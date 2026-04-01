The Simpsons Reveals Plans to Celebrate Its Greatest Meme With Anniversary Event

The Simpsons has spent decades following the residents of Springfield, and in doing so, has had a major effect on both the worlds of pop culture and the real world. Such is the case with the landscape of “memes” as both classic and current jokes for the long-running animated series have been highlighted across the board. With one of the biggest memes in the show’s history revolving around an awkward dinner shared by Principal Skinner and Superintendent Chalmers, an anniversary event is in the works to let fans celebrate the legendary meme that still makes the rounds online.

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The Druthers Brewing Company recently announced that it will hold an event titled “30 Years of Steamed Hams — Live in Albany.” The celebration won’t just celebrate the legendary Simpsons meme, but will also bring in someone with some major Simpsons experience, Bill Oakley. For those who don’t know, Oakley was a former showrunner of the animated series and is planning to explain how this scene came to be. For those in the New York area, or willing to travel there, the event will take place on Tuesday, April 14th, and will have two separate showings at 6 PM and 8 PM, respectively. You can secure your place by clicking here.

Steamed Hams Returns

Disney

If you want a closer look at this upcoming event taking place later this month, here is a description of the Simpsons celebration: “It’s an Albany expression.” A one-night-only live show with Bill Oakley, writer of the iconic The Simpsons scene. A one-night live event in Albany celebrating the 30th anniversary of the iconic “Steamed Hams” segment from The Simpsons. Emmy Award–winning writer and former “Simpsons” showrunner Bill Oakley (author of “Steamed Hams”) presents a 60-minute live show featuring the inside story of how the scene was created and how it became one of the most widely shared and enduring moments in television.

The description of the event continues, “Albany plays a central role in the scene itself, with the line ‘it’s an Albany expression’ becoming one of the most quoted and recognizable lines from the segment. This event brings that moment back to the place it famously name-checks. This is a fully live, in-person event with stories, clips, and audience interaction.”

Luckily, The Simpsons still has years ahead to create memes that might be able to stand toe-to-toe with “Steamed Hams.” While the show has run for decades, Fox Animation has confirmed that the animated series will run until at least season forty. Ultimately, many fans have been left wondering if this fortieth season will be the show’s last, though nothing has been set in stone as of the writing of this article. Regardless of when the show does end, its legacy on the world of pop culture will remain for decades to come and maybe far beyond.

What do you think of The Simpsons celebrating one of its greatest memes in this anniversary event? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!