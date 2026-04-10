The Boys Season 5 Is Hiding the Biggest Threat to Homelander

The Boys Season 5 shows the aftermath of Homelander’s power grab at the end of Season 4 — and despite gaining control of the White House, the supe is clearly cracking under pressure. Homelander’s new regime can quash most of the pushback against it, but Antony Starr’s villain is taking every act of resistance personally. As ever, Homelander’s need to be liked and validated is running the show. It’s also putting a larger target on his back, and we’ve yet to see the biggest threat to his reign in Season 5. SPOILERS ahead for The Boys Season 5, Episodes 1 and 2.

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Starlight continues to be the primary focus of Homelander’s crusade, with Vought and the White House pinning everything on Annie and her followers. To be fair, Starlight is the loudest threat to their onslaught of propaganda. But physically and emotionally, several other characters from The Boys seem more likely to defeat The Seven’s leader. One of them remains hidden in the first two episodes of the final season. This further supports the idea that an explosive comeback is on the horizon. After all, the show can’t end without Homelander facing his son.

Ryan Remains the Biggest Threat to Homelander in The Boys Season 5

Homelander is heavily focused on Starlight and Butcher in The Boys Season 5, but there’s a bigger threat everyone’s overlooking: Ryan. Homelander’s son learns the truth of his relationship with Becca in Season 4, and he’s given the full picture of how monstrous his father really is. Ryan reacts poorly, killing Grace and leaving Butcher behind. And we’ve yet to learn where he went after, but he’s still out there — and thus, another obstacle Homelander will need to face.

Although Ryan is too young and inexperienced with his powers to be considered stronger than Homelander or Soldier Boy, the fact that he’s from their line — and has the same kind of powers — means he can at least play a role in the looming showdown. Ryan’s powerful enough to contribute to Homelander’s demise, and he offers more than physical strength.

In addition to the physical threat Ryan poses, there’s the emotional factor — an advantage that few other characters have over Homelander. The Boys‘ villain is most vulnerable when he’s melting down and making mistakes. And though the rage sparked by resistance pushes Homelander to that point, rejection is what really puts him at his worst. We see this with Soldier Boy, and it’s an effect Ryan has on him as well. Between Ryan being able to hold his own against Homelander and his ability to pack an emotional punch, he’s one of the biggest concerns heading into the final episodes. The first two chapters of the season keep him well hidden, though.

Where Is Ryan in The Boys Season 5? The Early Episodes Keep Him Hidden

Ryan doesn’t appear in The Boys Season 5, Episodes 1 and 2, and we’re not given much insight into where he went after Season 4. The subject comes up briefly in the premiere, during a conversation between Homelander and Sister Sage. Homelander tells her that there are whispers that he hurt or killed the boy, and they’re clearly weighing on him. Sage responds that their cover story — that Ryan is attending boarding school overseas — is holding up, insisting Homelander has nothing to worry about.

Judging by this scene, it seems like Homelander and Vought aren’t privy to Ryan’s whereabouts — which means he’s still hiding after the events of Season 4. It makes sense. If he’s angry with Homelander, he won’t return to Vought. However, it’s unlikely he’ll trust Butcher or the resistance either. This makes Homelander’s son even more of a wild card in Season 5. Needless to say, his inevitable return will be one of the most important parts of the final outing.

Ryan’s Return Will Be One of the Most Important Parts of the Final Season

Ryan remains hidden in The Boys Season 5’s two-part premiere, but his return will be one of the most important developments of the final season. We know from The Boys Season 5 trailer that Ryan will be back — and in its glimpse of him, he looks angry. His relationships with Butcher and Homelander are both more strained than ever, but a reconciliation seems more likely with the former than the latter. Ryan spends most of Season 4 uncomfortable with Homelander’s behavior, and now that he knows the truth about his father, the two likely won’t find common ground. Ryan can prove an asset in the fight against Homelander, and he can also serve as a replacement for Vought. Whether that’s something he wants — or something that would benefit The Boys universe — remains to be seen. But discounting Ryan while he’s off-screen would be unwise.

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