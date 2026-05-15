10 Years Ago Today, The Simpsons Made TV History With Surprise Segment (And They Never Did It Again)

Although The Simpsons famously joked about the impossibility of animated shows airing live episodes in 1997, the show then actually managed to pull off just such a live segment ten years ago today. The success of The Simpsons is almost entirely unprecedented in TV history. With over 800 episodes and 37 seasons to its name, not to mention a theatrical movie spinoff from 2007 and The Simpsons Movie 2 on the way in 2027, the animated sitcom is officially the longest-running scripted primetime American TV show in history.

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As such, it should hardly come as a shock that the series was also one of the first shows in TV history to include a live segment despite the animated format of The Simpsons. Season 27, episode 21, “Simprovised,” centered on Homer’s new fear of public speaking and his adventures in an improv class as he attempts to overcome the phobia. With a subplot about Bart tearing down his treehouse since he is jealous of Ralph Wiggum’s, “Simprovised” is a relatively ordinary episode outside of one major sequence.

The Simpsons Featured A Live Segment In Season 27, Episode 21, “Simprovised”

Courtesy of 20th Television Animation

During a scene where Homer improvise a standup act in-universe, The Simpsons pulled off a live segment that consisted of Dan Castellaneta’s iconic character fielding questions from the show’s real-life audience in real time live on air. The show utilised Adobe Character Animator for the three-minute sequence, with director David Silverman monitoring Homer’s physical appearance while Castellaneta voiced his lines live.

The segment was pulled off twice for the two versions of the show’s broadcast, and Homer’s jokes changed between the East Coast and West Coast versions of “Simprovised,” with gags about Drake’s Saturday Night Live performance in the former and jokes about the Blue Jays vs Rangers game in the latter. This subtly allowed the show to prove that the segment was indeed live and not pre-recorded, in what unintentionally amounted to a hilarious callback to an iconic episode.

The Simpsons Season 27’s Experimental “Homer Live” Segment Was Ultimately A Gimmick

Disney

In season 8, episode 14, “The Itchy & Scratchy & Poochie Show,” The Simpsons mocked the lengths that long-running shows will go to hold onto their audiences when Itchy & Scratchy desperately added a new character. Although many great The Simpsons characters only appeared a few times, Poochie was the kind of instantly recognisable, visibly desperate cash grab that would be familiar to TV fans from countless lesser sitcoms and animated cartoon shows.

In this episode, the fictional actor who voices both Itchy and Scratchy sardonically tells a disappointed Homer that very few animated shows are broadcast live, as this places a terrible strain on the wrists of the animators. While this line was only a one-off gag when the episode originally aired in 1997, The Simpsons inadvertently proved how far animation technology had come with its live segment almost twenty years later.

That said, there is a reason that The Simpsons never repeated this risky segment. Ultimately, the live sequence was little more than a gimmick, much like similar episodes of Roseanne’s spinoff The Conners that were broadcast live a few years later. Since The Simpsons failed to make the most of its transition to live TV, in comparison to more experimental and ambitious sitcom episodes like 30 Rock’s live outings, “Simprovised” didn’t do much to wow reviewers and fans.