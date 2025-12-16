5 TV Shows to Watch If You Love Apple TV’s Pluribus

Apple TV‘s new show Pluribus has mystified audiences, prompting many to search for other shows that offer similar qualities. Created and written by Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul‘s Vince Gilligan, Pluribus follows Carol Sturka (Rhea Seehorn), an author who inexplicably ends up as one of the few immune individuals after a strange alien virus forces the Earth’s population to join a happy hive mind. Although slow-paced, the sci-fi series’s first season has made waves in the streaming world, earning a 98% critic approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Those on the hunt for shows like Pluribus have plenty of options to choose from. Post-apocalyptic settings with dramatic and comedic elements can be found in some great shows that came before Pluribus.

All centered on people surviving a world changed by unimaginable circumstances, these five TV shows are perfect for fans of Pluribus.

5) The Last Man on Earth

In The Last Man on Earth, Phil Miller (Will Forte) believes he’s the only one left after a virus seemingly kills every human on Earth. Yet, he eventually comes into contact with several other survivors, and they must figure out how to live together. A solid dark comedy with an intriguing premise, The Last Man on Earth humorously examines how different people would react if they were among the world’s few remaining inhabitants. The show’s characters exhibit a surprising level of depth, and the world-building helps viewers gain a sense of its post-apocalyptic setting. Even though The Last Man on Earth is not nearly as mysterious and mind-bending as Pluribus, its four-season arc will likely amuse those who are enjoying the new Apple TV series.

The Last Man on Earth is available to stream on Hulu.

4) The Leftovers

The Leftovers imagines a world where 2% of the population has vanished without explanation. Revolving around a group of survivors and their struggles to adapt three years after such a devastating event, the show’s narrative delves deep into the subjects of trauma and grief. Thematically aligning with Pluribus in more ways than one, The Leftovers questions human existence and tests its characters through various heartbreaks and challenges. Despite its bleak tone, The Leftovers succeeds as a gripping drama elevated by superb acting performances. At a length of only three seasons, the series is easy to binge in a week or so. Thus, fans of Pluribus should begin watching The Leftovers as soon as possible.

The Leftovers is streaming on HBO Max.

3) Black Mirror

One could say that Pluribus feels like a long-running episode of The Twilight Zone, but the series more closely resembles Black Mirror. A modern-day anthology series inspired by The Twilight Zone, Black Mirror focuses on unique standalone stories set in near-future alternate realities. Unsettling dystopian societies with creepy technologies take center stage in each episode of the show’s seven released seasons, and many of them appear astoundingly close to the real world. It’s easy to picture Pluribus‘s narrative about humanity’s subjugation at the hands of an alien entity as the plot of a Black Mirror episode. A suspenseful and thrilling sci-fi series, Black Mirror is a perfect next viewing for those enthralled by Pluribus.

Black Mirror is available to stream on Netflix.

2) Station Eleven

Among the most emotionally impactful shows set in a post-apocalyptic world, Station Eleven is a must-watch. Two decades after a deadly pandemic kills off almost every human on the planet, those who remain navigate a vastly different society. Station Eleven‘s poignant tale emphasizes the power of human connection, memories, and art as it follows various survivors, including a band of traveling performers. The 10-episode limited series progresses at a slow pace, but fans of Pluribus know that telling a good story requires meticulous buildup. Station Eleven‘s endearing characters and captivating story arc produce an unforgettable viewing experience that will change how audiences see the world.

Station Eleven is available to stream on HBO Max

1) Severance

Before Pluribus became Apple TV’s most-watched show, Severance held the title. The Emmy-winning sci-fi series has blown audiences’ minds for two seasons thus far, and its momentum doesn’t seem to be fading. Severance follows Mark Scout (Adam Scott) and the employees of Lumen Industries, who undergo a procedure to separate their work consciousness from their personal lives. A profound exploration of one’s sense of self, Severance is a fantastic, slow-burning story. The show takes time to build tension and peel back the layers of its many characters and narrative secrets. A top-notch cast and satisfying season finales make Severance one of the best titles on TV. Those looking for a mysterious, mind-bending series like Pluribus should start watching Severance now.

Severance is streaming on Apple TV.

