Scrubs Finally Brings Back the Best Missing Character & Reveals Their Replacement for Season 2

The finale of the Scrubs revival finally brings back one character we’ve all been waiting for. The new version of the show did a good job of feeling a lot like the old one (Season 9 excluded, thankfully), with Zach Braff’s J.D., Donald Faison’s Turk, and Sarah Chalke’s Elliot all back as the main cast members. Alongside those, we’ve seen some other familiar faces: Julia Reyes’ Carla and John C. McGinley’s Dr. Cox haven’t been in it as much as fans might’ve hoped due to scheduling conflicts, but they’ve still made their presence felt. Now, the last episode takes it even further – SPOILERS ahead.

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The season finale ensures that Scrubs Season 10 (or Season 1) goes out on a high and really gets the band back together at Sacred Heart. All of the above names are mentioned, and they’re joined by Christa Miller as Jordan, and even more delightfully, Neil Flynn as the Janitor. Alongside Cox, he was one of the main thorns in J.D’s side and one of the funniest, most beloved characters in the original series, so it’s wonderful to see him back.

What Happened To The Janitor After Scrubs & What The Revival Sets Up

The Janitor’s return reveals that he and J.D. haven’t seen each other in 17 years, which lines up: Flynn was only in the very first episode of Season 9, which aired in 2009. Even more importantly, it reveals that the character has moved up in the world: he’s now Chief Custodian of the Joint Commission, admittedly a name that probably won’t catch on like the Janitor did. Given this means he has power over surveying hospitals, then it means he can mess with J.D. on an even bigger scale than before.

Speaking of messing with J.D., the very end of the Scrubs finale also reveals that the Maintenance Guy (Darcy Michael), with whom J.D. had been getting along, is actually the Janitor’s son. Or, so we’re told, as it could simply be a lie to further screw with him. Either way, the setup is for Maintenance Guy to step into the Janitor’s role as an antagonistic force, after he takes offence at the implication he is a nepo-janitor. He’ll likely become a bigger part of the show going forward, restoring one of the revival’s missing elements.

That will make up for the Janitor not being around on a permanent basis, but there is still hope to see Flynn again in the show’s future, should it be renewed (which, given it’s been a ratings success, seems likely). Speaking with Deadline, showrunner Aseem Batra confirmed they “want to see more of Neill Flynn.” Hopefully, they can make that happen, and we can even see the father-son maintenance team going up against J.D. if and when Scrubs returns.

All episodes of the Scrubs revival are available to stream on Hulu.

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