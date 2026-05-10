5 Perfect Cartoon Network Shows That Will Never Get Rebooted (But Not for the Reasons You Think)

Revivals are becoming a hot ticket item in the world of animation these days, and Cartoon Network is reaping the benefits. Classic characters Mordecai and Rigby are set to return this week with Regular Show: The Lost Tapes, though their comeback isn’t a remake of their world, but rather, a return to it. In recent years, we’ve seen franchises like Thundercats, She-Ra, Batman, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and countless others remaking their stories for new generations. While some animated characters work with a fresh coat of paint, there are some series that will never be brought back from the “dead,” and it might not be why you think.

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5.) Dexter’s Laboratory

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In recent years, Dexter’s Laboratory creator Genndy Tartakovsky touched on the idea of bringing back the young scientist and his calamitous sister. Specifically, the animated legend confirmed that a reboot would most likely never happen thanks to the passing of voice actor Christine Cavanaugh, “Dexter probably no, because number one, the voice actress passed away, and she was such the soul of Dexter I don’t feel comfortable trying to replace her in a way. And we’ve done so many of them. I don’t know why there’s more to be done. You know what I mean? It’s kind of a weird thing.” Tartakovsky might never return to this franchise, but the creator has been busy with quite a few projects in recent years, including Primal, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, and more.

4.) Ed, Edd ‘n Eddy

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Ed, Edd ‘n Eddy won’t be making a return thanks to its creator, as animation fans almost had a wildly new take on the mischievous trio. In the past, creator Danny Antonucci revealed that he was approached by Adult Swim to create a sequel series, but quickly shot down the idea. Antonucci’s explanation wasn’t just destroying the idea of a sequel, but a remake as well, ““It will fail miserably. They could have done a lot of things like spinoffs with some of the characters. I’ve been told you can do it for Adult Swim, and they’re all grown up, but then you are just repeating an idea. It was what it was, and to go back and revisit would not be the same.” A reboot can technically fall under “revisiting,” meaning that seeing this wild take with a fresh coat of paint is a fantasy.

3.) Space Ghost Coast to Coast

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Space Ghost is a classic Hanna-Barbera character who began as a steel-jawed, superhero of the cosmos, but morphed into something else entirely. Much like was the case with Dexter’s Laboratory, Space Ghost Coast to Coast was brought to life thanks to the vocal talents George Lowe. The talented voice actor passed away last year, leaving behind a legacy in which his rendition of the superhero-turned-late-night host helped make Adult Swim what it is today. This isn’t to say that we might not see a new iteration of Space Ghost return someday, but there’s no other actor who could create this previous Adult Swim version of the character moving forward.

2.) Johnny Bravo

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Johnny Bravo, as a series, simply cannot exist in this era. Creator Van Partible has never hinted at the idea of bringing back the titular protagonist, and Bravo himself hasn’t returned in recent Cartoon Network crossovers that feature quite a few characters whose series hadn’t run in years, such as the Jellystone event, “Crisis on Infinite Mirths.” Johnny was a big part of Cartoon Network’s early days, but even in his own show, changes were made between the first and second seasons, and while the franchise was even popular enough to almost receive a live-action film, Bravo is a character that simply won’t be making a comeback.

1.) Infinity Train

Image courtesy of Cartoon Network.

When HBO Max decided to start jettisoning many of its animated series, Infinity Train was, perhaps, the series that drew the most ire from animation fans. Creator Owen Dennis has long been a proponent of bringing the franchise back, but as a continuation rather than a full reboot. Infinity Train, as a series, lends itself to continuing on its pre-established universe, as each season routinely focuses on a new or returning character taking the reins of the story. Should Infinity Train return, it might have a new character as its protagonist, but this won’t technically be a reboot, as it will continue the story of the original series.

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