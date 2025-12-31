Stranger Things Just Made Will Responsible for One of the Show’s Biggest Deaths

The stakes in the final season of Stranger Things have reached a fever pitch. As we navigate the emotional fallout from Season 5, Part 2, suspense has shifted from inter-dimensional monsters to the devastating weight of personal trauma and accountability. In Episodes 5 through 7, the spotlight returns to Will Byers—the once powerless young boy who is now a “wizard” in his own right. In Season 2, the reveal that the Mind Flyer was possessing Will to advance its own agenda was seen as yet another tragic circumstance of his cycle of victimhood. But now, the final season has delivered a gut-wrenching twist: Will’s role as the “spy” was far more active than anyone ever knew or feared. By diving into the hive mind’s mechanics, Season 5 implies that Will did more than unknowingly create tunnels for the Mind Flayer—he was directly responsible for Bob Newby’s (Sean Astin) death. Though the Demodogs were physically responsible for Bob’s mortal wounds, a possessed Will was the reason for everything that occurred in Season 2. This crushing revelation sets the stage for the epic series finale.

The wait is nearly over, as the finale of Stranger Things—Episode 8, “The Rightside Up”—premieres on Netflix on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2025.

The Connection to the Mind Flayer is Deeper Than Will Ever Realized

Image via Netflix

In the epic conclusion to Episode 5, Will Byers is no longer just a victim; he weilds his own psychic power strong enough to take out 3 Demogorgons with ease. Once he recovers from the amazing display, Will understands more about his newfound ability. While it was always clear that the Mind Flayer used Will as a spy to lure soldiers into a trap within the tunnels, the series takes this a step further, suggesting that the connection was never a one-way street. Instead, it was a symbiotic emotional exchange that Will finally unlocks in the closing episodes. Vecna didn’t just override Will’s consciousness in Season 2; he weaponized everything Will could see and his intimate knowledge of the lab’s layout and the people he loved.

Given this new look at Season 2, the Demodogs that overran the lab weren’t just following a scent. They were operating on a psychic GPS fueled by Will’s own subconscious. This recontextualization turns one of the show’s most tragic deaths into a personal failure. Will wasn’t just a victim in Season 2; he was the unwitting architect of the lab’s downfall.

Bob Newby is the Ultimate Symbol of Will’s Repressed Trauma and Guilt

As the group prepares for their final stand against Vecna in Episode 7, the ghost of Bob Newby looms larger than any shadow monster. For Will, Bob was more than Joyce’s boyfriend; he was the “superhero” who offered a glimpse of a normal life. By implying that Will was responsible for Bob’s death (even unknowingly), the Duffer Brothers effectively stripped away his last shred of childhood innocence right before the final battle. This isn’t like the deaths of unnamed lab techs or soldiers. Bob was the heart of the Byers’ home, and his death was the catalyst that changed the family’s trajectory forever, leading them to eventually leave Hawkins at the end of Season 3.

Bob is no longer the smiling RadioShack manager, but a silent victim. The choice to tie Bob’s death to Will’s psychic connection to the Mind Flayer raises the stakes for the upcoming series finale. It’s no longer just a battle to close a gate, destroy a wormhole, or defeat Vecna’s plan to merge worlds; it’s a battle for Will to find self-forgiveness for choices he didn’t even know he was making.

This development also bridges the gap between Will and Eleven in an important way. Both characters are now defined by the blood on their hands—Eleven for accidentally opening the gate in 1983, and Will for building the tunnels that led the monsters to the one person who represented pure, uncomplicated goodness. The show skillfully uses the “spy” title as a curse. Will wasn’t just spying on the lab for Vecna; he was unintentionally spying on his own loved ones, handing over their vulnerabilities to the ultimate predator.

As the party moves toward the endgame, Will is no longer just the “cleric” of the party; he is a wounded warrior who must decide if his connection to the Mind Flayer is a liability or a secret weapon. If he can overcome the guilt he carries for creating the tunnels and putting his family and loved ones at risk, he might finally be able to keep Vecna from using him again and protect all of Hawkins. However, with the finale arriving on New Year’s Eve, the question remains: will Will survive his own history, or will guilt and a psychic invader finally consume him?

The revelation of Will’s connection to the hivemind and complicity in Bob’s death serves as a dark reminder that in Hawkins, no one gets out clean. As we head into the final hours of the series, the emotional core is focused on the heavy price of survival and the ghosts that refuse to stay buried.

