7 Forgotten Fantasy TV Shows That Are Actually Great, Ranked

Among all TV genres, fantasy has always been one of the most popular. But like any, it has its fair share of shows that just got lost in time and are barely remembered today. While some became widely recommended hits, beloved classics, and timeless favorites, these series quietly faded from the conversation. Whatever the reason, it’s a shame, because nearly all of them brought an interesting idea to the table and executed it remarkably well, deserving a much stronger legacy than they ultimately received. And no, most of them weren’t failures — quite the opposite.

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Whether you’re looking for something new to watch after finishing the genre’s biggest hits, hoping to revisit a show you watched years ago and completely forgot about, or simply searching for an unexpected gem, these are 7 fantasy TV shows that have unfairly fallen into obscurity.

7) Sweet Tooth

image courtesy of netflix

When Sweet Tooth premiered, it seemed to have all the ingredients needed to become a major hit. It was based on a comic book series, featured a unique and original premise, and had an impressive visual style. The story follows Gus (Christian Convery), a hybrid boy who is part human and part deer, as he travels across a world devastated by a pandemic and tries to uncover the truth about his origins. The series received very positive reviews throughout its three-season run, yet it strangely never managed to become one of the standout shows of its era.

Nowadays, you’ll still find people who recognize Sweet Tooth, but they’re often more familiar with the title than the actual show itself. Chances are, it suffered from arriving during a period when newer series like Shadow and Bone and Loki were stealing the spotlight and attracting most of the attention. Even so, it’s a genuinely great show, especially because of the world it builds and the way it brings that universe to life.

6) A Series Of Unfortunate Events

image courtesy of netflix

There has always been some debate around whether A Series of Unfortunate Events truly qualifies as fantasy, but it’s fair to say it falls on the genre’s more surreal and absurd side. And for those who read the books, the show is a massive improvement over the 2004 movie adaptation. Without simplifying the source material, the story follows the Baudelaire siblings as they try to escape all the schemes orchestrated by Count Olaf (Neil Patrick Harris), a villain who is both dangerous and completely ridiculous at the same time. And this could have turned into a generic family fantasy show, but that never happens.

One of its biggest strengths is that it never talks down to its audience. It features sharp humor, a strong visual identity, and a standout performance from Patrick Harris, who clearly understands exactly what makes Count Olaf such an entertaining antagonist. Still, A Series of Unfortunate Events is rarely mentioned when people discuss fantasy TV. It received plenty of praise during its run, but it ended up being a surprisingly short-lived cultural moment.

5) Extraordinary

image courtesy of hulu

The ironic thing about Extraordinary is that almost nobody seems to know about it, even though it’s a fairly recent show. And what makes it so good is that it arrived at a very specific moment, when people were already growing tired of seeing the same uninspired superhero stories over and over again. So how do you make the concept feel fresh? The series follows Jen (Máiréad Tyers), a young woman living in a world where everyone develops a superpower upon reaching adulthood — except for her. That premise immediately sets it apart from more generic entries in the genre and opens the door to a much more interesting story.

Extraordinary understands that the real conflict isn’t about powers at all, but about feeling like you don’t belong. From there, it expands that idea across two seasons (before its unfortunate cancellation) through comedy, chaotic characters, and crazy situations. Plus, all of those elements are grounded in very real struggles and insecurities. It’s not hard to find people who absolutely loved the show, but it’s also hard to find people who have actually heard of it in the first place.

4) Galavant

image courtesy of abc

Few shows have suffered more from a misleading first impression than Galavant. When people hear that it’s a medieval fantasy musical, the reaction is usually some combination of curiosity and skepticism. The problem is that a lot of viewers never got past that description, and that’s where the real injustice lies. The series follows the knight Galavant (Joshua Sasse) on what initially seems like a fairly traditional quest, but it quickly uses that setup to poke fun at just about every fantasy trope imaginable.

Yes, it’s a musical, and that may be enough to turn some people away. However, even if you’re not a fan of the genre, it only takes an episode or two to see why so many love it: the show is really funny, but it never relies solely on its comedy. Also, the characters are consistently entertaining, and the story has much more substance than its premise might suggest. Still, it’s fair to say that Galavant would have been far more successful if it had premiered during the streaming era.

3) Lost Girl

image courtesy of showcase

Long before urban fantasy became one of TV’s most popular subgenres, Lost Girl was already doing it remarkably well. The show follows Bo (Anna Silk), a succubus who discovers she belongs to the world of the Fae and soon finds herself caught in political conflicts, rivalries, and shifting alliances. The surprising part is that almost nobody seems to remember it today, and that’s strange considering it ran for five seasons and built an incredibly loyal fanbase during its original run. Plus, unlike many supernatural shows from the same era, it never relied solely on romance to keep everyone invested.

One of Lost Girl‘s biggest strengths is how its mythology continues to expand over time, while still giving its characters plenty of room to grow and evolve. The series also does an impressive job balancing humor, adventure, and drama without ever feeling like it’s trying to imitate more popular productions. Despite all that, it has disappeared from modern fantasy discussions, and that’s a shame, since it’s still an easy recommendation for anyone who enjoys the genre.

2) Dead Like Me

image courtesy of showtime

You don’t come across many shows like Dead Like Me these days. If someone asked which series on this list has the strangest premise, this one would probably be near the top. The story follows George Lass (Ellen Muth), a young woman who dies in a completely absurd accident and ends up working as a grim reaper, guiding souls into the afterlife. It’s a pretty unusual concept to build an entire show around, but somehow, Dead Like Me manages to turn it into something surprisingly accessible and easy to connect with.

Actually, what makes the show so great is that it doesn’t focus solely on the supernatural aspect. Instead, it uses its fantasy approach to explore topics like work, family, growing up, and the feeling of not quite knowing what you’re doing with your life. Because of that, it connects with viewers on a much deeper level, while its dark humor perfectly complements the overall tone. It’s the kind of show that leaves you thinking about its themes. Like Lost Girl, it built a dedicated fanbase, but it also gradually disappeared from the spotlight.

1) The 10th Kingdom

image courtesy of nbc

If the goal of this ranking is to find a fantasy series that has been truly forgotten despite being absolutely fantastic, it’s hard to think of a better choice than The 10th Kingdom. This miniseries follows a young woman from New York and her father after they are transported to a world where fairy tale characters continue living long after their famous “happily ever afters.” For anyone who enjoys Once Upon a Time, this is practically essential viewing. What’s even more striking, though, is just how ambitious the entire project is.

The show was produced years before TV embraced big-budget fantasy storytelling, yet it still gives a massive adventure full of magical creatures, kingdoms, and curses. And what’s funny is that The 10th Kingdom feels like it has been almost completely erased from public memory, because it’s pretty rare to hear people talk about it. But one thing’s for certain: it’s still an incredibly compelling watch.

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