5 Fan-Favorite Star Trek Characters Who Still Need Their Own Spinoff Series

Star Trek has always positioned itself as an ensemble affair, with each of its shows and movies about the crew of whatever starship is presented. The original series had one of the most iconic crews, but The Next Generation came really close, and in some ways, eclipsed the original series in many ways. That is why it wasn’t a surprise to learn that the first major spinoff series featuring a solo member of one of the franchise’s legacy crews was from The Next Generation when Picard got his own series. This made many fans wonder which character could be next to see a solo Star Trek series.

Following Star Trek: Picard, here is a look at five other Star Trek characters we would like to see featured in a solo series.

5) Harry Kim

Image Courtesy of Paramount

If there is one character who never got a chance to shine, despite being around for a very long time, it is Harry Kim. Played by Garrett Wang, Harry Kim was from Star Trek: Voyager, and he served as an Ensign when he was first introduced and as an Ensign when he was last seen. He seemed to have a bright future until the Voyager was taken to the Delta Quadrant.

It also didn’t help that Kim died and a duplicate replaced him. If there is one Star Trek character who deserves more respect, it is Harry, and it would be great to see him back, even if he is still just an Ensign who really wants to move up the ranks. If the franchise really wanted to go wild, it could have a Captain Kim series where he finally achieved his dreams.

4) Benjamin Sisko

Image Courtesy of Paramount

If there is one person who has a story tailor-made for a spinoff, it is Benjamin Sisko. The captain from Deep Space Nine, Sisko’s story ended with a slight cliffhanger as he joined the Prophets in the Celestial Temple, leaving the series. However, he also promised his wife that he would return one day. The spinoff could finally pay off that promise.

Sisko returned in the comics, but the TV world is very different. There are some rumors that Sisko’s fate could play out in the new Starfleet Academy series, but if there is a chance that Sisko could return, a full Star Trek spinoff series featuring the beloved captain would be a perfect place that could lead.

3) Captain Janeway

Image Courtesy of Paramount

With the idea that Picard could get his own solo series, the talk began to heat up that another Starfleet Captain could get her own series as well. Of course, this would be Captain Janeway, played by Kate Mulgrew in Star Trek: Voyager. When Janeway became an important character on Prodigy, it made more people start to want to see her back in her own solo series.

The best news is that Mulgew is game and would love to have her own Star Trek spinoff series, but she didn’t want it to be anything like Star Trek: Picard. Mulgrew said she would only return if the show was about hope, albeit with experimentation and danger involved. Seeing where she was on Prodigy, it would be great to see Janeway back in action as the center of a series.

2) Worf

Image Courtesy of Paramount

One Star Trek character who could return for a solo Star Trek spinoff series and remain highly entertaining would be Worf. Played by Michael Dorn, Worf was a major character in The Next Generation and Deep Space Nine, and the first season of that latter series is among the best in the franchise’s history. As a Klingon in Starfleet, a spinoff series could really slam home how he is a man of two worlds.

It could also open up a lot of storylines for Woff, as he could have moved up the ranks at Stargfleet. He could also have a little conflict to deal with concerning the Klingons, as well as his own role in Starfleet. The possibilities are limitless, and since he is a character under a lot of prosthetics, acting should be a problem if the Star Trek spinoff wanted to go back in time.

1) Seven of Nine

Image Courtesy of Paramount

Sadly, the best possible Star Trek spinoff series would feature an actress who has already turned down the chance once before. Seven of Nine is the one Star Trek character who deserves her own spinoff series above almost any other person in the franchise. However, actress Jeri Ryan said she had already turned down a return after Picard aired, saying she didn’t feel it was right for her.

However, Ryan left the door open. She said she would love to return as Seven of Nine as long as it was the legacy show that she said she and the fans deserved. She did return in Picard, but Ryan had ideas for what she would say yes or not to in the future, and until she gets a pitch that she feels respects the character, this amazing Star Trek spinoff remains a pipe dream.

