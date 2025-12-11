Netflix Is Losing All 7 Seasons of a Hit Sci-Fi Show (And It’s Not Streaming Anywhere Else)

Netflix subscribers are quickly running out of time to binge-watch a seven-season CW show that has been a staple of Netflix’s sci-fi catalog for the last decade. The streamer is about to experience a brutal TV bloodbath that will see several iconic shows like Supernatural and Arrow exit the platform in the middle of the month. The roster of departing titles also includes one of The CW’s most notable shows from the 2010s that earned a 93% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes.

On December 18th, all seven seasons and 100 episodes of The CW’s hit sci-fi drama The 100 will stop streaming on Netflix. Created by Jason Rothenberg and based on Kass Morgan’s novel series of the same name, the show aired from 2014 until 2020 and is set 97 years after a nuclear apocalypse devastated Earth and forced humanity into space. It follows a group of 100 teenage delinquents who are sent from humanity’s surviving space habitat, the Ark, back to Earth, where they soon discover that they aren’t alone.

The 100 Started Out Great but Lost Itself on the Way

At one point, The 100 truly could have earned the title of best sci-fi show of the 2010s. Although it would have been easy to overlook a teen drama about a group of kids sent back to Earth, The 100 quickly became a serious survival story that ultimately asked the question, “How far would you go to survive?” The show was rich with world-building, introducing numerous cultures and competing factions (the original 100, Grounders, Mountain Men, and more) with unique languages and histories that went far beyond just a surface-level expansion and constantly forced characters to re-evaluate their understanding of the world. The show also wasn’t short on well-developed, morally ambiguous characters who challenged traditional hero narratives and consistently evolved with the world and challenges around them.

The 100 hit the ground running and reached its peak in Season 2, but the quality of the series dropped beginning in the second half of Season 3. Although the show scored numerous 100% perfect critic scores, including a three-season stretch from Seasons 5 to 7, audience ratings paint a different picture, dropping from a high of 87% in Season 2 to a low of just 43% by Season 7.

The significant decline came as the series abandoned its original premise of a gritty, post-apocalyptic survival drama about humanity’s return to Earth and the implications that came with it for a convoluted story that veered too far off course as it took the characters back into space and explored intergalactic/time-travel elements, body-snatching, and a whole host of other sci-fi elements. By the time Season 7 rolled around, The 100 was nearly unrecognizable and packed more than just a few highly controversial moments that polarized its fanbase. Unfortunately, if you stick around for the final episodes, the series finale won’t leave you satisfied, and while there are some good aspects to the final season, including a few standout characters, it may be better to pretend Season 7 didn’t exist at all.

Where to Stream The 100 After It Leaves Netflix?

Watching The 100 following its Netflix departure won’t be impossible, but it certainly won’t be easy. The series doesn’t currently stream outside of Netflix, and it isn’t scheduled to arrive on a competing platform later this month. This means that the only way to watch the series will be either through a physical copy or by renting or purchasing the show online. It’s possible that The 100 could move to another streaming platform in the future, but for now, viewing options will be limited.

