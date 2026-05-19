5 Big Bang Theory Characters Who Most Need To Return for the Sequel Show (Who Aren’t the Main Gang)

The Big Bang Theory is officially moving forward with its very first sequel, but it’ll be so much better if it brings back other familiar faces. After nearly 20 years on CBS, Chuck Lorre’s comedy universe is trying its hand on streaming, with its next offshoot landing on HBO Max. Marking the producer’s reunion with his original The Big Bang Theory creative partner, Bill Prady, the follow-up show, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, is nothing like we’ve seen before in the franchise. It sends Kevin Sussman’s comic book store owner, Stuart Bloom, into a full sci-fi adventure. The Stuart Fails to Save the Universe trailer reveals a visually and conceptually striking comedy that makes it very different from what came before it.

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Joining Stuart in this endeavor are Lauren Lapkus’ Denise, Brian Posehn’s Bert Kibbler, and John Ross Bowie’s Barry Kripke — all of them appearing in the official promo clip. In an ideal world, some, if not everyone,from the Pasadena gang will have at least a cameo in Stuart Fails to Save the Universe. Its story has managed to make Sheldon, Leonard, and Howard relevant, but no word if they will make any physical appearance. While that’s up on the air, there are other The Big Bang Theory characters that need to come back in Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, either for nostalgia or storytelling purposes.

Zach Johnson

Admittedly, Brian Thomas Smith’s The Big Bang Theory character is the least prominent in this list, having only appeared a handful of times in the show as Zach Johnson. That said, every single time he appeared in the nerd-centric sitcom, it was guaranteed to be memorable thanks to his comedic timing and interesting connection to Penny and the rest of the group.

Originally an ex-boyfriend for Kaley Cuoco’s character, who happened to apparently also be married to her, Zach was dumb and dense, but he was genuinely fun and nice. The last time he was in The Big Bang Theory was when he and his wife unexpectedly returned in the final season to recruit Leonard to be their sperm donor. In an alternate timeline, it would be fun to see what it would look like if he ended up with Penny or if Johnny Galecki’s character agreed to his proposition.

Will Wheaton

Being a well-beloved actor in nerd circles, The Big Bang Theory didn’t need Will Wheaton to play a fictional character in the series, as he essentially portrayed an exaggerated version of himself in the comedy. His relationship with Sheldon was a true roller coaster, developing from rivals to friends to quasi-rivals again, especially after he nabbed the job as the new version of Professor Proton. Aside from the thrill of seeing him again, Wheaton coming back in Stuart Fails to Save the Universe will be extra fun, considering all the iconic shows and movies he’s appeared in.

Mrs. Wolowitz

Stuart’s role in The Big Bang Theory was mostly defined as being the unofficial eighth member of the Pasadena gang. He did have a few notable personal arcs, but none as prominent or surprising as when he developed a close relationship with Mrs. Wolowitz — Howard’s mother. On the heels of the comic book store’s fire, he was hired to help Bernadette’s mother-in-law, resulting in them developing a bond that was almost mother-son-like. Mrs. Wolowitz is already dead in the main timeline, but hearing her voice in one of the alternate realities that Stuart and his friends will find themselves in would be a great The Big Bang Theory Easter egg.

Leslie Winkle

Sara Gilbert’s comedic chops were already well-established by the time she joined The Big Bang Theory as one of the boys’ fellow scientists at Caltech and a potential love interest for Leonard. Despite being introduced as a recurring cast member, Gilbert’s Leslie Winkle was even promoted to a series regular in The Big Bang Theory season 2. However, she was gradually phased out when the writers struggled to utilize her properly in the comedy.

Despite her storytelling potential, Leslie never had her own prominent storyline — something that Stuart Fails to Save the Universe can somehow amend. Granted that she isn’t going to be a series regular, but Lorre and Prady could maybe find something substantial for her character to do in The Big Bang Theory sci-fi sequel.

The Coopers (From The Past)

While Stuart Fails to Save the Universe expands The Big Bang Theory in the modern era, the franchise is well and alive in the past, with two successful prequels thus far — Young Sheldon and Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage. Both shows tackle the Cooper family’s life before Sheldon met Leonard, Howard, and Raj, paving the way for the events of the flagship. In their own right, the clan has become fan-favorites themselves, so it would be great to see any of them come back through an alternate reality in Stuart Fails to Save the Universe.

Perhaps the upcoming HBO Max show could even explore how things would have been for Sheldon had his dad lived. As seen in Young Sheldon, George’s unexpected death derailed the family’s future. It’s curious what would have become of Sheldon if his dad lived and he continued to have a close bond with his family.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe drops all 10 episodes on July 23, 2026, on HBO Max.

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