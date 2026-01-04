5 More Sci-Fi Shows With Multiple Seasons That Are Great From Beginning to End

The sci-fi genre is one of the best-loved genres in modern entertainment. Having dominated novels, comic books, video games, and movies, as well as enjoying colossal small-screen success, the widespread appeal of science fiction cannot be understated. The best sci-fi TV shows often become global phenomena, capturing the imaginations and hearts of audiences around the world. Some spawn franchises that cross over into multiple different media, often enduring decades beyond the show itself in a display of longevity and continued cultural relevance. Over the years, many sci-fi shows have enjoyed that massive level of success, earning impressive reputations both in the genre and the wider world of television.

Many sci-fi series have found success, but it’s far less common that one stands out as flawless. However, there have been some multi-season sci-fi shows that are perfect, keeping their quality consistent over multiple years. It’s not an easy feat in the world of television, but some sci-fi shows, like their stories, have a habit of making the seemingly impossible happen.

5) Stargate SG-1 (1997-2007)

Stargate SG-1 is remembered as one of the most important sci-fi shows of the 1990s, and it thoroughly deserves that reputation. Following the SG-1 team, the show sees its military group entering an alien portal known as a Stargate in order to locate alien technology and allies to aid with their ongoing battles against hostile alien races. Following on from the 1994 movie Stargate, SG-1 is the most substantial and beloved entry into the sci-fi franchise.

Having run for 10 seasons, one might expect that Stargate SG-1 struggled at some point to keep its quality. Though the show wasn’t entirely flawless, it was incredibly consistent in its quality in a way that few long-running TV shows ever manage. It’s precisely that consistency that has contributed to Stargate SG-1‘s continued excellent reputation, as it’s a rare sci-fi show that is absolutely great from start to finish.

4) Battlestar Galactica (2003-2009)

There aren’t too many sci-fi shows that changed the world, but Battlestar Galactica is one of them. A reimagining of the 1978 TV show of the same name, the show’s hard sci-fi premise involves a group of humans aboard the titular ship who are among the few survivors of an attack by the android race known as the Cylons. Beginning with a miniseries and continuing with four regular seasons, the show is widely considered a sci-fi masterpiece.

Battlestar Galactica is one of the most critically acclaimed sci-fi shows of all time. With every season of the show reaching a minimum of a 90% approval rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, Battlestar Galactica is known for its consistency. Few shows manage even a single season as well-received as that, but Battlestar Galactica managed to maintain impressive critical scores across its run, and in the years since.

3) Travelers (2016-2018)

Making a perfect show about time travel isn’t easy. Travelers took the basic concept and put a unique spin on it, reimagining the popular sci-fi trope as part of its unique premise. The show follows a team of operatives from an apocalyptic future who employ time travel to inhabit the bodies of individuals from the past, all with the aim of preventing their future from coming to pass.

Travelers earned critical acclaim across all three seasons of its run. Praised for its premise and format, as well as the execution of its sci-fi ideas, it has already earned its status as one of the best sci-fi shows of recent years. Though its critical success wasn’t initially reflected in viewership, Travelers is a sci-fi show that is incredible from start to finish.

2) Star Trek: The Next Generation (1987-1994)

By definition, only one sci-fi TV show can define its generation. It would be all but impossible to find someone to dispute that Star Trek: The Next Generation did just that, reinventing the original series in a way that felt like a natural evolution of its groundbreaking sci-fi roots. Following the crew of the Starship Enterprise-D, The Next Generation ran for a total of 178 episodes over seven seasons.

The length of The Next Generation‘s tenure saw a handful of episodes that are considered weaker than the rest, but the overall thrust of the show remained excellent throughout. The Next Generation‘s combination of story-of-the-week ideas with longer narrative arcs was executed flawlessly, making it one of the most popular sci-fi shows of all time. It’s another show that’s great from beginning to end, which is especially impressive considering the length of its run.

1) Orphan Black (2013-2017)

While it’s occasionally unfairly overlooked, Orphan Black is regularly cited as one of the best sci-fi shows of the 21st century. It stars Tatiana Maslany as a woman who learns she is one of many genetic clones, playing multiple roles over the course of the show. Its conspiracy-laden sci-fi premise is excellent, and it’s bolstered by exceptional performances from Maslany and its wider cast.

The best episodes of Orphan Black feel like sci-fi masterpieces, but there truly isn’t a single bad episode of the show. Its story remains tense and engaging throughout, and the evolution of its characters makes it an especially entertaining experience. When it comes to sci-fi shows that are perfect from start to finish, Orphan Black is one of the best ever examples.

