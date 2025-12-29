Stranger Things Confirms the Most Important Season for the Show (And It’s Unexpected)

Stranger Things Season 5 has confirmed the most important chapter of the Netflix series, and it’s an unexpected one. After Stranger Things Season 5, Volume 2’s release on December 25, there’s just one super-long episode of the show left — and the Hawkins gang has a lot to accomplish in its over two-hour run. The Netflix series may have solved the mystery of the Upside Down, but the characters still need to deal with the darkness invading their world. Warning: SPOILERS ahead for Stranger Things Season 5, Volume 2. They’ll also have to defeat Vecna and rescue Holly and the other kids, so we can expect plenty of big swings throughout Volume 3.

Looking at all the twists and reveals from the first two volumes, however, it’s clear that a surprising season of the show is contributing majorly to its ending. It may have taken four seasons for the Duffer Brothers to get the narrative and characters to this point, but a lot of set up for Stranger Things Season 5 occurs much earlier. The plot may circle back to Will’s Season 1 disappearance, and it may directly continue storylines established in Season 4. However, nothing happening in the latest batch of episodes would be possible without another chapter: Season 2.

Stranger Things Confirmed That Season 2 Is, Surprisingly, the Most Important Outing of the Show

After watching Stranger Things Season 5, it’s clear that Season 2 is the most important outing of the show — a reality most fans probably weren’t expecting. Despite being one of the strongest additions to the series, Stranger Things Season 2 is also the least memorable. Its scope and setup don’t compare to Season 4, and it doesn’t boast the novelty or nostalgia associated with Season 1. It’s not even heavily criticized, which at least makes Season 3 stand out. It’s simply a solid outing of television that feels forgettable compared to what surrounds it.

However, Season 5 underscores just how crucial to the story Season 2 is. The latter is going to seem more impressive in hindsight, as it speaks to the creators’ attention to detail and long-term plan. From Volume 1’s Will cliffhanger to the return of a seemingly forgotten character, Stranger Things Season 5 reaps the rewards of several seeds planted back in Season 2.

All the Ways Stranger Things Season 2 Set Up The Final Chapter

There are a lot of ways Stranger Things‘ final season builds on its second outing, starting with the obvious: Will’s connection to Vecna and the hive mind. While both stem from his disappearance in Season 1, we don’t understand the aftermath of Will’s kidnapping until later. Season 2 drives home the trauma he faces because of it, as well as the fact that he’s connected to the Mind Flayer and Demogorgons. And although Joyce and Jonathan believe they’ve purged him of that connection after Season 2, the latest episodes prove otherwise. Not only can he still tap into it, but he’s able to use it against Vecna — something that could be a deciding factor of the final showdown.

The tunnels first discovered in Stranger Things Season 2 also prove important in its final stretch, which reveals that they’re part of Vecna’s plan to merge the real world and the Abyss. Vecna claims that Will dug them under the control of the hive mind, explaining lore that isn’t fully explored when they first appear.

And then, of course, there’s Kali. “The Lost Sister” is easily one of Stranger Things‘ most controversial installments, especially since Eleven’s trip to Chicago doesn’t come up again for a long time after Season 2. While many assumed it would never be addressed, Season 5 finally brings 008 back into the fold, revealing she’s the one Dr. Kay is using against Eleven. Eleven and Hopper manage to save Kali, but it’s unclear how trustworthy she is. With her pushing Eleven to sacrifice herself, Kali’s certain to be important in the finale.

Finally, Season 2 also introduces characters and dynamics that are hugely important in the last few episodes. Max Mayfield makes her first appearance in the second outing, and her Season 5 return plays a pivotal role in the Hawkins gang locating Holly and Vecna. Steve and Dustin’s strained friendship and Nancy and Jonathan’s relationship may not be massively important to the main plot, but they’re also big emotional arcs in Season 5 — and both get off the ground in Season 2.

Stranger Things Could Have More Season 2 Connections in Its Series Finale

Stranger Things Season 2 lays the groundwork for much of its ending, and the connections between the two outings may not be over yet. The Mind Flayer also makes its entrance in the sophomore season, and one of the biggest Stranger Things Season 5 theories suggests that it will be the true Big Bad of the series. Although the Mind Flayer seemingly perished in Season 3, it’s possible it’s still out there, biding its time — just like Vecna. The First Shadow stage play and Season 5’s Mindscape scenes suggest something traumatizing happened to Henry in the cave Max takes refuge in. It’s not impossible that the Mind Flayer is behind it and using him as a pawn. It would make for a compelling twist in the series finale, calling back to other outings in the process. And it would further confirm Season 2 as the most critical portion of the entire show.

Stranger Things Season 5, Volume 3 arrives on Netflix at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on December 31.

