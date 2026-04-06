Watch the Simpsons Biggest Star Voice 7 Characters (& 1 Iconic Sound Effect) in Less Than 1 Minute

Voice acting is a skill that never seems to get the flowers or the hype that it deserves—especially considering that it’s voice actors that are at the heart of so much of the media that sticks with us over the years. Whether it’s video games, anime, or any kind of animation, it’s the voice actors who bring their own unique depth to these projects. And it’s especially impressive when one actor is responsible for voices that sound nothing alike, bringing to life so many characters who become important to us.

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That’s certainly the case for Nancy Cartwright, the veteran voice actor responsible for more than a few of the iconic voices in the long-running series The Simpsons. Without Cartwright, one of the series most beloved characters would have been without a voice. And what would The Simpsons have been without Bart? Or Nelson Muntz? Or Todd Flanders? Yep, all those voices, and more, are courtesy of the legendary Cartwright. Watch below to see how she “makes a living.”

The Simpsons is Full of VAs Doing Multiple Voices

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And have been since the show’s debut back in 1989. Hank Azaria, Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner, and Nancy Cartwright have all been playing multiple characters throughout. And while that’s some cool trivia, it’s also a reason a certain subset of the fandom has been calling for the series to finally end, especially as the main cast continues to age and their voices change drastically. Talking about the idea of one of the main cast members leaving, fans mentioned a potential for a big series send-off before another actor could come in to fill their shoes, prompting another viewer to say, “That’s exactly why they should end it. They can’t wait until one of them can’t do it anymore, because at that point, it’s too late. It’s about ending it on their own terms before they can’t.”

The series has easily become a pop culture touchstone, remaining relevant over the decades it’s been on air by keeping up with trends and popular comedy. And despite a growing number of fans who believe it’s lasted long past its prime, it doesn’t seem to be going anywhere, easily sticking around to continue its satirical coverage of life in middle America. No matter what, the first 7 seasons of the series will always go down as some of the best episodes of television in sitcom history, cementing The Simpsons‘ legacy as one of the greats.

Who is your favorite character from The Simpsons? Let us know in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other fans are saying.