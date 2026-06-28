The Big Bang Theory Sequel Hints At a Major Sheldon & Leonard Disappointment

When The Big Bang Theory franchise returns for a sequel, a major disappointment for Sheldon and Leonard may be coming. It has been nearly seven years since the Pasadena gang ended their run on CBS, but they remain one of the most beloved friend groups on TV. The Big Bang Theory is almost inescapable these days, thanks to being on constant reruns and availability on streaming. Capitalizing on that continued success, Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady are coming back together and teaming up with Zak Penn for a new series that is set after The Big Bang Theory ended, starring Kevin Sussman’s Stuart Bloom, Lauren Lapkus’ Denise, Brian Posehn’s Bert Kibbler, and John Ross Bowie’s Barry Kripke.

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Titled Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, the first sequel in The Big Bang Theory franchise will also be the first full sci-fi story, with the beloved Pasadena comic book store owner going on a multiversal adventure to save reality. The destruction of Sheldon, Leonard, and Howard’s Vari-state Quantum Entanglement Device is the catalyst for the adventure. There were already hopes that any member of the original cast would appear in The Big Bang Theory sequel, but this story detail amplifies that desire. For context, the first Stuart Fails to Save the Universe trailer confirmed a comic book version cameo from all three, which could be an indication of a live-action appearance.

Unfortunately, the confirmation that Riki Lindhome and Christine Baranski are returning as Ramona Nowitzki and Beverly Hofstadter effectively rules out that possibility for Sheldon and Leonard. As the release for Stuart Fails to Save the Universe nears, HBO Max is ramping up the marketing for the show, including the release of a brand new trailer, which confirms additional cast members, including Sheldon’s Caltech colleague and Leonard’s mother. Not much is known about how they fit in the multiversal narrative, but their impact on Stuart Fails to Save the Universe‘s storytelling is clear.

Ramona & Beverly’s The Big Bang Theory Returns Diminish The Chances Of Sheldon & Leonard’s Appearance

For context, both Ramona and Beverly were recurring guest characters in The Big Bang Theory. They weren’t as prominent as Stuart and his new crew, but they played important roles in Sheldon and Leonard’s arcs, respectively. Ramona was introduced in The Big Bang Theory season 2’s “The Cooper-Nowitzki Theorem,” but her biggest story went down eight seasons later, when her reunion with Sheldon prompted her to finally propose to Amy.

Meanwhile, Beverly was Leonard’s mother, who was introduced in The Big Bang Theory season 2’s “The Maternal Capacitance” after being mentioned multiple times in the past. Their mother-son dynamic was mostly difficult, as she usually reprimanded her son for pretty much every single thing. They resolved their difference ahead of The Big Bang Theory finale when Beverly asked for Leonard’s forgiveness.

Both Ramona and Beverly’s roles in the flagship were defined by their relationships to Sheldon and Leonard. The fact that they are coming back in Stuart Fails to Save the Universe decreases the chances of seeing Jim Parsons and Johnny Galecki as their characters, since they could function as their effective replacements. Simply put, bringing Beverly and Ramona AND Sheldon and Leonard would be too distracting for a 10-episode show that already has a complicated premise and is not about them.

Why Sheldon & Leonard’s The Big Bang Theory Franchise Is So Important

Image Courtesy of CBS

It’s safe to say that Sheldon and Leonard top so many wishlists when it comes to potential The Big Bang Theory cameos in Stuart Fails to Save the Universe. Alongside Kaley Cuoco’s Penny, they were the main trio of the nerd-centric sitcom, with their friendship being the foundation of the whole series. Without it, there simply wouldn’t be The Big Bang Theory, considering that its events were tied to them becoming roommates. Admittedly, the later years of the CBS comedy didn’t focus on their one-on-one dynamic as much, as its storytelling diversified and its cast expanded, but they remained at the core of its storytelling.

Seeing how they are after the events of The Big Bang Theory will be the ultimate treat for long-time fans of the flagship. This is particularly important after Young Sheldon totally ignored Leonard and the impact he’s had on Sheldon’s life. Even as characters like Howard and Amy had voice cameos, while Penny was name-dropped in the finale, there wasn’t even at least any mention of Galecki’s character.

This birthed a pervasive theory about Leonard potentially being dead in the present time. Since the timeline for Stuart Fails to Save the Universe is not defined, the concern is still there, even as it establishes that Sheldon and Leonard collaborated with Howard on the quantum device. Seeing them physically in the sequel will not just dispel that theory, but also quell any fears of a falling out between them.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe will release all 10 episodes on July 23, 2026, on HBO Max.

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