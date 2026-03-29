This Classic 1970s TV Show With Over 200 Episodes Rewrote the Rules of Sitcoms (& It’s Now Easy to Stream)

Running for nine seasons on CBS and a massive total of 205 episodes, All in the Family was one of the most important sitcoms of the ’70s, rivaled only by Three’s Company, The Odd Couple, Sanford and Son, and Laverne & Shirley. Especially Sanford and Son, which, like All in the Family, was created by Norman Lear. It was more or less NBC’s (successful) attempt to replicate the tone and appeal of Lear’s CBS masterpiece. All in the Family was so popular that even its sequel series, Archie Bunker’s Place, managed to do fairly well, running for four seasons. Just look at The Golden Girls‘ sequel series, The Golden Palace, to see how even the most beloved sitcoms are very hard to follow up.

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Now, All in the Family is streaming in its entirety on Prime Video, so there’s never been a better time for modern viewers to get a sense of what made it so revolutionary half a century ago. It’s a politically charged show, and one whose humor and positions have aged remarkably well.

How Did All in the Family Push Boundaries for ’70s Network Television?

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All in the Family follows Archie Bunker (In the Heat of the Night‘s Carroll O’Connor), a blue-collar man who fully subscribes to the appeal of Richard Nixon and Ronal Reagan. He’s never hesitant to express his views, which usually bash marginalized communities and betray a paper-thing worldview. He’s also pretty brash with his wife, the sharp-pitched Edith (Jean Stapleton). But he gets along with her just fine compared to how he interacts with his daughter Gloria’s (Sally Struthers) husband, Michael (the late Rob Reiner).

Michael, or “Meathead” as Archie calls him, is the diametric opposite of his father-in-law. He is inspired by environmentalism advocate Ralph Nader, working on a degree in sociology, who has never been opposed to embracing hippie culture. The show is essentially a way to shine a light on how the “Greatest Generation” and their views clashed with those of the “Baby Boomers.”

We also see how Archie interacts with his Black neighbors, the Jeffersons (hence the existence of the similarly gargantuan success of a spin-off show, The Jeffersons). His relationship with George Jefferson is certainly adversarial, considering George is not a man who backs down, especially when confronted with racism, but there is no one who Archie gets along with less than Edith’s cousin, Maude, played brilliantly by The Golden Girls‘ Bea Arthur. Even though Maude only appeared in two episodes, she too got a very spin-off show of her own.

Prior to this, network television didn’t dare cover taboo topics to the degree this show did, especially so frequently. Conservative vs. Liberal, Black vs. white, feminism vs. sexism, the show managed to address all of these conflicts with a realistic touch, though one light enough to actually allow it to be aired. It was a consistent tightrope walk, and one that is still relevant today.

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