans and series. For fans, it means not having to wait to find out what’s next for their favorite characters, which is always nice particularly in a culture used to instant gratification. However, it could also be a good things for television. The lengthy wait between seasons often leads to at least some loss of interest among viewers. It’s hard to remain excited about a series when you have to wait multiple years and, because of the wait, then have to go back and rewatch previous seasons to get prepared for new storylines.

By compressing the time and eliminating much of the wait, series could see retention of fan interest. That in turn could lead to better viewing numbers which could, in turn, lead to longevity for the series. The shortened timeline could also see better stories in general, as productions would be able to largely keep going when working on things, rather than having to take so much time off and largely restart after significant breaks. The net result could be an overall better experience for everyone involved—and a win for entertainment in general.

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