Star Trek Just Nerfed its Most Powerful Weapon Hilariously Fast

The cadets of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy have triumphed, saving the galaxy from what turned out to be the most easily-beaten superweapon in Star Trek history. In theory, Omega 47 should have been the ultimate weapon; the half-Tellarite, half-Klingon villain Nus Braka stole it from Starfleet, planting mines around Federation space. If a single starship attempted to fly through, the Omega 47 would be disturbed to such an extent that it would detonate – destroying subspace in that area.

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It’s the ultimate threat, an impassable barrier that would make warp travel impossible. Braka’s goal was to lock the Federation in, to prevent Starfleet ever being able to expand again. In his mind, it was a just punishment for an old injustice that actually wasn’t the Federation’s fault at all. But there was just one problem; it seems Omega 47 wasn’t quite so difficult a problem as it seemed to be.

Starfleet Academy’s Cadets Saved the Galaxy

image courtesy of paramount

We shouldn’t really be too surprised that the cadets of Starfleet Academy saved the galaxy. What we hadn’t expected, though, was that they’d do so not by somehow stripping Nus Braka of his superweapon… but rather, by stabilizing Omega 47 with remarkable ease. The key lay in identifying the frequency Braka was using to control his mines. Then, all they needed to do was find the right mix of Rubin particles and gluons to stabilize the Omega 47 and render the mines worthless.

It’s a standard technobabble explanation of the kind we’ve seen in Star Trek so many times before. The problem this time, though, is that the superweapon is dealt with by a bunch of cadets and two holographic beings (one of whom can barely communicate). As superweapons go, it’s pretty hard to take this one seriously when it’s so easy to neutralize. It’s true that this whole thing could apparently only be done from outside the box the Federation had been placed in, but that doesn’t really lessen the problem, given Braka clearly intended to leverage this technology against other races too.

Superweapons have always been more of a Star Wars trope than Star Trek, which perhaps explains why this particular franchise has struggled to make the idea work effectively. It’s true that every superweapon needs to have an Achilles’ heel, otherwise the villain is too powerful and the hero cannot win. But you really need the odds to be against success; there’s a reason the Death Star trench run works so well, after all. It’s because that is a scene in which the heroes are desperately trying the classic “million-to-one chance.”

This time, the only issue with shutting down Omega 47’s threat lay simply in keeping Braka talking long enough to do it. Fortunately for the galaxy, the end of Starfleet Academy confirmed that Nus Braka is very much the kind of villain who likes to hear the sound of his own voice. Had he been just a little less inclined to waste time, he’d have triggered those bombs before they were deprogrammed, and the Star Trek galaxy would never have been the same again.

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