The Simpsons’ Series Finale Decision Is a Mistake (the Perfect Idea Was Revealed 5 Years Ago)

The Simpsons has made the bold proclamation that it will never end. Specifically, Simpsons showrunner Matt Selman has explained that the Season 36 opener, “Bart’s Birthday”, was meant to satirize the idea of The Simpsons Series Finale by throwing every version of the final episode at the wall: “We jammed every possible series finale concept into one show, so that was sort of my way of saying we’re never going to do a series finale,” Selman explained.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Needless to say, anyone who has ever been a fan of The Simpsons over the last three decades felt some kind of way about that statement. Those who are still into the show felt like it was a safety net they could celebrate, knowing that the animated portrait of American family life will go on as long as we do. However, if you are someone (like me) who loved The Simpsons at one time but fell off after too long, this was a groan-worthy statement.

Here’s the thing: The Simpsons already had the opportunity to give the show its perfect ending, and the idea was pitched half a decade ago.

The Simpsons‘ Old Showrunner Had The Perfect Series Finale Idea

The Simpsons “Bart’s birthday” / 20th Century TV

Matt Selman will be the sole showrunner of The Simpsons when Season 38 premieres in the fall, but he was trained to take the reins by Al Jean, the man who has been a writer and showrunner of The Simpsons off and on since Season 3, and has run the show along with Selman from Season 33 through Season 37.

Back in 2021, Al Jean was doing an interview with Radio Times in which he revealed his concept for what The Simpsons Series Finale would be: a full-circle loop back to the very beginning of the series: “I mentioned that there would be an ending where the last episode, they’d be going back to the Christmas pageant from the first episode [‘Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire’], so that the whole series was a continuous loop – that’s how I would end it, if I had to,” Jean explained.

The Simpsons first premiered with the pilot episode, “Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire”, in December of 1989. The episode saw Homer Simpson going to desperate lengths to make extra money for Christmas, after Mr. Burns canceled his Christmas bonus at work. The episode begins with the Simpson family attending a Christmas pageant at Bart and Lisa’s school, Springfield Elementary; ergo, Al Jean’s ideal ending to the series would see the Simpsons leaving home headed for that same pageant, creating a closed loop around the entire series. It was a brilliant ending on a lot of levels.

Why A Closed-Loop Ending to The Simpsons Would Be (And Can Be) Great

The Simpsons “Simpsons Roasting Over An Open Fire” / 20th Century TV

One of the biggest jokes about The Simpsons is that the longest-running sitcom in history has never changed its core status quo. Bart, Lisa, and Maggie have remained in their same respective childhood ages for every season of the show, while none of the Simpson family members have ever altered their fashion. Jean’s pitch would close the show on a gag that basically turns The Simpsons‘ lenghty run on its head, reaffirming this is a sitcom world, whose world, status quo (and all the many stories in between) will forever be presevered.

Al Jean may be stepping back from The Simpsons, but his perfect ending to the show is always waiting there on the table, to be used if a Series Finale ever becomes a reality. If not, Selman’s vision of The Simpsons always being there as long as there’s a world, is not a bad concilation prize.

The Simpsons airs on Fox every Sunday at 8pm ET. You can also stream the series on Disney+. Discuss the show with us on the ComicBook Forum!