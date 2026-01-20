7 Masterpiece Sci-Fi Shows Based On Books

The sci-fi genre has found major success in almost every medium imaginable. Long before the television even existed, science fiction was made popular by various novels, many of which have gone on to become literary classics. Naturally, when seeking source material for a new small-screen adaptation, the genre’s stories are often strong contenders, with their interesting themes and frequently spectacular stories making excellent visual spectacles for viewers. Over the years, some of the best sci-fi TV shows have come to be thanks to authors already delivering great stories on the page, which then went on to translate perfectly to the screen.

The genre’s success on the small screen has seen a number of sci-fi TV masterpieces. Many of them earn the attention and respect they deserve, while others become underrated hidden gems. However, viewers are sometimes unaware that the exceptional sci-fi story actually originated on the page, having been adapted from a book. With that in mind, here are some examples of exceptional sci-fi shows that owe their success to their written source material.

7) The Peripheral

The Peripheral is one of those sci-fi shows everyone should regret ignoring, as it was cancelled before fulfilling its potential. However, its single-season, eight-episode run remains exceptional, even if the show’s ending was decidedly premature. Loosely based on William Gibson’s 2014 novel of the same name, The Peripheral‘s creative team, led by Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, helped make it an excellent piece of sci-fi TV that deserved much better.

6) Silo

Dubbed one of the most addictive shows on Apple TV, Silo quickly established itself as a sci-fi masterpiece. Based on Hugh Howey’s trilogy of novels, Silo is set in a dystopian future and follows a community who live in a giant underground silo. With a stellar cast led by Rebecca Ferguson, Silo‘s first two seasons earned impressive reviews, with critics applauding its ability to blend genres thanks to its combination of excellent writing and acting.

5) 3 Body Problem

3 Body Problem is one of Netflix’s most exciting and underrated sci-fi series. With its second season set to premiere in 2026, its first eight-episode season is a sci-fi masterpiece, telling an epic and mind-bending story of humanity being engaged and threatened by an alien race. 3 Body Problem is adapted from the books written by Liu Cixin, with its first season standing out as one of the best sci-fi TV adaptations of recent years.

4) Foundation

Despite being a sci-fi show plagued by behind-the-scenes drama, Foundation has still managed to become one of the genre’s modern masterpieces. Adapted from the Foundation series of stories by the legendary sci-fi writer Isaac Asimov, the show features an ensemble cast led by Jared Harris, Lee Pace, and Lou Llobell. Having aired for three seasons, and with a fourth confirmed, Foundation has quietly earned a reputation as one of the best sci-fi series currently airing.

3) The Man in the High Castle

The Man in the High Castle is based on Philip K. Dick’s 1962 novel of the same name, set in an alternate history where the Axis powers rule the world after winning World War II. The sci-fi series has become known as one of the best Prime Video TV shows of all time, airing for four seasons between 2015 and 2019. It’s an incredible adaptation of Dick’s story, bringing the dystopian parallel universe to life in unforgettable fashion, and earning it the accolade of one of the best sci-fi book adaptations on television.

2) The Handmaid’s Tale

It’s no secret that The Handmaid’s Tale is one of the best TV shows of the 21st century so far. Having won multiple awards, the six-season dystopian thriller is based on Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel of the same name. Its sci-fi elements are relatively subtle, but its near-future dystopia offering ample opportunity for powerful social commentary made it one of the best shows on TV throughout its run. It’s one of the best-respected shows of recent years, all thanks to the foundation laid by Atwood’s original novel.

1) The Expanse

The Expanse is known as a masterpiece sci-fi TV show from beginning to end, with its popularity even saving it from cancellation halfway through its run. Adapted from James S. A. Corey’s series of novels, The Expanse is high-concept sci-fi at its finest. Its ensemble cast of disparate protagonists makes for deeply engaging viewing, weaving an intriguing story following humanity’s future among the stars. As such, The Expanse remains a near-perfect example of how a good sci-fi novel can translate perfectly to the small screen.

