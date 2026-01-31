Everything Coming to Netflix, HBO Max & Other Major Streaming Services in February 2026

January has come to an end and that means that there is new content for subscribers across all of the big streaming services. Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Peacock, Paramount+, and Prime Video have all released their lists of new content coming to their respective platforms for subscribers in February and, to make things a little easier as we settle in for a new month, we’ve compiled them all into one big calendar list to help you know what’s coming when — and where to watch it.

And there are some good things coming to streaming in February. With the month being one of romance and love, each of the platforms have lots of romances available to stream — covering everything from comedy to thriller to sci-fi and more. Things are a little lighter on the major original release this upcoming month, but some beloved franchises are shuffling around in terms of their streaming homes so you’ll want to be sure to double check to see where certain things are now if you log in and find that your favorite movie isn’t where you thought it would be.

Read on for the complete February streaming calendar below.

February 1st

NETFLIX

The American President

The Bucket List

Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Ex Machina

Flipped

Focus

The Glass House

Hell or High Water

Homefront

How to Train Your Dragon

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Independence Day

Lee Daniels’ The Butler

Letters to Juliet

Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates

The Mirror Has Two Faces

Mississippi Grind

Mrs. Doubtfire

Night at the Museum

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian

Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb

Rumor Has It…

Vertical Limit

You’ve Got Mai

l Zero Dark Thirty

Heartland: Season 18

The Way Home: Season 3

Glitter & Gold: Ice Dancing

HBO MAX

42

2073

Aftermath

Around the World in 80 Days (1956)

Betrayed (1944)

Build for Off-Road, Season 2 (Motortrend)

Captains Courageous (1937)

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1932)

Ferdinand

Get Him to the Greek

Get Him to the Greek: Unrated

The Harvey Girls

Honky Tonk

Hop (2011)

Inconceivable

Insidious: Chapter 3

Jezebel

Just Mercy

Key Largo

King Solomon’s Mines

Kitty Foyle

Lady Be Good

Laughing Sinners

The Life of Emile Zola

Life of Pi

Lone Star

The Lost Husband

Love & Basketball

Love Happens

MacGruber

MacGruber: Unrated

Malcolm X

Marie Antoinette

Masterminds

Mildred Pierce (1945)

Mister Roberts

Mrs. Miniver

My Blind Brother

My Cousin Rachel

National Velvet

The Notebook

Now, Voyager

One Way Passage

Open Water

The Perfect Match

The Picture of Dorian Gray

Robin Hood (2010)

The Search

The Shape of Water

Silver River

The Spectacular Now

Story of Louis Pasteur

Strike Up the Band

They Were Expendable

Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo

This Modern Age

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Vacation from Marriage

Watch on the Rhine

Westbound

The Woman in Red

Wuthering Heights (1939)

The Yearling

Zola

HULU

At Midnight

Baby Boy

Berry Gordy’s The Last Dragon

Big Momma’s House

Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk New Film

Black Knight

Blended

Brown Sugar

Date Night

Django Unchained

Drumline

El Dia que todo Cambio

500 Days Of Summer

Fool’s Gold

Ghostbusters (1984)

Ghostbusters II

Grandma’s Boy

He’s Just Not That Into You

The Hate U Give

The Help

Hope Floats

How Stella Got Her Groove Back

I, Robot

John Tucker Must Die

Kill Your Darlings

Kung Fu Hustle

La Bamba

The Lady in the Van

The Last King Of Scotland

The Last Song

The Last Station

Like Father, Like Son

Love & Other Drugs

Martha Marcy May Marlene

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Notorious

Pretty Woman

The Proposal

Sister Act

Sister Act 2: Back In The Habit

Sleeping With The Enemy

Soul Food

Sweet Home Alabama

The Smurfs

The Smurfs 2

Tarot

10 Things I Hate About You

12 Years A Slave

27 Dresses

Unstoppable

Waiting To Exhale

What Happens In Vegas

When Harry Met Sally

PEACOCK

2 Minutes Of Fame

About Time

Above the Rim

Air

All My Life*

Along Came Polly

American Fiction

America’s Sweethearts

Anchorman: The Legend Of Ron Burgundy

Austenland

Black Ice*

The Boss Baby

The Break-Up

The Brothers

Bulletproof

The ‘Burbs (1989)

Challengers*

Coach Carter

Couples Retreat

Courage Under Fire

Deliver Us From Eva

The Devil You Know

Don’t Be A Menace To South Central While Drinking Your Juice In The Hood

Duplicity

Enemy Of The State

Far And Away

The Favourite

Fences

Fifty Shades Darker

Fifty Shades Freed

Fifty Shades Of Grey

The Fighting Temptations

The First Wives Club

Ghost

Grace of Monaco

Gridiron Gang

Half Brothers*

Happy Gilmore

The Hate U Give

How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days

I Love You, Man

Inside Man

Inside Man: Most Wanted

Jackie Brown

Just Like Heaven

Killers

Law Abiding Citizen

Life

The Longest Yard

Man On Fire

Men Of Honor

Miss Potter

Mob Cops

My Cousin Vinny

My Week With Marilyn

Notting Hill

One Day

Out of Time

The Place Beyond The Pines

Pride And Prejudice

Queen & Slim

The Revenant

Ride Along

Ride Along 2

Selma

Sleeping With The Enemy

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Straight Outta Compton

Talk To Me

Tracks

Trolls

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

What Happens In Vegas

What’s Love Got To Do With It

The Wood

Zombieland*

Zombieland: Double Tap*

Zoolander

PARAMOUNT+

UFC Unleashed (season 1)

UFC Ultimate Knockouts (season 1)

A Night At The Roxbury

A Walk on the Moon

Almost Famous

American Assassin

American Beauty

American Gigolo

Amistad

Anything Else

Ashby

Ask The Dust

Bad News Bears (2005)

Bang Bang

Becoming Jane

Blue Eyed Girl

Boomerang

Bottom of the 9th

Boudica: Queen of War

Bounce

Boys And Girls

Bride & Prejudice

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason

Bridget Jones’s Baby

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Call Me By Your Name

Changeland

Cinema Paradiso

Cloverfield

Down to Earth (2001)

Down To You

Due Justice

Eagle vs Shark

Ella Enchanted

Emma (1996)

End of Sentence

Face/Off

Fear

Forces Of Nature

Four Letters of Love

Frida

Get Rich or Die Tryin’

Grease

Grease 2

Hardball

Harlem Nights

Heatwave

Here Comes the Boom

Hotel Artemis

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

I Used to Go Here

Jane Eyre (1996)

Jersey Girl

Just Like Heaven

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never

Katy Perry The Movie: Part of Me

Kindred

Kiss The Girls

Like Water for Chocolate

Lilies Not for Me

Losing Isaiah

Love, Rosie

Marshall

Marshmallow

Match Point

Old Guy

Our Friend

Persona

Pretty Red Dress

Queen & Slim

Regarding Us

Roman Holiday

Rugrats Go Wild

Rugrats in Paris: The Movie

Run

Runaway Bride

Sabrina (1995)

Save the Last Dance

Seaside

Shakespeare in Love

She’s All That

Shrink

Sixteen Candles

Superstar

Team America: World Police

The Argument

The Beldham

The Best of Me

The Foreigner

The Godfather

The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone

The Godfather Part II

The Golden Child

The Heartbreak Kid (2007)

The Hurricane

The Longshots

The Original Kings of Comedy

The Outlaws

The Prince and Me

The Prophecy

The Romantics

The Rugrats Movie

The Saint (1997)

The Score

The Silent Planet

The Sons of Katie Elder

The Stepford Wives (2004)

The To Do List

The Violent Heart

The Virgin Suicides

The Wood

The Words

The Yards

Til Death Do Us Part

To Catch a Thief

Us

Vampire in Brooklyn

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!

PRIME VIDEO

50 First Dates

Baby Boom

Back to School

Bandits

Barbershop

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Barbershop: The Next Cut

Beauty Shop

Big Daddy

Blue Velvet

Charlie’s Angels

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle

Click

Colors

Daylight

Dear John

Earthquake

Fargo

Funny People

Gamer

Hercules

Hoodlum

Hook

Into the Blue

La La Land

Leap Year

Mystic Pizza

No Way Out

Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre

P.S. I Love You

Play Misty for Me

Robocop

Robocop 2

Robocop 3

Rumble Fish

Searching

Sherlock Holmes

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

Shocker

Sisu

Slap Shot

Sleepless in Seattle

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the Eighth Dimension

The Andromeda Strain

The Beguiled (2017)

The Beguiled (1971)

The Big Lebowski

The Eiger Sanction

The Funhouse

The Grey

The Other Guys

The Serpent and the Rainbow

The Spy Who Dumped Me

The Thomas Crown Affair

The Usual Suspects

The Vow

Think Like a Man

Waterworld

What’s the Worst that Could Happen?

February 2nd

HBO MAX

Madam Beja, Season 1 (Max Original)

The Last Captains, Season 1 (Discovery)

Wardens of the North, Season 6 (Animal Planet)

HULU

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes

PEACOCK

E! Live From the Red Carpet: Grammys 2026 (E!)

The Real Housewives of Potomac After Show, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo Digital)

PARAMOUNT+

The Reader

February 3rd

NETFLIX

Night Court: Seasons 1-3

Mo Gilligan: In The Moment

HBO MAX

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way: Pillow Talk, Season 7 (TLC)

PEACOCK

Below Deck Down Under After Show, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo Digital)

Below Deck Down Under, Season 4 – Premiere (Bravo)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie*

February 4th



NETFLIX

Is It Cake? Valentines

DISNEY+

Ancient Aliens (Season 17)

The Muppet Show (Disney+ Original)

We Call It Imagineering

HULU

One Piece: Whole Cake Island Arc: Episodes #845-891 (Dubbed)

Chris Spencer: GOAT Adjacent

Jackie Fabulous: You Can Leave

PEACOCK

Summer House, Season 10 (Bravo)

PARAMOUNT+

Air Disasters (Season 23)

68 Kill

PRIME VIDEO

Relationship Goals

February 5th

NETFLIX

Samuel: Season 1 Search Party: Seasons 1-5

Cash Queens

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 4

Unfamiliar

HBO MAX

The Murder Tapes, Season 10 (ID)

HULU

The Mega-Brands That Built America: Complete Season 3

Taking the Stand: Complete Season 4

PEACOCK

Field Generals: History of The Black Quarterback

February 6th

NETFLIX

Overboard (2018)

Queen of Chess

Salvador

HBO MAX

Batwheels, Season 3B

Boys Go to Jupiter

HULU

My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON: Complete Season 8 (Dubbed)

Splitsville

PRIME VIDEO

Fabian and the Deadly Wedding

Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision

LOL: Se Rir, Já Era!

February 7th

DISNEY+

Engineering Europe

HBO MAX

Ready to Love (Detroit), Season 11

HULU

House Hunters International: Complete Season 200

Say Yes to the Dress: Complete Seasons 12-13

Welcome to Plathville: Complete Season 7

February 8th

HBO MAX

Puppy Bowl XXII Kickoff (Animal Planet)

Puppy Bowl XXII (Animal Planet)

PEACOCK

The ‘Burbs

February 9th

NETFLIX

Matter of Time

The Creature Cases

HBO MAX

East Harbor Heroes, Season 1 (Discovery)

HULU

The Good Place: Complete Series

February 10th

NETFLIX

Free Fire

How to Train Your Dragon (2025)

Motorvalley

This is I

DISNEY+

The Artful Dodger (Season 2)

HBO MAX

90 Day: The Single Life, Season 10 (TLC)

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, Season 4 (CNN)

HULU

The Artful Dodger: Complete Season 2

Clown in a Cornfield

February 11th

NETFLIX

What I Like About You: Seasons 1-4

Kohrra: Season 2 (IN)

Lead Children

Love Is Blind: Season 10

State of Fear

DISNEY+

Hey A.J.!

HULU

Rising Voices: Complete Season 5

The Scream Murder: A True Teen Horror Story: Complete Season 1

PEACOCK

Asteroid City*

Train To Busan

PARAMOUNT+

How Did They Fix That? Season 4

February 12th

NETFLIX

The Black Phone

How To Get To Heaven From Belfast

Million-Follower Detective

PRIME VIDEO

Soul Power: The Legend of the American Basketball Association

HBO MAX

Isadora Moon, Season 1C (Max Original)

The Pope’s Exorcist

HULU

Hazardous History with Henry Winkler: Complete Season 1

PARAMOUNT+

Can You Keep A Secret?

February 13th

NETFLIX

Bunny

Suburgatory: Seasons 1-3

A Father’s Miracle

The Art of Sarah

Museum of Innocence

Tyler Perry’s Joe’s College Road Trip

DISNEY+

Arranged (Season 1)

Incas: The Rise and Fall

Cartoonified! with Phineas and Ferb: Shorts

HBO MAX

House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 251 (HGTV)

PEACOCK

Conclave*

PARAMOUNT+

Coldwater

PRIME VIDEO

Love Me Love Me

Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix.

The Woman King

February 14th

DISNEY+

Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts (Season 7) – Premiere

HULU

Cake Boss: Complete Season 10

Naked and Afraid: Complete Seasons 15 and 17

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 18 and 29

PRIME VIDEO

Perry Mason, Seasons 1-9 (1957)

February 15th

NETFLIX

The Hunting Party: Season 1

Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10

HBO MAX

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 13 (HBO Original)

Like Water for Chocolate, Season 2 (HBO Original)

PARAMOUNT+

Mother’s Day

PRIME VIDEO

Next Goal Wins

February 16th

HBO MAX

Naked and Afraid, Season 19 (Discovery)

Tournament of Champions VII: The Qualifiers (Food Network)

HULU

Beyblade X: Complete Season 2B

Ghostbusters Afterlife

Smile

PEACOCK

The Real Housewives Of Potomac, Season 10 – Reunion (Bravo)

The Rise: The Gold Metal Girls of the X Games

The Rise: The Inaugural Season of the PWHL

February 17th

DISNEY+

RoboGobo (Season 2)

NETFLIX

Sommore: Chandelier Fly

Star Search — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT (Finale – 6pm PT / 9pm ET)

HBO MAX

Unexpected, Season 7 (TLC)

HULU

Keeping Up with the Kardashians: All 20 Seasons

Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami: Complete Seasons 1-2

Kourtney & Khloe Take the Hamptons: Complete Season 1

Kourtney & Kim Take Miami: Complete Season 1

Kourtney & Kim take New York: Complete Seasons 1-2

Urchin

February 18th

NETFLIX

Being Gordon Ramsay

DISNEY+

Armorsaurs – Premiere

Dead Girl Summer

History’s Greatest Mysteries (Season 6)

A Roommate to Die For

A Sorority Mom’s Guide to Rush

Storage Wars (Season 16)

Trapped in Her Dorm Room

PEACOCK

Every Body*

La Casa de Los Famosos, Season 6 – Premiere (Telemundo)

Lobo, Morir, Matando, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo)

PARAMOUNT+

PAW Patrol: Season 11

Wild Boys: Strangers in Town

PRIME VIDEO

56 Days

February 19th

NETFLIX

Life After Beth The Iron Claw Wakefield

The Night Agent: Season 3

The Swedish Connection

HBO MAX

Murder In Glitterball City (HBO Original)

HULU

Girl on the Run: The Hunt For America’s Most Wanted Woman: Complete Season 1

PEACOCK

The Traitors Official Podcast, Season 1 – Finale, 1 Episode (Peacock Original)*

February 20th

NETFLIX

The Addams Family

The Addams Family 2

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

The Expendables 4

Laggies

Mike & Molly: Seasons 1-6

Firebreak

The Orphans

Pavane

HBO MAX

Banksters, Season 1 (HBO Original)

Dead of Winter

Portobello

Surviving the Jehovah’s Witnesses (HBO Original)

HULU

Watching You: Complete Season 1

The Astronaut

PARAMOUNT+

Dreaming Whilst Black

February 21st

HULU

Chasing the West: Complete Season 1

Chopped: Complete Seasons 24-25

The Murder Tapes: Complete Seasons 5-6

Truck Dynasty: Complete Season 1

February 23rd

PRIME VIDEO

The CEO Club

HULU

Paradise: Three-Episode Season 2 Premiere

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City

Pretty Cure: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)

PARAMOUNT+

CIA (new CBS series)

DMV: Season 1 (mid-season premiere)

FBI: Season 8 (mid-season premiere)

The Neighborhood: Season 8 (mid-season premiere)

February 24th

NETFLIX

Taylor Tomlinson: Prodigal Daughter

HBO MAX

Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 8 (Discovery)

HULU

Tornado

PEACOCK

The Voice, Season 29 – Premiere (NBC)

February 25th

PRIME VIDEO

The Bluff

HBO MAX

Holmes on Homes: Building a Legacy, Season 1 (HGTV)

Lost Women of Alaska (ID)

PARAMOUNT+

Survivor 50: In the Hands of the Fans (CBS series)

February 26th

NETFLIX

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 7-8

Bridgerton: Season 4 Part 2

Crap Happens

DISNEY+

Inside the CIA: Secrets and Spies – Premiere

HULU

Scrubs: Revival Series Premiere

PEACOCK

House of Villains, Season 3

The Traitors, Season 4

The Traitors UK, Season 4 (BBC)

PARAMOUNT+

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage: Season 2 (mid-season premiere)

Ghosts: Season 5 (mid-season premiere)

Matlock: Season 2 (mid-season premiere)

Elsbeth: Season 3 (mid-season premiere)

PRIME VIDEO

The Gray House

February 27th

NETFLIX

Trap House

DISNEY+

Ancient Autopsy: Mysteries of the Dead (Season 1)

Miraculous World: Tokyo Stellar Force

Sofia the First: Once Upon a Princess – First Time on Disney+

HBO MAX

Paddington 2

HULU

Spy X Family: Complete Season 3 (Dubbed)

Kiss of the Spider Woman (2025)

The Accountant

PEACOCK

The Valley: Persian Style, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo)

PARAMOUNT+

Boston Blue: Season 1 (mid-season premiere)

Fire Country: Season 4 (mid-season premiere)

Sheriff Country: Season 1 (mid-season premiere)

PRIME VIDEO

Final Siren: Inside the AFL

Man on the Run

February 28th

DISNEY+

Danger Decoded

HULU

Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations: Complete Season 7

Cake Boss: Complete Season 9

Celebrity Jeopardy!: Season 4 Premiere

The Great Food Truck Race: Complete Season 18

A Killer Among Friends: Complete Season 1

sMothered: Complete Season 4

Spring Baking Championship: Complete Season 7

A Journal for Jordan

Kinds Of Kindness

Passengers



