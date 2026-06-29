The Big Bang Theory Officially Confirms First Major Tragedy After The Finale

Before its sequel even premieres, The Big Bang Theory officially confirms its first major tragedy after the flagship ended. Young Sheldon and Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage are both successful expansion shows of the nerd-centric sitcom in their own respective rights. While they inherited The Big Bang Theory’s place as TV’s number 1 comedy, they aren’t exactly the story continuation that original fans have been longing for since the series wrapped in 2019. Both not only take place in the past, but they are also only tied to Sheldon’s story, which might not be as appealing to those who weren’t particularly invested in the character.

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In 2026, Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady are finally addressing this gap in the franchise’s storytelling with Stuart Fails to Save the Universe. Starring Kevin Sussman’s Stuart Bloom, the series will also see the return of other notable supporting characters from the flagship, such as Lauren Lapkus’ Denise, Brian Posehn’s Bert Kibbler, and John Ross Bowie’s Barry Kripke for a multiversal adventure. Admittedly, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe is a departure from The Big Bang Theory‘s grounded storytelling, as it fully embraces sci-fi elements. However, it’s the closest that fans will have to a sequel, at least right now. Instead of trying to set up the established future, Lorre, Prady, and Zak Penn’s new project is well-positioned to offer new information about what happened to the Pasadena gang after the show’s finale.

Stuart Fails To Save The Universe Confirms Stuart & Denise’s Split After TBBT

For context, The Big Bang Theory‘s ending was mostly feel-good. Sheldon and Amy won the Nobel Prize in Physics after some last-minute complication; Penny and Leonard were pregnant with their first kids, while Howard, Bernadette, and Raj were all happy about their respective lives. Even the supporting characters of the show were left on a high note, as Stuart and Denise’s relationship continued to strengthen. However, new information from Stuart Fails to Save the Universe confirms that is no longer the case when the sequel spinoff debuts in July.

As seen in the latest trailer from HBO Max, the pair reunite in one of the post-apocalyptic worlds that the show will feature, and instead of being elated, their conversation is about awkwardly catching up with each other, revealing that they have split between the events of The Big Bang Theory and its upcoming sequel spinoff. What led to their separation is currently uncertain, and because of how zany the new show is, it’s quite hard to theorize what the reason for it is. When The Big Bang Theory wrapped up in 2019, the couple had already been dating for a while, officially starting during Amy and Sheldon’s wedding in the season 11 finale.

There had been some issues that cropped up since then, and most of them were due to Stuart’s anxiety about relationships and insecurity about himself. However, every single time he pulled away, Denise would pull him right back in. Assuming that they maintained that dynamic after The Big Bang Theory, it isn’t outside the realm of possibility that Denise ended up getting tired of catering to Stuart’s timidness.

Why Denise & Stuart’s Break-Up Is Better For Stuart Fails To Save The Universe

Image via HBO Max

Regardless of what happened between Stuart and Denise that led to their split, starting Stuart Fails to Save the Universe with the pair broken up is actually genius. Because their story started amid a busy time in the flagship, with Sheldon and Amy getting married and then the final year focused on their Nobel Prize pursuit, not to mention everything else happening with the rest of the Pasadena gang, The Big Bang Theory never got to really focus on their relationship. It developed as a B/C plot throughout its duration in the mothership, so they weren’t given more compelling experiences, as every hurdle was resolved pretty much at the end of every episode.

By splitting them up in Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, the new show can rebuild Stuart and Denise’s relationship again. Romances are an integral part of The Big Bang Theory franchise’s storytelling, with the original show putting Leonard and Penny’s relationship at the core of the series, followed by Howard and Bernadette, and then Sheldon and Amy. Now, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe has the opportunity to do that with Stuart and Denise, despite their history. If anything, being a former couple makes their story more intriguing, considering that it is a different take on the matter from what people saw in its parent show.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe will release all 10 episodes on July 23, 2026, on HBO Max.

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