3 More Great Classic Simpsons Characters Nobody Talks About

While the world of The Simpsons has innumerable iconic recurring characters, some of the best figures from the show’s classic era have been largely forgotten by the series in the years since their early appearances. The influence of The Simpsons is almost unmatched in pop culture history. Not only has the show lasted for over 37 seasons and 800 episodes, but The Simpsons also spawned a theatrical movie spinoff in 2007, and The Simpsons Movie 2 is on the way in 2027.

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In terms of world records, The Simpsons is the longest-running sitcom in American TV history, the longest-running animated comedy, and the longest-running US scripted prime-time TV series by quite a considerable stretch. Naturally, this means the chaotic cartoon comedy has amassed a supporting cast that includes dozens of regulars, many more occasional supporting stars, and literally thousands of one-off characters. There are a slew of classic Simpsons characters that no one talks about anymore, even though these iconic bit players would be celebrated supporting stars in almost any other series.

Becky

Played by indie darling Parker Posey, Becky was the perpetually stoned school bus driver Otto’s former fiancée who first appeared in season 11, episode 21, “It’s A Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Marge.” Marge feels responsible for the couple’s sudden breakup at the altar when she pushes Becky to demand more presence from Otto, only for him to choose his love of rock music over his bride-to-be. However, Marge’s subsequent decision to let Becky stay with her family after she is jilted turns out to be a costly mistake.

In a goofy spoof of the psychological thriller The Hand That Rocks the Cradle, Becky starts insinuating herself into the Simpson family until, before long, she has effectively replaced Marge as a surrogate mother to the kids and wife to Homer. While this plot might sound more suited to a Netflix mystery thriller series than The Simpsons, Posey’s delightfully deranged Becky ensures the story is more comical than creepy. Sweet and charming even as she blithely admits that she planned on murdering Marge and taking her place, Becky is an entirely unique villain who deserved another appearance in the series.

Database

Infamously singled out as The Simpsons co-creator Matt Groening’s least favourite character of all time, the pitchy-voiced nerd Database still has the honour of appearing in some of the show’s most iconic outings ever. Making his first appearance as a member of the geeky “Super Friends” in season 6, episode 14, “Bart’s Comet,” Database also played a supporting role in season 6, episode 24, “Lemon of Troy.” The likable geek supported Bart, Nelson, Milhouse, Martin Prince, and Rod and Todd Flanders when the boys went to war against Shelbyville, cementing his status as a classic Simpsons supporting character.

While later seasons of The Simpsons included gimmicky experiments like an episode with a live animated sequence and numerous outings that switched up the show’s usual animation style, Database’s best episodes prove that the show never really needed these showy innovations. At its best, The Simpsons is a hysterically funny chronicle of small-town American life that bounces between savage satire and affectionate parody. The great early episodes in which Database appeared encapsulate this delicate balance of cynicism and sweetness, even if Groening can’t stand his squawky register.

Karl

When season 8, episode 15, “Homer’s Phobia,” introduced cult legend John Waters as Homer’s antiquarian friend John, The Simpsons was deservedly lauded for featuring a portrayal of a gay character that didn’t rely on hackneyed and hurtful stereotypes. However, this wasn’t the first time that the show had pulled off this achievement. The much earlier, less celebrated episode “Simpson and Delilah,” the second outing of season 2, saw Homer grow a full head of hair thanks to a miracle tonic.

Homer was soon promoted thanks to his newfound confidence and his fresh look and gained a charismatic gay personal assistant in the form of Harvey Fierstein’s Karl. Blonde, beautiful, and authentically invested in Homer’s success, Karl was an instant icon whose same-sex kiss with Homer at the end of the episode made TV history a full ten years before Dawson’s Creek broke the same taboo in live-action. Compared to so many regrettable depictions of gay characters from the ‘90s, The Simpsons punched way above their weight with this unforgettable legend.