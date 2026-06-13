5 Strongest Vampires in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Ranked by Power

There are more monsters in Buffy the Vampire Slayer than just vampires, but there are some very powerful vampires in the show’s seven-season run. Throughout the series’ run, Buffy Summers and her friends staked countless creatures of the night, but along the way, there were a few vampires who left doubt that a human could survive a fight with them at all. The first season of Buffy the Vampire Slayer even had a vampire who was part of a prophecy that guaranteed he would outlive the Slayer herself, and this proved to be true. There were also powerful vampires who ended up fighting on the side of good.

Videos by ComicBook.com

From the first major villain to two vampires who went on to become powerful allies for Buffy Summers, here are the five most powerful vamps in Buffy the Vampire Slayer history.

5) Kakistos

Image Courtesy of The CW

Kakistos is a vampire who only showed up in one episode, and he wasn’t even the main focus of the episode. However, he remains one of the most powerful vampires ever to step into Sunnydale. In the Season 3 episode, “Faith, Hope & Trick,” the ancient vampire Kakistos showed up looking for Faith. However, Faith knew what he was capable of and ran into hiding. Kakistos is so old that his hands and feet have developed into cloven hooves, which is a sign of extreme age in Buffy lore, and he has also lost the ability to disguise his face.

As for his power, the reason Faith is scared of him is that he murdered her Watcher in Boston and caused her to run in fear to Sunnydale. Faith isn’t scared of many people or monsters, and the fact that he had her running in terror shows how scary he is. While most people remember this episode as introducing Trick to Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Kakistos was the harder one to kill. It took a giant wooden beam to impale him and kill him because regular stakes couldn’t pierce his skin.

4) Spike

Image Courtesy of The CW

Spike always seemed to be second fiddle to Angel in the hierarchy of the Buffyverse, but he is someone no one should overlook. Formerly known as William the Bloody, he sired Drusilla in the Victorian era, and she is no slouch, as she actually killed a Slayer. He showed up in Sunnydale in the Season 2 episode “School Hard,” and he became an instant fan favorite and a genuine threat to Buffy and the Scooby Gang.

However, his powers are well documented. While Drusilla killed a Slayer on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Spike killed two of them in the past before ever appearing on the series. He killed an unnamed Slayer in China in 1900 during the Boxer Rebellion, and then he killed Nikki Wood in 1977 in New York City. He also fought Buffy to a standstill more than once. Killing two Slayers and going toe-to-toe against the current one shows Spike has always been one of the most powerful vampires on Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

3) The Master

Image Courtesy of The CW

The first Big Bad in Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s history was The Master. His real name is Heinrich Joseph Nest, and he is considered the oldest vampire on record. He first appears in the series pilot “Welcome to the Hellmouth” and is the season’s main villain, pulling all the strings. He leads the Order of Aurelius, a vampire cult that worships the Old Ones and seeks to open the Hellmouth.

Because of his age, he has a fully demonic, non-human visage, which is the biggest sign of a vampire’s power levels. He possesses the power of hypnosis, which few vampires have, and he is strong enough to disarm and paralyze Buffy in the Season 1 finale. He had been trapped under a mystical barrier since 1937, and when he gets his hands on Buffy and kills her, it frees him. The fact that he killed Buffy proves his power levels, but she was revived, and finally killed him.

2) Angelus

Image Courtesy of The CW

Angel is one of the most powerful heroes in the entire Buffyverse, as the vampire with a soul was there to watch after Buffy in the start, and then was on the frontlines of an apocalyptic event in his own spin-off series. However, before he had a soul, he was a vampire named Angelus and was one of the deadliest and most sadistic killers in history. In Season 2, he lost his soul after a moment of happiness and turned evil again.

As Angelus, he is a master manipulator and psychological terror, tormenting Buffy and her friends rather than simply killing them. He kills Jenny Calendar, who was sent to Sunnydale to keep an eye on him. He used his own blood to awaken the demon Acathla, which would pull the entire world into a hell dimension. He proved he was a master over Spike and Drusilla, and only Darla seemed to hold any power over him when she was alive. Buffy only killed him when his soul momentarily returned, and he still returned to life in the next season.

1) Turok-Han

Image Courtesy of The CW

The Turok-Han are easily the most dangerous, deadly, and sadistic vampires ever created. They are an ancient vampire species that predates the modern-day vampires, and the Scooby Gang actually called them “ubervamps,” to show their actual power levels. They are stronger, fiercer, and more primal than any other vampire in existence, and even normal vampires fear them.

They serve the First Evil, and when the first one was released into the real world, it brutally beat Buffy, ignored being staked, and Buffy went into hiding. Buffy finally killed one in the episode “Showtime,” but the main plan was to keep them imprisoned because if they all escaped, the world would be doomed. No vampire in Buffy the Vampire Slayer matches up to the Turok-Han in pure power.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!