The Bear’s Ending Is Officially Confirmed (But There’s Some Good News)

Since its debut, The Bear has evolved from a stressful workplace drama into an inescapable pop culture phenomenon. The series has consistently shattered viewership records for Hulu while securing a staggering number of Emmy Awards, effectively cementing its status as a prestige heavyweight for FX. Due to this unprecedented critical and commercial success, the network renewed the highly acclaimed property for a fifth season. Given the heavy emotional weight of the recent story arcs, a significant portion of the audience already theorized that this upcoming chapter would serve as the definitive conclusion to the fraught journey of the central characters. However, FX has remained notoriously silent regarding a long-term strategy for The Bear. This corporate secrecy effectively maintained an aura of ambiguity around the ending of the production until a prominent actress confirmed it.

“FINISHED STRONG! Surrounded by an extraordinary crew and group of writers and producers and scene partners on the show that Chris Storer created, completing the story of this extraordinary family that we have all fallen in love with,” Jamie Lee Curtis wrote on Instagram alongside a picture from the set of The Bear Season 5, officially confirming the series is coming to a close. The veteran actress quickly doubled down on this unexpected revelation during a subsequent interview with Access Hollywood. “But everybody’s confirmed the show is ending. I don’t understand why that’s such a [big deal],” she noted when asked about the cryptic caption. “Unless I’m gonna get a call from all the people saying, ‘You just told,’ I think everybody understood that it was the last season of the show. If it isn’t, then I’ve completely blown it.”

It’s a Good Thing The Bear Is Coming to an End (Seriously)

Image courtesy of FX

While it’s always sad to say goodbye to a great series, The Bear ending in Season 5 is the right move. During Seasons 3 and 4, the property grew increasingly divisive among its dedicated fanbase and television critics alike. The scripts frequently stumbled by retreading the same narrative beats, trapping the protagonists in a cyclical loop of miscommunication and kitchen-induced panic attacks without providing substantial character growth. Furthermore, rather than allowing the ensemble to process their collective trauma, the production sometimes manufactured new logistical hurdles to maintain a baseline of high-anxiety tension. That means that, by establishing a definitive endpoint, creator Christopher Storer can finally transition the narrative away from repetitive restaurant crises and focus entirely on delivering a meaningful resolution for the entire culinary team.

Fortunately, The Bear‘s Season 4 finale effectively established a clear roadmap for the upcoming episodes. By concluding the previous run with Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) actively deciding to step away from the restaurant business, the writers proved they are ready to break the destructive patterns of the past. In addition, Carmy is actively working to repair his fractured relationship with his mother, Donna Berzatto (Lee Curtis), signaling a drastic shift toward psychological healing. Things are now perfectly aligned for a finale that honors the monumental legacy of The Bear while still allowing its main characters to reach the end of their exhausting emotional journey, which is all fans can realistically hope for when investing in a prestige television show. Overextending the property solely for financial gain would fundamentally undermine its core themes, as it would force the ensemble to remain permanently trapped in the chaos of their own lives.

The Bear Season 5 is scheduled to premiere on Hulu later in 2026.

