How Many Children Rhaenyra Has in House of the Dragon & Who Her Heir Is

The Dance of the Dragons continues in House of the Dragon Season 3, and the Game of Thrones spinoff’s return may leave fans in need of a refresher when it comes to the lines of succession. Although the in-fighting for the Iron Throne is initially focused on Rhaenyra Targaryen and her half-brother Aegon II Targaryen, it pulls many more people into its orbit — including new contenders for the crown (ahem, Aemond) and those set to inherit it. After all, whoever wins the Targaryen civil war will need to pass the mantle eventually.

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Rhaenyra has six children in total, and even though a couple are already deceased, she a line of potential heirs. Of course, fans may not realize this from watching House of the Dragon alone. The Game of Thrones spinoff juggles a staggering number of characters, and only the most important players get significant screen time. With several of Rhaenyra’s children being quite young, they’re kept to the sidelines of the series’ main conflict. That will have to change going forward, as the show will continue to shift Team Black’s dynamics.

Rhaenyra Has 3 Children With Laenor Velaryon (Or Harwin Strong)

Image via HBO

Of Rhaenyra’s six children, three of them are from her marriage with Laenor Velaryon. However, due to Laenor’s interest in men, they’re actually fathered by Ser Harwin Strong. It’s a reality that causes whispers and judgment in House of the Dragon Season 1, especially since Rhaenyra’s first three kids don’t have the silver locks the Targaryens are known for. With Targaryen and Velaryon blood, they should — and their darker hair is an unfortunate giveaway that they’re illegitimate. Rhaenyra still recognizes them as heirs with a right to the throne, however, and her father never contests that while he’s alive.

From oldest to youngest, Rhaenyra’s kids with Laenor/Ser Harwin are:

Jacaerys (Jace) Velaryon

Lucerys (Luke) Velaryon

Joffrey Velaryon

Luke and Jace play prominent roles in House of the Dragon, with both of them becoming involved in their mother’s war to some degree. Luke doesn’t get much of a chance to shine, as he’s killed by Aemond Targaryen and Vhagar at the end of Season 1. His death serves as a turning point of sorts, conveying the full weight of the feud between the Blacks and Greens. Jace is still alive heading into House of the Dragon Season 3, and he’s currently the next in line after Rhaenyra. Joffrey is the least developed of the three, even if we’ve seen him several times. He’s still young in House of the Dragon Season 2, and he’s sent to the Vale of Arryn to keep him away from the fighting.

Rhaenyra Has 3 Children With Daemon Targaryen

Rhaenyra has three children with her second husband, Daemon Targaryen, and they don’t get much screen time in House of the Dragon‘s first two seasons. Unfortunately, the youngest of them — and Rhaenyra’s only daughter — doesn’t survive childbirth. Visenya being stillborn is another tragedy Rhaenyra faces at the end of House of the Dragon Season 1. Prior to this, Rhaenyra and Daemon have two sons, both of whom are born between Season 1’s time skips. They’re shown in a few episodes, but they’re not given much attention, as they’re both still so young.

In order of birth, Rhaenyra’s kids with Daemon are as follows:

Aegon III Targaryen

Viserys II Targaryen

Visenya

Given where House of the Dragon is headed, it will need to characterize Joffrey, Aegon III, and Viserys II further in order to nail its ending in Season 4. The action of the HBO show’s next two outings is set to shake up the line of succession, so we should know all the players on Team Black by the end of it. SPOILERS ahead for Fire & Blood and potentially House of the Dragon Seasons 3 and 4.

Rhaenyra’s Heir & What Happens After The Dance Of The Dragons

Image via HBO

Jace is Rhaenyra’s heir throughout House of the Dragon Seasons 1 and 2, but nothing is ever that clean and simple in the world of Westeros. House of the Dragon Season 3 is set to up the stakes and action, and naturally, that will lead to more character deaths over its run. Tragically, Jace will be among them, at least if the series sticks to George R.R. Martin’s source material. The massive Battle of the Gullet will open Season 3, and it’s the conflict that takes Jace’s life in the book. Jace and Vermax fly too low and are overtaken by the enemy. Following Jace’s death, Joffrey Velaryon becomes the heir to Rhaenyra’s throne.

Unfortunately, Joffrey’s time as the heir is also short-lived. Although Rhaenyra eventually takes King’s Landing, her increasingly ruthless behavior causes the people to revolt. During an incident dubbed the Storming of the Dragonpit, a mob descends on the dragons within their enclosure. Desperate to save his own, Joffrey tries to ride Syrax to them. Rhaenyra’s dragon is distressed by the new rider, and she bucks him off her while in flight. The fall kills Joffrey and leaves his body for the rioters to mutilate.

Aegon III is Rhaenyra’s heir after this, though Aegon II manages to capture Rhaenyra following her flight from King’s Landing and return to Dragonstone. Aegon II kills Rhaenyra and becomes king again, but Aegon III is left alive. After Aegon II is poisoned, Aegon III takes the Iron Throne. So, technically, Team Black wins the Dance of the Dragons — though it takes the lives of Rhaenyra and several heirs to get there.

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