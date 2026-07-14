4 Underrated Fantasy Shows You Can Binge-Watch in a Single Weekend

It’s hard to come by fantasy shows you can power through quickly, and it’s even more difficult to find lesser-known ones that fit into a single weekend. Fortunately, there are some underrated gems that make for speedy binges. The fantasy genre has a reputation for producing lengthy narratives — whether it’s in the form of 10+ book series or shows with multiple seasons — so finding projects that aren’t overwhelming is always a nice surprise.

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Unfortunately, in some cases, the reason these series are short is because they were cancelled. That’s true of three of the picks on this list, all of which were capped at a single season. While that’s disappointing, their endings work well enough that they’re still worth checking out. And their early ends do make them perfect snack-sized viewing. Viewers can fully immerse themselves in their stories during a weekend at home.

4) Cursed

Image via Netflix

Netflix’s Cursed deserved more than one season, but its cancellation shouldn’t stop fans of the genre from diving in. The 10-episode show is still a great time, and it leaves off on a cliffhanger that, while open-ended, could be viewed as intentionally ambiguous. The series follows Katherine Langford’s Nimue as she embarks on an adventure to find Merlin and deliver Excalibur to him. It’s a journey complicated by the unrest plaguing her land, which is caused primarily by corrupt religious and political figures.

Cursed is a fun reimagining of Arthurian legend, and it puts a fresh spin on it — just like the book it’s based on. It benefits from a compelling cast, decent production quality, and timely themes. With each of its installments coming in just under an hour, it takes around 10 hours to get through. Once the story gets going, the pacing picks up enough to make that doable over the course of the weekend.

3) My Lady Jane

Another fantasy series cancelled after just one season is My Lady Jane, but like Cursed, its final episode offers a satisfying enough conclusion. (That’s probably truer for My Lady Jane, as its final scene doesn’t end on as much of a cliffhanger.) Based on the young adult novel of the same name, My Lady Jane reimagines the story and fate of historical figure Lady Jane Grey. It rewrites history to make the real-world religious conflict of 16th-century England a rift between magic users and non-magic folk instead. The magic and political ramifications of it are interesting, but the real draws are the series’ punchy feminist messaging and central romance.

Despite tackling weighty subjects, My Lady Jane leans into humor, as well as the chemistry between Emily Bader’s Jane and Edward Bluemel’s Guildford Dudley. It’s a more entertaining romp because of it, and it unfolds across just eight episodes. They’re each almost an hour long, so Prime Video subscribers can make quick work of it. It’ll leave them feeling energized after the weekend, as it ends on a high note.

2) Over the Garden Wall

Image courtesy of Cartoon Network.

Over the Garden Wall is the only fantasy series on this list that isn’t short due to a cancellation. The 10-part miniseries tells a full story in its run, and as it’s comprised of 12-minute episodes, it’s one viewers can get through in a single evening. Of course, they should be prepared for it to leave them in their feelings. But this animated tale of two half-brothers venturing through a mysterious and mystical forest is just as hopeful and charming as it is hard-hitting. It offers the full range of emotions in a short timeframe, which is impressive in its own right.

The atmospheric setting, animation style, and soundtrack really sell Over the Garden Wall, but despite its many strengths, it continues to fly under the radar. It deserves more attention, especially since it’s such a fast and easy binge. It’s the perfect choice for an autumn evening, especially in the lead-up to Halloween (though I’d recommend it any time of year).

1) Lockwood & Co.

One of Netflix’s tragically cancelled fantasy shows, Lockwood & Co. could’ve gone on for at least another season or two. After all, there was more of Jonathan Stroud’s book series to adapt. The books offer closure for those who finish the show with questions, however, and the first season wraps in a satisfying place — even if it does introduce new mysteries while tying up the old ones. The ability to continue the series, combined with its mostly complete Season 1 narrative, makes Lockwood & Co. a worthy watch in spite of its fate. Its ghostly version of London is immensely fun for fans of the supernatural, and the characters are lovable and charming enough to fully invest just about anyone.

Lockwood & Co. spans eight episodes, which are all around the 40-minute mark. Its adventures are an ideal way to spend two weekend evenings, and viewers can fill the subsequent weekends digging into the books for the rest of this story.

What’s a fantasy show you’d recommend for a weekend binge? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!