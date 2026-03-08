The Big Bang Theory Retconning a Character 17 Years Ago Sets Up Its Sequel Show for Success

In 2009, The Big Bang Theory retconned a character, and that now helps its 2026 sequel series to be successful. As one of the most popular comedies ever, it was only a matter of time before the nerd-centric show got a follow-up series. While The Big Bang Theory has had spinoffs, with Young Sheldon and Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, both of those series are set in the past. Stuart Fails to Save the Universe marks the first one in the franchise to be set after The Big Bang Theory ended.

Led by Kevin Sussman’s Stuart Bloom — The Big Bang Theory‘s most notable supporting character, HBO Max’s Stuart Fails to Save the Universe will follow him on an exciting journey in the multiverse after he accidentally destroyed a device created by Sheldon and Leonard to preserve reality. Barry Kripke, Bert Kibble, and Denise round up the cast for the series. Stuart Fails to Save the Universe is breaking new ground for The Big Bang Theory franchise, but while anything related to the show will always draw a lot of attention, one change from the original’s early years makes it easier for the sequel to endear itself to viewers.

The Big Bang Theory Retconned Stuart’s Character In Season 3

It’s no secret that before landing the lead role for Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, Sussman had a tumultuous history with The Big Bang Theory. He auditioned to play Leonard Hofstadter — a role which eventually went to Johnny Galecki. He also auditioned for the role of Howard Wolowitz and even booked the part until a scheduling conflict forced him to give the part up, paving the way for Simon Helberg to be cast. These didn’t stop Chuck Lorre from trying to get him into the show, which he eventually succeeded in when Stuart debuted in The Big Bang Theory season 2.

It has been nearly two decades since he was introduced, so it’s easy to forget that the Stuart was very different when he joined the comedy. While The Big Bang Theory maintained his background as the comic book shop owner, he was far more confident and cocky when he debuted — a far cry from the jittery dweeb that he is mostly remembered by. At one point, he even easily scored a date with Penny, leaving Leonard seething with jealousy.

The Big Bang Theory retconned the character in season 3, after just two appearances in the previous cycle. While there is no official reason for the change, there’s an assumption that Stuart’s failed attempt at dating Penny, especially after she incorrectly said Leonard’s name while they were making out, resulted in this significant change.

How Stuart’s Change In Demeanor Sets Up Stuart Fails To Save The Universe For Success

Admittedly, it’s interesting to think about how The Big Bang Theory would have been different if it utilized Stuart differently. Granted that he wasn’t officially part of the Pasadena gang, but he was the most recognizable character from the show outside of its main cast. Between this and knowing Sussman’s The Big Bang Theory history, it’s not difficult to root for Stuart Fails to Save the Universe.

In terms of narrative, however, what makes Stuart such a strong lead for The Big Bang Theory spinoff comes from his character being retconned in 2009. If the nerd-centric sitcom maintained his cocky persona throughout its run, he could have easily been a problematic character used to peddle the aptly criticized brand of humor that The Big Bang Theory had, especially in its early years. Despite Stuart having creepy and overall loser tendencies, he wasn’t like Howard, who was very much a pervert, or Sheldon, when he was being misogynistic.

Without a controversial history, Stuart’s softer demeanor makes it so much easier to root for him in Stuart Fails to Save the Universe. Confident and charming lead stars are fun to watch, but people tend to get attached more quickly to an underdog, and that’s exactly what Stuart is in the new show. He’s very much out of his league in The Big Bang Theory sequel, as he doesn’t have the scientific background or genius that Sheldon, Leonard, and their friends have. Instead, he’s going on this adventure purely by principle.

While specifics of how exactly he breaks the mysterious device created by The Big Bang Theory‘s original duo, the fact that Stuart is taking accountability for it is already impressive. As he goes on this hero’s journey, he will have to rely on his other positive qualities to resolve the matter. Maybe at the end of this adventure, he comes out of it a little bit more confident, which will be such a satisfying payoff to his overall The Big Bang Theory history.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe is set to premiere on HBO Max in 2026.

