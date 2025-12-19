Why Doctor Who’s 85% RT Spinoff Isn’t Coming To Disney+ Until 2026

Doctor Who‘s latest spinoff, The War Between the Land and the Sea, has proven to be a success with viewers. Releasing over five episodes in just three weeks, the spinoff is essentially the best Doctor Who story in years. It stars Jemma Redgrave, Russell Tovey, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart, Barclay Pierre-Dupont, and the Homo Aqua ambassador Salt, and tells an environmentally-conscious story in which humanity must figure out whether it can inhabit the Earth at peace with another race.

This is a story that’s been coming since 1972, when Doctor Who alluded to many of these character beats with the introductions of the creatures originally called the Sea Devils. The War Between the Land and the Sea has been far from perfect, but it’s had good arcs, Disney-budget special effects, and a strong overall narrative, making this fun viewing for the fandom. And yet, for all that’s the case, it won’t release internationally until sometime in 2026.

Disney+ is Responsible for Streaming this Doctor Who Spinoff Worldwide

In October 2022, the BBC entered into a co-production and distribution partnership with Disney+. It was a smart strategy, allowing for the injection of Disney cash that gave Doctor Who a chance to compete with big streaming shows, and returning showrunner Russell T. Davies took advantage of the opportunity to launch this spinoff as well. Under the terms of this deal, episodes would air in the UK on BBC One and iPlayer, while Disney+ would distribute them internationally.

The BBC’s Doctor Who deal hasn’t really gone well, with the main series failing to receive the kind of acclaim and viewership that Disney hoped for. That means the entire partnership is being wound down after two seasons and the spinoff, and The War Between the Land and the Sea will be the last production made under these terms. The future of Doctor Who is up in the air right now, although the BBC has confirmed a Christmas Special for 2026.

All this has significant implications for The War Between the Land and the Sea, with Disney and the BBC taking different approaches to the release. The BBC has chosen to release this as part of their Christmas viewing schedule, meaning it’s aired in December 2025. In contrast, Disney has held it back for 2026. To be fair to the streaming giant, December 2025 is a big time for Disney+, with Percy Jackson Season 2 a particular highlight. The War Between the Land and the Sea likely wouldn’t have been able to compete.

All this means global audiences will have to wait for The War Between the Land and the Sea. Disney has yet to confirm when the show will release worldwide, or indeed what approach will be taken; will it be a binge release, weekly, or some sort of hybrid model? As the Doctor is so fond of observing, only time will tell.

