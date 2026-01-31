Movies

Everything Coming to Netflix, HBO Max & Other Major Streaming Services in February 2026

January has come to an end and that means that there is new content for subscribers across all of the big streaming services. Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Peacock, Paramount+, and Prime Video have all released their lists of new content coming to their respective platforms for subscribers in February and, to make things a little easier as we settle in for a new month, we’ve compiled them all into one big calendar list to help you know what’s coming when — and where to watch it.

And there are some good things coming to streaming in February. With the month being one of romance and love, each of the platforms have lots of romances available to stream — covering everything from comedy to thriller to sci-fi and more. Things are a little lighter on the major original release this upcoming month, but some beloved franchises are shuffling around in terms of their streaming homes so you’ll want to be sure to double check to see where certain things are now if you log in and find that your favorite movie isn’t where you thought it would be.

Read on for the complete February streaming calendar below.

February 1st

NETFLIX
The American President 
The Bucket List 
Crazy, Stupid, Love. 
Ex Machina 
Flipped 
Focus 
The Glass House 
Hell or High Water
 Homefront
 How to Train Your Dragon 
How to Train Your Dragon 2
 Independence Day
 Lee Daniels’ The Butler
 Letters to Juliet 
Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates 
The Mirror Has Two Faces
 Mississippi Grind
 Mrs. Doubtfire 
Night at the Museum 
Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian 
Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb 
Rumor Has It… 
Vertical Limit 
You’ve Got Mai
l Zero Dark Thirty
Heartland: Season 18
The Way Home: Season 3
Glitter & Gold: Ice Dancing

HBO MAX
42
2073
Aftermath
Around the World in 80 Days (1956)
Betrayed (1944)
Build for Off-Road, Season 2 (Motortrend)
Captains Courageous (1937)
Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1932)
Ferdinand
Get Him to the Greek
Get Him to the Greek: Unrated
The Harvey Girls
Honky Tonk
Hop (2011)
Inconceivable
Insidious: Chapter 3
Jezebel
Just Mercy
Key Largo
King Solomon’s Mines
Kitty Foyle
Lady Be Good
Laughing Sinners
The Life of Emile Zola
Life of Pi
Lone Star
The Lost Husband
Love & Basketball
Love Happens
MacGruber
MacGruber: Unrated
Malcolm X
Marie Antoinette
Masterminds
Mildred Pierce (1945)
Mister Roberts
Mrs. Miniver
My Blind Brother
My Cousin Rachel
National Velvet
The Notebook
Now, Voyager
One Way Passage
Open Water
The Perfect Match
The Picture of Dorian Gray
Robin Hood (2010)
The Search
The Shape of Water
Silver River
The Spectacular Now
Story of Louis Pasteur
Strike Up the Band
They Were Expendable
Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo
This Modern Age
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Vacation from Marriage
Watch on the Rhine
Westbound
The Woman in Red
Wuthering Heights (1939)
The Yearling
Zola

HULU
At Midnight
Baby Boy
Berry Gordy’s The Last Dragon
Big Momma’s House
Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk New Film
Black Knight
Blended
Brown Sugar
Date Night
Django Unchained
Drumline
El Dia que todo Cambio
500 Days Of Summer
Fool’s Gold
Ghostbusters (1984)
Ghostbusters II
Grandma’s Boy
He’s Just Not That Into You
The Hate U Give
The Help
Hope Floats
How Stella Got Her Groove Back
I, Robot
John Tucker Must Die
Kill Your Darlings
Kung Fu Hustle
La Bamba
The Lady in the Van
The Last King Of Scotland
The Last Song
The Last Station
Like Father, Like Son
Love & Other Drugs
Martha Marcy May Marlene
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Notorious
Pretty Woman
The Proposal
Sister Act
Sister Act 2: Back In The Habit
Sleeping With The Enemy
Soul Food
Sweet Home Alabama
The Smurfs
The Smurfs 2
Tarot
10 Things I Hate About You
12 Years A Slave
27 Dresses
Unstoppable
Waiting To Exhale
What Happens In Vegas
When Harry Met Sally

PEACOCK
2 Minutes Of Fame
About Time
Above the Rim
Air
All My Life*
Along Came Polly
American Fiction
America’s Sweethearts
Anchorman: The Legend Of Ron Burgundy
Austenland
Black Ice*
The Boss Baby
The Break-Up
The Brothers
Bulletproof
The ‘Burbs (1989)
Challengers*
Coach Carter
Couples Retreat
Courage Under Fire
Deliver Us From Eva
The Devil You Know
Don’t Be A Menace To South Central While Drinking Your Juice In The Hood
Duplicity
Enemy Of The State
Far And Away
The Favourite
Fences
Fifty Shades Darker
Fifty Shades Freed
Fifty Shades Of Grey
The Fighting Temptations
The First Wives Club
Ghost
Grace of Monaco
Gridiron Gang
Half Brothers*
Happy Gilmore
The Hate U Give
How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days
I Love You, Man
Inside Man
Inside Man: Most Wanted
Jackie Brown
Just Like Heaven
Killers
Law Abiding Citizen
Life
The Longest Yard
Man On Fire
Men Of Honor
Miss Potter
Mob Cops
My Cousin Vinny
My Week With Marilyn
Notting Hill
One Day
Out of Time
The Place Beyond The Pines
Pride And Prejudice
Queen & Slim
The Revenant
Ride Along
Ride Along 2
Selma
Sleeping With The Enemy
Spider-Man: Homecoming
Straight Outta Compton
Talk To Me
Tracks
Trolls
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
What Happens In Vegas
What’s Love Got To Do With It
The Wood
Zombieland*
Zombieland: Double Tap*
Zoolander

PARAMOUNT+
UFC Unleashed (season 1)
UFC Ultimate Knockouts (season 1)
A Night At The Roxbury
A Walk on the Moon
Almost Famous
American Assassin
American Beauty
American Gigolo
Amistad
Anything Else
Ashby
Ask The Dust
Bad News Bears (2005)
Bang Bang
Becoming Jane
Blue Eyed Girl
Boomerang
Bottom of the 9th
Boudica: Queen of War
Bounce
Boys And Girls
Bride & Prejudice
Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
Bridget Jones’s Baby
Bridget Jones’s Diary
Call Me By Your Name
Changeland
Cinema Paradiso
Cloverfield
Down to Earth (2001)
Down To You
Due Justice
Eagle vs Shark
Ella Enchanted
Emma (1996)
End of Sentence
Face/Off
Fear
Forces Of Nature
Four Letters of Love
Frida
Get Rich or Die Tryin’
Grease
Grease 2
Hardball
Harlem Nights
Heatwave
Here Comes the Boom
Hotel Artemis
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
I Used to Go Here
Jane Eyre (1996)
Jersey Girl
Just Like Heaven
Justin Bieber: Never Say Never
Katy Perry The Movie: Part of Me
Kindred
Kiss The Girls
Like Water for Chocolate
Lilies Not for Me
Losing Isaiah
Love, Rosie
Marshall
Marshmallow
Match Point
Old Guy
Our Friend
Persona
Pretty Red Dress
Queen & Slim
Regarding Us
Roman Holiday
Rugrats Go Wild
Rugrats in Paris: The Movie
Run
Runaway Bride
Sabrina (1995)
Save the Last Dance
Seaside
Shakespeare in Love
She’s All That
Shrink
Sixteen Candles
Superstar
Team America: World Police
The Argument
The Beldham
The Best of Me
The Foreigner
The Godfather
The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone
The Godfather Part II
The Golden Child
The Heartbreak Kid (2007)
The Hurricane
The Longshots
The Original Kings of Comedy
The Outlaws
The Prince and Me
The Prophecy
The Romantics
The Rugrats Movie
The Saint (1997)
The Score
The Silent Planet
The Sons of Katie Elder
The Stepford Wives (2004)
The To Do List
The Violent Heart
The Virgin Suicides
The Wood
The Words
The Yards
Til Death Do Us Part
To Catch a Thief
Us
Vampire in Brooklyn
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!

PRIME VIDEO
50 First Dates
Baby Boom
Back to School
Bandits
Barbershop
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
Barbershop: The Next Cut
Beauty Shop
Big Daddy
Blue Velvet
Charlie’s Angels
Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle
Click
Colors
Daylight
Dear John
Earthquake
Fargo
Funny People
Gamer
Hercules
Hoodlum
Hook
Into the Blue
La La Land
Leap Year
Mystic Pizza
No Way Out
Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre
P.S. I Love You
Play Misty for Me
Robocop
Robocop 2
Robocop 3
Rumble Fish
Searching
Sherlock Holmes
Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows
Shocker
Sisu
Slap Shot
Sleepless in Seattle
The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the Eighth Dimension
The Andromeda Strain
The Beguiled (2017)
The Beguiled (1971)
The Big Lebowski
The Eiger Sanction
The Funhouse
The Grey
The Other Guys
The Serpent and the Rainbow
The Spy Who Dumped Me
The Thomas Crown Affair
The Usual Suspects
The Vow
Think Like a Man
Waterworld
What’s the Worst that Could Happen?

February 2nd

HBO MAX
Madam Beja, Season 1 (Max Original)
The Last Captains, Season 1 (Discovery)
Wardens of the North, Season 6 (Animal Planet)

HULU
Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes

PEACOCK
E! Live From the Red Carpet: Grammys 2026 (E!)
The Real Housewives of Potomac After Show, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo Digital)

PARAMOUNT+
The Reader

February 3rd

NETFLIX
Night Court: Seasons 1-3
Mo Gilligan: In The Moment

HBO MAX
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way: Pillow Talk, Season 7 (TLC)

PEACOCK
Below Deck Down Under After Show, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo Digital)
Below Deck Down Under, Season 4 – Premiere (Bravo)
The Super Mario Bros. Movie*

February 4th

NETFLIX
Is It Cake? Valentines

DISNEY+
Ancient Aliens (Season 17)
The Muppet Show (Disney+ Original)
We Call It Imagineering

HULU
One Piece: Whole Cake Island Arc: Episodes #845-891 (Dubbed)
Chris Spencer: GOAT Adjacent
Jackie Fabulous: You Can Leave

PEACOCK
Summer House, Season 10 (Bravo)

PARAMOUNT+
Air Disasters (Season 23)
68 Kill

PRIME VIDEO
Relationship Goals

February 5th

NETFLIX
Samuel: Season 1 Search Party: Seasons 1-5

Cash Queens
The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 4
Unfamiliar

HBO MAX
The Murder Tapes, Season 10 (ID)

HULU
The Mega-Brands That Built America: Complete Season 3
Taking the Stand: Complete Season 4

PEACOCK
Field Generals: History of The Black Quarterback

February 6th

NETFLIX
Overboard (2018)
Queen of Chess
Salvador

HBO MAX
Batwheels, Season 3B
Boys Go to Jupiter

HULU
My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON: Complete Season 8 (Dubbed)
Splitsville

PRIME VIDEO
Fabian and the Deadly Wedding
Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision
LOL: Se Rir, Já Era!

February 7th

DISNEY+
Engineering Europe

HBO MAX
Ready to Love (Detroit), Season 11

HULU
House Hunters International: Complete Season 200
Say Yes to the Dress: Complete Seasons 12-13
Welcome to Plathville: Complete Season 7

February 8th

HBO MAX
Puppy Bowl XXII Kickoff (Animal Planet)
Puppy Bowl XXII (Animal Planet)

PEACOCK
The ‘Burbs

February 9th

NETFLIX
Matter of Time
The Creature Cases

HBO MAX
East Harbor Heroes, Season 1 (Discovery)

HULU
The Good Place: Complete Series

February 10th

NETFLIX
Free Fire 
How to Train Your Dragon (2025)
Motorvalley
This is I

DISNEY+
The Artful Dodger (Season 2)

HBO MAX
90 Day: The Single Life, Season 10 (TLC)
The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, Season 4 (CNN)

HULU
The Artful Dodger: Complete Season 2
Clown in a Cornfield

February 11th

NETFLIX
What I Like About You: Seasons 1-4

Kohrra: Season 2 (IN)

Lead Children
Love Is Blind: Season 10
State of Fear

DISNEY+
Hey A.J.!

HULU
Rising Voices: Complete Season 5
The Scream Murder: A True Teen Horror Story: Complete Season 1

PEACOCK
Asteroid City*
Train To Busan

PARAMOUNT+
How Did They Fix That? Season 4

February 12th

NETFLIX
The Black Phone
How To Get To Heaven From Belfast
Million-Follower Detective

PRIME VIDEO
Soul Power: The Legend of the American Basketball Association

HBO MAX
Isadora Moon, Season 1C (Max Original)
The Pope’s Exorcist

HULU
Hazardous History with Henry Winkler: Complete Season 1

PARAMOUNT+
Can You Keep A Secret?

February 13th

NETFLIX
Bunny
Suburgatory: Seasons 1-3
A Father’s Miracle
The Art of Sarah
Museum of Innocence
Tyler Perry’s Joe’s College Road Trip

DISNEY+
Arranged (Season 1)
Incas: The Rise and Fall
Cartoonified! with Phineas and Ferb: Shorts

HBO MAX
House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 251 (HGTV)

PEACOCK
Conclave*

PARAMOUNT+
Coldwater

PRIME VIDEO
Love Me Love Me
Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix.
The Woman King

February 14th

DISNEY+
Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts (Season 7) – Premiere

HULU
Cake Boss: Complete Season 10
Naked and Afraid: Complete Seasons 15 and 17
Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 18 and 29

PRIME VIDEO
Perry Mason, Seasons 1-9 (1957)

February 15th

NETFLIX
The Hunting Party: Season 1
Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10

HBO MAX
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 13 (HBO Original)

Like Water for Chocolate, Season 2 (HBO Original)

PARAMOUNT+
Mother’s Day

PRIME VIDEO
Next Goal Wins

February 16th

HBO MAX
Naked and Afraid, Season 19 (Discovery)
Tournament of Champions VII: The Qualifiers (Food Network)

HULU
Beyblade X: Complete Season 2B
Ghostbusters Afterlife
Smile

PEACOCK
The Real Housewives Of Potomac, Season 10 – Reunion (Bravo)
The Rise: The Gold Metal Girls of the X Games
The Rise: The Inaugural Season of the PWHL

February 17th

DISNEY+
RoboGobo (Season 2)

NETFLIX
Sommore: Chandelier Fly
Star Search — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT (Finale – 6pm PT / 9pm ET) 

HBO MAX
Unexpected, Season 7 (TLC)

HULU
Keeping Up with the Kardashians: All 20 Seasons
Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami: Complete Seasons 1-2
Kourtney & Khloe Take the Hamptons: Complete Season 1
Kourtney & Kim Take Miami: Complete Season 1
Kourtney & Kim take New York: Complete Seasons 1-2
Urchin

 February 18th

NETFLIX
Being Gordon Ramsay

DISNEY+
Armorsaurs – Premiere
Dead Girl Summer
History’s Greatest Mysteries (Season 6)
A Roommate to Die For
A Sorority Mom’s Guide to Rush
Storage Wars (Season 16)
Trapped in Her Dorm Room

PEACOCK
Every Body*
La Casa de Los Famosos, Season 6 – Premiere (Telemundo)
Lobo, Morir, Matando, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo)

PARAMOUNT+
PAW Patrol: Season 11
Wild Boys: Strangers in Town

PRIME VIDEO
56 Days

February 19th

NETFLIX
Life After Beth The Iron Claw Wakefield

The Night Agent: Season 3
The Swedish Connection

HBO MAX
Murder In Glitterball City (HBO Original)

HULU
Girl on the Run: The Hunt For America’s Most Wanted Woman: Complete Season 1

PEACOCK
The Traitors Official Podcast, Season 1 – Finale, 1 Episode (Peacock Original)*

February 20th

NETFLIX
The Addams Family 
The Addams Family 2 
The Expendables 
The Expendables 2
 The Expendables 3 
The Expendables 4
 Laggies
Mike & Molly: Seasons 1-6

Firebreak

The Orphans
 Pavane

HBO MAX
Banksters, Season 1 (HBO Original)
Dead of Winter
Portobello
Surviving the Jehovah’s Witnesses (HBO Original)

HULU
Watching You: Complete Season 1
The Astronaut

PARAMOUNT+
Dreaming Whilst Black

February 21st

HULU
Chasing the West: Complete Season 1
Chopped: Complete Seasons 24-25
The Murder Tapes: Complete Seasons 5-6
Truck Dynasty: Complete Season 1

February 23rd

PRIME VIDEO
The CEO Club

HULU
Paradise: Three-Episode Season 2 Premiere
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City
Pretty Cure: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)

PARAMOUNT+
CIA (new CBS series)
DMV: Season 1 (mid-season premiere)
FBI: Season 8 (mid-season premiere)
The Neighborhood: Season 8 (mid-season premiere)

February 24th

NETFLIX
Taylor Tomlinson: Prodigal Daughter

HBO MAX
Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 8 (Discovery)

HULU
Tornado

PEACOCK
The Voice, Season 29 – Premiere (NBC)

February 25th

PRIME VIDEO
The Bluff

HBO MAX
Holmes on Homes: Building a Legacy, Season 1 (HGTV)
Lost Women of Alaska (ID)

PARAMOUNT+
Survivor 50: In the Hands of the Fans (CBS series)

February 26th

NETFLIX
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 7-8
Bridgerton: Season 4 Part 2
Crap Happens

DISNEY+
Inside the CIA: Secrets and Spies – Premiere

HULU
Scrubs: Revival Series Premiere

PEACOCK
House of Villains, Season 3
The Traitors, Season 4
The Traitors UK, Season 4 (BBC)

PARAMOUNT+
Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage: Season 2 (mid-season premiere)
Ghosts: Season 5 (mid-season premiere)
Matlock: Season 2 (mid-season premiere)
Elsbeth: Season 3 (mid-season premiere)

PRIME VIDEO
The Gray House

February 27th

NETFLIX
Trap House

DISNEY+
Ancient Autopsy: Mysteries of the Dead (Season 1)
Miraculous World: Tokyo Stellar Force
Sofia the First: Once Upon a Princess – First Time on Disney+

HBO MAX
Paddington 2

HULU
Spy X Family: Complete Season 3 (Dubbed)
Kiss of the Spider Woman (2025)
The Accountant

PEACOCK
The Valley: Persian Style, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo)

PARAMOUNT+
Boston Blue: Season 1 (mid-season premiere)
Fire Country: Season 4 (mid-season premiere)
Sheriff Country: Season 1 (mid-season premiere)

PRIME VIDEO
Final Siren: Inside the AFL
Man on the Run

February 28th

DISNEY+
Danger Decoded

HULU
Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations: Complete Season 7
Cake Boss: Complete Season 9
Celebrity Jeopardy!: Season 4 Premiere
The Great Food Truck Race: Complete Season 18
A Killer Among Friends: Complete Season 1
sMothered: Complete Season 4
Spring Baking Championship: Complete Season 7
A Journal for Jordan
Kinds Of Kindness
Passengers


7 Sci-Fi Masterpiece Books That’ve Been Adapted More Than Once (& What the Best Movie Version Is)

