Here’s How The Big Bang Theory Ends

Television history was made tonight, when The Big Bang Theory officially wrapped up after twelve seasons. After hundreds of episodes and plenty of plotlines, how did the show finally come to an end?

Obviously, massive spoilers for The Big Bang Theory‘s two-part series finale below! Only look if you want to know!

The two-part finale centered around Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) learning that they had won the Nobel Prize. This life-changing news impacted the topography of the show in some surprising ways – Amy used it as a chance to put more effort into her appearance, while Sheldon became upset by all of the sudden changes that were happening in his life.

The second part of the finale followed the show’s ensemble on the trip to the Nobel Prize ceremony, which became complicated by the revelation that Penny (Kaley Cuoco) was pregnant, which Sheldon also got upset by.

Everyone ultimately tried to put aside their differences for the Nobel ceremony, where Sheldon decided to personally recognize all of his friends during his acceptance speech (and also accidentally spill the beans about the pregnancy). In the process, Sheldon apologized for his occasionally bad behavior, and told all of his friends that he loved them.

The episode then ended with everyone back on the couch eating takeout, as an acoustic version of the show’s theme song played.

While no one really had an idea of what to expect in the show’s series finale ending, it’s safe to say that this moment hit quite a few right notes.

“I was laughing.” Cuoco said of the series ending last year. “I was like, ‘How are we gonna shoot that last episode?’ I was hoping we were gonna pre-shoot a lot of it ’cause I think there are gonna be a lot of tears. It’s gonna be tough, it’s gonna be a lot of emotions and I love our crew. I just love the people that we’re with every day so, you know, all good things come to an end. Everyone is still madly in love with each other. We’re all OK with the choice. We’ve just grown up together, so it’s our adult decision.”

“I’m thrilled with [Penny’s] ending, yet beginning,” Cuoco shared in a later interview. “It’s beautiful. There’s not anything catastrophic, it’s just beautiful. And the characters are gonna live on in your minds and in your hearts, and I think that’s what is so special about it. It’s really touching.”

