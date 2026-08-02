God of War TV Series Reveals More Unexpected Recastings

The God of War TV series has been one of the most anticipated video game adaptations since the moment it was announced, but it’s already had its share of challenges. The biggest unexpected challenge was the loss of its lead star after Ryan Hurst suffered an injury during filming that required surgery, which led to the show recasting the role. Now a new report indicates the show is going to experience more changes, as two more roles are expected to be recast.

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According to a new report from MP1st, season 2 casting calls have revealed that the show is recasting the roles of Atreus and Thrud, which essentially also confirms that the series is going to adapt God of War: Ragnarok almost immediately from the jump of season 2. The casting calls call for older versions of Joshua and Ruth, which were the codenames used for Atreus and Thrud in season 1’s casting calls. Since there’s a time jump between the two games, this makes sense from a story perspective, though it is interesting to see this jump made so quickly within the show.

God of War’s Early Role Change Is Pretty Surprising

Image Courtesy of Prime Video

The two characters will be played by Callum Vinson (Atreus) and Island Austin (Thrud) in season 1, and while God of War: Ragnarok was always going to be the next pivotal point in the story, it is surprising to see Prime Video adapt it so early. That means they are adapting the entire first game in one season, and while it doesn’t necessarily need 2 or 3 seasons to satisfy its story, it wouldn’t be surprising to at least get 2 seasons out of the one game.

If we are indeed moving into Ragnarok for season 2, then that means that is likely the formula going forward, so it would be one game per season. Due to the delays, this could be out after the new game God of War Laufey, and if so, it would be interesting to see if season 3 perhaps takes some story beats and character moments from it. There’s also a new Kratos-led game in development, so that could be the game’s season 4, but the show could also skip ahead even more depending on where that game is development-wise. As for the recastings, you can check out the casting call descriptions below.

Teen Joshua (Atreus): After growing up in isolation in a cabin in the woods, Joshua went on a daring and dangerous adventure alongside his father that bonded the two of them but threw everything into question. At journey’s end he came upon a revelation suggesting he may have a destiny greater than he could have imagined. When we find him in Season 2, Joshua is eager to learn more about the truth of who he is. He is empathetic, brave, and immensely curious about the world. But as he finds his new identity and grows into manhood, his trusting-nature leaves him vulnerable to manipulation. Must be comfortable with physical combat, especially archery.

Teen Ruth (Thrud): Because of an incident that changed the course of her life, Ruth is wise beyond her years. Confident, intelligent, and sarcastic, Ruth’s tough exterior masks a childlike vulnerability that causes her to be vindictive and cruel when hurt. Though she has a complicated relationship with her parents, Ruth shares a special connection with her grandfather, the king, and she believes he’ll choose her to be the heir to the throne one day. Must be comfortable with physical combat.

God of War currently has no release date.